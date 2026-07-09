Canadian steals a Krabi Hospital emergency van before dawn, triggering a frantic GPS-guided manhunt before abandoning the damaged vehicle and twice trying to escape as police and residents finally caught him after dramatic street chases.

A Canadian man triggered a dramatic pre-dawn manhunt across Krabi after stealing a hospital emergency van left ready for life-saving call-outs, abandoning the damaged vehicle before attempting to flee twice on foot as police used GPS tracking and help from local residents to finally capture the suspect following chaotic chases through the city’s streets.

A Canadian man stole an emergency van from Krabi Hospital before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a frantic city-wide manhunt that ended only after police tracked the vehicle by GPS and captured him following two dramatic pursuits.

The incident began at about 2 am on July 8 when Krabi City Police received an urgent report from hospital staff. They said a foreign man, believed to be about 40, had driven away in one of the hospital’s emergency vans.

Officers immediately launched a search with hospital personnel. At the same time, investigators activated the vehicle’s GPS tracking system to monitor its movements across the city.

GPS trail leads police to abandoned hospital van before suspect is caught after two frantic chases on foot

The signal led officers to Napacharas Road in the Krabi municipal area. From there, they followed the route before discovering the van abandoned in a nearby alley. Police found the driver’s door dented and damaged. Investigators believe the suspect repeatedly kicked the door before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Meanwhile, officers spread through nearby streets and side roads searching for the suspect. They soon spotted him running towards a hotel in a nearby lane. Police immediately gave chase and caught him after a short pursuit. Witnesses said he appeared agitated and disoriented. In addition, he shouted continuously and behaved erratically as officers restrained him.

However, the confrontation was still not over. While officers waited for a patrol vehicle, the suspect suddenly broke free and bolted. In response, police officers and local residents sprinted after him through the street. The chase created chaotic scenes before they finally caught him for a second time. Only then did the patrol vehicle arrive to remove him from the area.

The suspect was taken to Krabi City Police Station for questioning before legal proceedings began. Police have initially identified him as a Canadian national aged about 40. His name has not yet been released.

Hospital says emergency van keys were left in ignition for urgent call-outs as GPS enabled suspect’s arrest

Separately, hospital staff said they did not know why the man had entered Krabi Hospital before the theft. Emergency department staff reported that he climbed into the emergency van and simply drove away.

Notably, hospital officials explained that the keys are always left in the ignition. The vehicle must remain ready to collect emergency patients without delay. Consequently, the suspect was able to leave the hospital grounds immediately.

As part of the search, officers relied on the van’s built-in GPS system. The technology provided the vehicle’s location in real time. That information led police directly to the abandoned van. Shortly afterwards, it also led them to the suspect hiding nearby.

Even after his capture, the man continued trying to escape. Nevertheless, officers and local residents quickly regained control before transferring him into the patrol vehicle.

The emergency van was recovered after the arrest. No injuries were reported during either chase. Police are continuing to question the suspect as the investigation proceeds.

Further reading:

Alert police in Krabi arrest a man for electrocuting estranged wife and making it look like an accident

Lopburi Police arrest local man who viciously beat new wife to death after row erupted over her cooking

Police officer found dead sitting next to murdered wife in Nonthaburi in yet another love triangle crime

Raging prison director in Korat guns down estranged wife and her new lover before taking his own life

Prison officers defended as ex officer reveals they are 13 more likely to commit suicide than inmates

Former police chief raises concerns about Ferrari Joe’s prison death as officials insist it was suicide

Enquiry into the suicide of Ferrari Joe or Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon at Klong Prem Prison on Friday night

Rights activist’s concern as the trial of Ferrari Joe begins in Bangkok for killing of a smalltime drugs suspect

Police chief to expedite the removal of ‘Ferrari Joe’ as capital murder charges are due to be filed in court

‘Ferrari Joe’ bipolar mental condition treated with scepticism by the senior policeman in charge of the case

Fears grow that Ferrari Jo will evade justice as local monk offers him support as a ‘peacekeeper’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>