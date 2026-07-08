Thai regulator proposes an online digital platform for licenced radio stations as media sphere changes

The NBTC is betting less than ฿100 million on transforming Thai radio, with one national online hub, digital broadcasting across 34 regions and precision emergency alerts designed to reach only those at risk.

Thailand is preparing its biggest overhaul of radio broadcasting in decades, with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) unveiling plans for a sub-฿100 million national online platform that will unite licensed radio stations, introduce precision-targeted emergency alerts, support a nationwide digital radio rollout and keep broadcasts flowing seamlessly across FM, digital networks and the internet as the country adapts to a rapidly changing media sphere.

The NBTC is planning a national online radio platform costing less than ฿100 million.

The service will showcase licensed Thai radio stations while introducing an automated emergency warning system. Together, the two projects are intended to modernise radio broadcasting and strengthen public safety.

According to NBTC commissioner AM Thanapant Raicharoen, who oversees radio broadcasting, the platform will bridge Thailand’s “radio broadcasting gap”. It will also create a single national gateway for online radio services. Instead of relying on multiple private websites and applications, listeners would access licensed broadcasters through one central platform.

National online radio platform aims to unify licensed stations and modernise digital broadcasting nationwide

As part of the project, the NBTC will begin discussions with the Public Relations Department (PRD). The department is expected to lead the development of the platform. The regulator also expects either the PRD or Thai PBS to become the national host and network operator.

The proposal mirrors the NBTC’s separate plan for a national streaming platform serving digital television broadcasters. In parallel, the radio platform will provide an equivalent service for audio broadcasting. The regulator believes this approach will create a more coherent national digital media infrastructure.

Currently, Thailand’s online radio market remains fragmented. Listeners must navigate numerous private applications and websites to find different stations. At the same time, broadcasters often invest in their own streaming services. Consequently, they duplicate costs while audiences lack a single trusted destination.

Under the proposal, licensed digital radio stations would simply connect their programming to the national platform. That would eliminate the need for individual broadcasters to develop standalone applications. In turn, operating costs would fall while public access would improve.

Central platform will cut broadcaster costs while giving listeners one trusted destination for online radio

AM Thanapant said the platform would focus on reliable information and high-quality digital content. It is not intended to compete directly with commercial streaming providers. Rather, it will serve as a national public gateway for licensed broadcasters.

“The major benefit is to expand public access to radio content via the internet through a centralised, credible national portal,” he said.

Notably, the platform’s most significant feature extends beyond radio streaming. It will include a sophisticated automated emergency warning system designed for rapid disaster communications. The technology can target alerts with far greater precision than conventional broadcasting.

Instead of issuing nationwide warnings, the system can activate alerts for specific telecommunications cell sites. For example, only residents in Chiang Rai could receive flood warnings. Likewise, alerts could be directed solely to Ubon Ratchathani during severe weather. As a result, unaffected provinces would avoid unnecessary emergency notifications.

Automated digital warning system will target disaster alerts with greater speed precision and accuracy

When activated, compatible digital radio receivers would automatically switch on. Simultaneously, the warning would appear on the internet streaming platform. This dual-delivery system is designed to increase both the speed and reach of official emergency communications.

The regulator estimates initial development will cost less than ฿100 million. By comparison, the project aims to establish a permanent nationwide digital infrastructure serving both broadcasters and the public.

Separately, the NBTC is preparing to roll out terrestrial digital radio across Thailand. According to AM Thanapant, the network will launch through 34 regional transmission zones. Each zone will operate a digital radio multiplexer capable of carrying about 18 stations.

Collectively, those multiplex networks will provide substantial new broadcasting capacity. They will also support wider distribution of licensed radio services through digital transmission.

Nationwide digital radio rollout will create 34 regional multiplex networks carrying around 18 stations each

On another front, the regulator has factored changing vehicle technology into its planning. Many electric vehicles already feature internet-connected digital dashboards. These systems automatically switch between FM broadcasts, terrestrial digital radio and online streaming according to signal strength.

Therefore, drivers will continue receiving uninterrupted national radio services regardless of transmission technology. The platform is intended to keep programmes available as vehicles move between different coverage areas. It will also ensure national content remains accessible whether reception comes through FM, digital radio or the internet.

Despite the digital expansion, the NBTC has ruled out ending analogue FM broadcasting. Instead, both systems will continue operating together for the foreseeable future.

“The NBTC intends for both analogue and digital systems to operate in parallel, maintaining the classic appeal of FM while offering the advanced features of the digital platform,” AM Thanapant said.

Analogue FM will remain alongside digital radio as Thailand gradually transitions to new broadcasting.

The two technologies operate on different frequencies. Digital radio will use the 140 to 154 megahertz band. Meanwhile, conventional FM services will remain on the existing 87 to 108MHz spectrum. Existing listeners will therefore continue using traditional receivers while digital adoption gradually increases.

Looking ahead, the regulator is preparing the next phase of implementation. The NBTC expects to open bidding for digital radio network licences later this year. Successful bidders will build the regional multiplex infrastructure supporting the nationwide rollout.

Once completed, the online platform will become Thailand’s central gateway for licensed radio broadcasters. Equally important, it will deliver geographically targeted emergency alerts through internet streaming and compatible digital radio receivers, creating a single national platform for trusted broadcasting and public warning services.

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