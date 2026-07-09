Finance Minister orders urgent probe into confusion about stock market share transfers and reporting

A mystery investor’s reported stakes in six leading Thai companies have thrown the stock market into turmoil, with regulators investigating filings that conflict with official shareholder records and threatening investor confidence.

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has ordered an urgent investigation into mysterious share purchases involving several of Thailand’s biggest listed companies after regulators uncovered major discrepancies between official filings and shareholder records. The reported acquisitions, worth tens of billions of baht, have created confusion between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Stock Exchange of Thailand and blue-chip companies, while raising fresh concerns over investor confidence and the integrity of the country’s share disclosure system.

The Minister of Finance, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, has ordered an urgent investigation into mysterious share purchases involving several leading Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)-listed companies after major discrepancies emerged in regulatory filings.

The reported acquisitions involve tens of billions of baht in blue-chip shares. However, preliminary checks have failed to match many of the declarations with official shareholder records.

As a result, confusion has spread between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the listed companies involved. Analysts now warn the affair could become another test of investor confidence as Thailand’s markets confront mixed economic signals.

Supaporn’s reported blue-chip share purchases trigger urgent probe and fresh investor confidence fears

At the centre of the investigation is Ms Supaporn Pimphong, whose filings claimed substantial stakes in six listed companies. They include True Corporation, Kasikornbank, Bangkok Bank, Major Cineplex, Asia Aviation and GJ Steel.

Yet regulators say many of those reported holdings cannot presently be verified. The case has also revived concerns about reports of ‘grey’ capital circulating within Thailand’s financial markets. Although no criminal link has been established, the scale of the reported investments has intensified scrutiny. The unexplained declarations have rapidly become one of the year’s biggest market stories.

Speaking at Government House at 12.45pm on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said he had instructed the SEC Secretary-General to accelerate the investigation.

He said the enquiry must proceed transparently because the matter affects investor confidence. He also said it directly concerns the SEC’s regulatory functions. In response, the regulator has intensified its examination of every reported transaction and supporting document.

SEC examines delayed share disclosures and reviews reported acquisitions dating back to 2021

The investigation centres on Form 246-2 disclosures submitted by Ms Supaporn. Under Thai securities law, investors acquiring at least 5% of a listed company’s shares must notify the SEC. Those reports are submitted through the regulator’s electronic filing system.

They also become publicly available before the verification process is completed. Notably, that sequence has become one of the central issues raised by this case.

The filings attributed to Ms Supaporn reported acquisitions made between 2021 and 2025.

However, they were submitted only on June 30 and July 2 this year. Investigators are therefore examining why transactions reportedly completed years earlier were disclosed only last week. The SEC has confirmed the reports concern acquisitions rather than disposals. It is now reconstructing the reported investment timeline across several years.

Collectively, the declared portfolio ranks among the largest personal shareholdings reported to the SEC in recent years. The filings claimed ownership of 9.99% of Major Cineplex, valued at approximately ฿1.954 billion when acquired.

They also reported a 5.01% stake in Bangkok Bank worth about ฿15.643 billion. Separately, Ms Supaporn declared ownership of 5.33% of Asia Aviation, valued at around ฿761 million. Another filing reported a 5.1% holding in Kasikornbank worth approximately ฿20.506 billion. The largest declaration involved a 7.09% stake in True Corporation, valued at roughly ฿51.456 billion.

SEC verifies identity while examining reported multi-billion-baht portfolio and shareholder inconsistencies

The disclosures also included two filings involving GJ Steel. One reported ownership of 80.9% of the company. Another declared a 48.6% stake. One filing also stated that the shares had been inherited.

Altogether, the declared investments were worth many tens of billions of baht. Unsurprisingly, the filings immediately attracted widespread attention across Thailand’s financial community.

The SEC responded by contacting Ms Supaporn directly. According to the regulator, she confirmed submitting the filings herself through the electronic reporting system. Officials also verified her identity using Thailand’s national civil registration database.

Accordingly, regulators have confirmed she is a genuine individual. Even so, investigators continue examining whether the reported shareholdings accurately reflected actual ownership.

The regulator’s preliminary review uncovered significant discrepancies across seven filings involving six securities. Investigators said Ms Supaporn’s name did not appear on shareholder registers for five companies after the relevant book-closing dates.

True challenges filings as SEC widens investigation into discrepancies and possible legal breaches

One remaining case is still under examination. On another front, officials discovered further inconsistencies within the filings themselves. Some reports referred to securities that issuing companies said had never existed. Others recorded ownership percentages inconsistent with company disclosures. Those findings substantially widened the investigation.

True Corporation was among the first companies to publicly challenge the disclosures. The company told the Stock Exchange of Thailand that some preferred shares referred to in Ms Supaporn’s filing had never been issued.

It also stated: “The information contained in filings is preliminary information only, which means that the information in the report remains incomplete and/or is under review.” Meanwhile, market data showed Ms Supaporn’s reported holding had later fallen to 3.69%. Even at that level, the position would still rank among the company’s largest shareholders.

The SEC has continued expanding its enquiries. Deputy SEC Secretary-General Anek Yooyuen said officials are conducting an in-depth investigation into all available facts. He added that if any actions fail to comply with securities law or relevant regulations, the SEC will “consider taking strict legal action accordingly.”

As part of this process, investigators are comparing every filing with shareholder registers, listed company disclosures and supporting records.

The affair has also exposed broader questions about Thailand’s disclosure framework. The current reporting system allows investors to submit declarations before regulators complete detailed verification.

Disclosure system faces scrutiny as regulators tackle market safeguards and investor confidence

Consequently, inaccurate information can enter the public domain while enquiries remain ongoing. That sequence has become a major focus of market attention. Nevertheless, the SEC has made no finding that its electronic filing platform was compromised. Instead, it continues concentrating on the accuracy of the submitted disclosures.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand has sought to reassure investors. Exchange officials said the case does not affect the overall operation of the market. Even so, the affair has revived memories of previous episodes that damaged confidence in Thailand’s capital markets.

The involvement of several blue-chip companies has further intensified market interest. Against that backdrop, the investigation now extends beyond the reported investments themselves. It also examines whether Thailand’s disclosure safeguards functioned as intended.

Several important questions remain unanswered. Investigators have not established the source of the reported shares. Nor have they explained the source of funding behind the reported acquisitions.

Equally, regulators continue examining why transactions dating back to 2021 were disclosed only days ago. They are also investigating why several reported holdings conflict with shareholder registers and listed company records. Until those questions are resolved, the investigation ordered by Finance Minister Ekniti is likely to remain one of Thailand’s most closely watched financial regulatory enquiries.

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