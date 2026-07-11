German fugitive accused at home of abusing his Thai-born stepson is arrested at his Buri Ram fortress

German child abuse fugitive hunted by Interpol was captured at a secluded Buri Ram hideout after fleeing justice in Germany. Thai immigration police tracked him to an isolated farmhouse before revoking his visa and ordering his deportation.

An international manhunt ended at a fortress-like hideout deep among the rice fields of Buri Ram on Saturday after Thai immigration police arrested a 74-year-old German fugitive wanted by Interpol over allegations he repeatedly sexually abused his 10-year-old Thai stepson before fleeing criminal proceedings in Germany. Officers tracked the suspect to the isolated property, surrounded by zinc fencing and where police said he rarely ventured outside, before ending the cross-border hunt involving German authorities, Interpol and Thai Immigration.

A 74-year-old German fugitive wanted by Interpol for child abuse was arrested in Buri Ram on Saturday after allegedly fleeing criminal proceedings in Germany. Police said he returned to Thailand to evade justice. The suspect refused to identify himself after his arrest.

According to Pol Maj Gen Phairat Phukcharoen, commander of Immigration Bureau Division 4, the man had already been prosecuted under German law.

However, he absconded before court proceedings concluded. German authorities then secured an Interpol Red Notice. In response, Thai Immigration began tracking the fugitive after receiving confirmation of the international alert.

Thai Immigration traced wanted German fugitive to remote Buri Ram hideout after Interpol Red Notice

Investigators also received intelligence placing the suspect in Thailand’s Northeast. They quickly focused their search on Buri Ram province. Eventually, officers traced him to a house in tambon Lak Khet in Muang district. The property stood alone among rice fields. Moreover, zinc fencing surrounded the residence, shielding it from public view.

Police said the fugitive lived cautiously while in hiding. According to Pol Maj Gen Phairat, he knew authorities were searching for him.

As a result, he rarely ventured outside. Officers quietly monitored the property for the right opportunity. Once his movements were confirmed, they moved in. The arrest was completed without incident.

German case records accuse the suspect of sexually abusing his young Thai stepson over five years. The boy was 10 years old.

Earlier, the child’s Thai mother had relocated to Germany to live with the suspect. Her son later joined her there. Police said the alleged abuse occurred while the family lived together in Europe.

German case alleges repeated abuse of Thai stepson after mother relocated family to live in Germany

Investigators said the suspect exploited opportunities when his wife was away from home. During those periods, police allege he repeatedly assaulted the child. Those allegations became the foundation of the German prosecution. However, the accused fled before the legal process could run its course.

Separately, German authorities requested international assistance to locate him. Interpol subsequently circulated the Red Notice worldwide.

As part of this, Thai Immigration reviewed intelligence and began searching for the suspect. Officers gradually narrowed the search area before identifying the rural property in Buri Ram.

Notably, police said the fugitive remained highly alert throughout his time in hiding. He limited his movements and rarely appeared outside the house. Even so, investigators maintained surveillance.

Visa revoked and deportation ordered after international manhunt ends with arrest in rural Buri Ram

They patiently watched the property until conditions favoured an arrest. The operation ended with the suspect in custody.

Following his detention, immigration officers formally revoked his visa. They also placed him on Thailand’s immigration blacklist. Consequently, he will be permanently barred from re-entering the kingdom. Meanwhile, officials began deportation proceedings.

Pol Maj Gen Phairat said the suspect will be returned to Germany to face trial. He remains in custody while the legal process is completed.

Ultimately, the arrest ended an international search involving German authorities, Interpol and Thai Immigration. Police said the fugitive’s isolated hideout and cautious routine failed to keep him beyond the reach of investigators.

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