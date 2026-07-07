Mukdahan Police await to find out if 11-year-old boy who drove pickup killing 10 monks can be questioned

How did an 11-year-old drive a pickup truck for more than 10 kilometres before mowing down a procession of monks? Detectives are rebuilding every moment through CCTV, witness accounts and forensic evidence to understand how the horror happened.

Police investigating the road disaster that killed 10 Buddhist monks are awaiting crucial medical and psychological assessments before deciding whether an 11-year-old boy can face questioning, while detectives intensify a parallel investigation into his parents and reconstruct how the child allegedly drove a pickup truck more than 10 kilometres before the devastating collision. With 28 witnesses interviewed, CCTV under review and the Prime Minister travelling to mourn the victims, the inquiry now focuses on how the child gained access to the vehicle, whether he can face criminal proceedings and whether his parents bear legal responsibility.

Police in Mukdahan are awaiting medical and psychological assessments before deciding whether an 11-year-old boy can be questioned over last Thursday’s road disaster. The collision killed 10 Buddhist monks and injured another 12 people.

However, investigators are pressing ahead with every other aspect of the inquiry while expert opinions are prepared.

The tragedy unfolded on July 2 after the boy allegedly took his father’s pickup truck without his parents’ knowledge. He then drove more than 10 kilometres from home before ploughing into a procession of Buddhist monks. The impact killed 10 monks and left another 12 injured. As a result, the crash has become one of Thailand’s deadliest road tragedies this year.

Police await medical assessment to determine if 11-year-old boy can face questioning over monk tragedy

The investigation now centres on two critical questions. First, police must establish how an 11-year-old managed to drive such a distance. Second, they must determine whether he is legally capable of facing criminal proceedings.

Because the boy is reported to have special needs, doctors and mental health specialists have been asked to assess his condition. Their findings will determine whether he understands police questioning and the legal process.

Separately, investigators are examining the conduct of the boy’s parents. Police say they may face negligence allegations under the Child Protection Act. Officers are investigating how the child obtained access to the pickup truck.

They are also examining whether adequate precautions were taken to prevent him from driving away. Consequently, the inquiry now focuses on both the collision itself and the circumstances that allowed it to happen.

Police Colonel Amnat Hanchana, Deputy Commander of Mukdahan Provincial Police, said investigators convened a meeting to review the case. Detectives examined physical evidence, witness testimony and circumstantial evidence collected since the crash. They also identified additional investigative work before the case can be concluded.

Detectives expand witness interviews and CCTV review to reconstruct child’s movements before fatal collision

In parallel, officers continue interviewing witnesses linked to the tragedy. So far, investigators have questioned 28 people. Those interviewed include the child’s grandparents, who cared for him, neighbours and teachers from his school.

Each statement is being assessed alongside other evidence. Police are reconstructing the boy’s movements and behaviour before the collision.

As part of this process, detectives are carrying out an extensive review of CCTV footage. The examination extends beyond recordings from the day of the crash. Instead, officers are analysing earlier footage to build a complete timeline.

They hope it will show how the child obtained the vehicle and reached the crash scene. Investigators also want to determine whether anyone saw him driving before the collision.

On another front, police have yet to question either the child or his mother. Both remain in Ubon Ratchathani province. Therefore, those interviews have been delayed pending medical advice. Nevertheless, investigators continue gathering evidence from every available source while awaiting the expert assessments.

Parents face scrutiny as police prepare evidence before deciding possible charges in monk crash case

Notably, the child’s legal position depends entirely on the conclusions of doctors and psychologists. If they determine he is capable of understanding the proceedings, investigators may pursue allegations of negligent driving causing death and injury. Until then, police cannot decide whether formal questioning or prosecution can proceed.

Meanwhile, the investigation involving the parents continues independently. Officers are reviewing evidence relating to possible negligence under the Child Protection Act.

That inquiry will examine the family’s supervision of the child and the circumstances surrounding his access to the pickup truck. Any decision on charges will depend on the completed evidence.

Ultimately, investigators intend to combine forensic findings, witness testimony, CCTV analysis and expert medical opinions before finalising the case. Only then will police determine whether charges should be recommended against the child, his parents or both.

Until that point, detectives remain focused on answering the question at the heart of the investigation: how an 11-year-old boy drove a pickup truck more than 10 kilometres before causing a collision that killed 10 Buddhist monks and injured 12 others.

Further reading:

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