Thailand’s cannabis policy is under fresh scrutiny after gangs turned holidaymakers into drug couriers, with thousands intercepted at Thai airports, two Phuket arrests in 24 hours and the UK now the main destination for smuggled cannabis.

What began as a bold experiment in cannabis liberalisation has become an international law enforcement headache, with Thai airports now intercepting thousands of foreign couriers, organised crime exploiting holidaymakers and growing political pressure to restore cannabis to Thailand’s narcotics list.

The fallout from Thailand’s botched 2022 cannabis liberalisation was again on display at Phuket International Airport this week after two foreign tourists were arrested on consecutive days while allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly 49 kilograms of cannabis out of the country.

The seizures came just one day after Thai and UK officials disclosed the scale of international cannabis trafficking through Thailand. Together, the developments exposed the growing role of organised criminal gangs using foreign holidaymakers as drug couriers.

On Tuesday, officials revealed that thousands of people have been intercepted at Thailand’s airports over the past nine months. More than 60% of those cases involved attempts to supply the United Kingdom.

Cannabis gangs exploit Thailand’s airports as thousands of couriers target the lucrative UK drugs market

There, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic. The same applies in most countries worldwide. In response, Thai and British agencies have intensified cooperation against the trafficking networks behind the trade.

Officials also confirmed that criminal gangs are paying holidaymakers to transport cannabis overseas. Rather than using established traffickers, the syndicates recruit foreign visitors willing to carry packed suitcases.

They then attempt to leave Thailand on commercial flights. Many are intercepted before departure. Others complete the journey, feeding a lucrative overseas market.

Notably, one gang organiser offered a rare glimpse into the business during an interview with the BBC. The criminal, identified only as ‘Zee’, said he expected most of his couriers to be caught.

Nevertheless, he claimed successful shipments generated enough profit to absorb those losses. He also described strong demand in Britain for ‘Cali weed’, referring to premium cannabis similar to products now widely available in Thailand.

Belgian tourist caught at Phuket Airport with more than 31 kilograms of cannabis hidden in two suitcases

Against that backdrop, customs and police officers at Phuket International Airport arrested a 21-year-old Belgian tourist on Tuesday after allegedly discovering approximately 31.7 kilograms of cannabis hidden inside two suitcases.

She was preparing to check in for an international flight when baggage screening officers identified suspicious luggage in the international departures terminal.

Officers examined one green-and-white suitcase and one black suitcase. Inside, they found 12 vacuum-sealed packages containing 28.3 kilograms of cannabis flower. They also recovered eight packages of processed cannabis weighing 3.4 kilograms. The combined seizure weighed approximately 31.7 kilograms.

According to investigators, the woman initially admitted that both suitcases belonged to her. She also acknowledged ownership of their contents during questioning. Authorities subsequently charged her with attempting to export goods without customs clearance under the Customs Act 2017.

Belgian suspect faces multiple criminal charges after airport customs uncover large cannabis export attempt

In parallel, prosecutors filed additional charges under Thailand’s Narcotics Code, the Thai Traditional Medicine Protection and Promotion Act 1999 and the Ministry of Public Health’s 2025 Notification on Controlled Herbs relating to cannabis.

Other relevant legislation was also cited. Afterwards, officers transferred both the suspect and the seized cannabis to investigators at Sakhu Police Station for legal proceedings.

Pol Col Salan Santisatsanakul, superintendent of Sakhu Police Station, said the arrest resulted from close cooperation between customs officers and security agencies operating at Phuket International Airport.

He said passenger and baggage screening had been strengthened to prevent the illegal export of cannabis and other prohibited goods. He added that officers would continue strictly enforcing the law against anyone attempting to smuggle controlled substances out of Thailand.

However, the Belgian woman’s arrest was not an isolated case. Less than 24 hours later, officers intercepted another outbound passenger allegedly carrying a substantial cannabis shipment through the same airport.

Russian passenger stopped at Phuket Airport with more than 17 kilograms of cannabis concealed in luggage

On Wednesday, customs officers arrested a 30-year-old Russian man after allegedly discovering more than 17 kilograms of cannabis flower and cannabis resin concealed inside two suitcases. The arrest took place at about 10am in the international departures terminal at Phuket International Airport in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district.

During baggage screening, customs officers inspected two blue BP WORLD suitcases belonging to the Russian national.

Their search uncovered 35 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis flower weighing a combined 11.4 kilograms. Separately, officers found 12 packages of cannabis resin weighing 6.2 kilograms concealed inside the luggage. The total seizure exceeded 17 kilograms.

Investigators said the suspect admitted during initial questioning that both the luggage and the cannabis belonged to him. He was subsequently charged with attempting to illegally export goods from the Kingdom without completing customs procedures. Officers then transferred him, together with the seized evidence, to investigators at Sakhu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Nearly 49 kilograms seized in two days as Phuket Airport intensifies its crackdown on cannabis smuggling

As part of this operation, officers from Sakhu Police Station worked alongside Phuket Airport Customs under the supervision of senior police and customs officials. The coordinated investigation mirrored the operation carried out only a day earlier against the Belgian suspect.

Taken together, the two seizures removed almost 49 kilograms of cannabis from outbound international flights within 24 hours.

More importantly, they reflected the increasingly organised nature of cannabis trafficking since Thailand liberalised the drug in 2022. On another front, investigators continue targeting the criminal gangs recruiting foreign visitors as couriers. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom remains the principal destination identified by investigators, driven by sustained demand and the substantial profits available despite frequent arrests.

Further reading:

Smuggled cannabis exports activity grows rapidly with thousands of tourist cases to the UK intercepted

Thai police issue warning as Bangkok is left red faced after massive exported cannabis seizures abroad

Thai police issue warning as Bangkok is left red faced after massive exported cannabis seizures abroad

Massive cannabis seizure from Thailand by Polish and German officials piles further pressure on Bangkok

Thai Laotian couple arrested in Loei linked to heroin trafficking and the jailed Thai Airways hostess

Thai hostess to face the music for her actions as Prime Minister pushes to close drug trafficking gaps

Police in Thailand and Australia hunt to track down network behind the arrest of a Thai Airways hostess

Another woman arrested off a flight from Thailand in late May smuggling dangerous drugs into Australia

Thai Airways air hostess held in an Australian prison on heroin trafficking charges. Thai police seek details