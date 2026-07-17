Princess Anne held high-level talks with Prime Minister Anutin before meeting the King and Queen as Thailand and Britain strengthened cooperation on science, education, medicine and future health security during her four-day official visit.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom, combined high-level diplomacy with royal ceremony in Bangkok on Thursday, meeting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for wide-ranging talks on education, science, public health and future Thai-UK cooperation before holding a formal audience with Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida. During a visit that also saw her express condolences over Thailand’s recent fire tragedies, the Princess Royal highlighted the depth of relations between the two countries as both sides mapped out closer collaboration in medicine, research and future development.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom, met Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House on Thursday before attending a royal audience with Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida later the same day.

The Princess Royal is making an official visit to Thailand from July 15 to 18. She is accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. The visit combines government engagements with royal audiences.

At 3.30pm, Prime Minister Anutin welcomed the royal visitors to the Ivory Room in the Thai Khu Fah Building. The meeting came shortly before his departure for an official visit to China.

Thai-UK talks focus on education, STEM opportunities and cooperation in science and public health

According to Government House, the discussions focused on Thai-UK relations and future bilateral cooperation. They also examined youth development, education, science and public health.

In particular, both sides exchanged views on expanding opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The discussions centred on increasing female participation in STEM careers.

Princess Anne said success in promoting women in STEM depends on cooperation between families and teachers. She said both have an essential role in encouraging future generations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin referred to his engineering background during the discussions. He said education, logical thinking and analytical skills remain fundamental to problem-solving. He added that these qualities also support long-term national development.

Beyond education, both delegations discussed strengthening health security against future epidemics and emerging diseases. They agreed stronger public health systems remain essential. They also highlighted continued investment in medical research and international cooperation.

Thailand and Britain highlight medical research, public health and future institutional partnerships

Notably, Thailand’s recognised public health expertise in Asia featured during the discussions. The Prime Minister said this provides a strong foundation for expanded collaboration.

He also praised the United Kingdom’s strengths in medicine and scientific research. In response, he expressed confidence that cooperation could be broadened significantly. He identified medical universities and research institutions as priority areas for future partnerships.

Separately, Mr Anutin described it as a great honour to receive the Princess Royal. He said he had admired her since childhood. He also told her the visit holds special significance for the Thai people.

For her part, Princess Anne thanked the Thai government for its warm welcome. She also recalled favourable memories from previous visits to Thailand. In addition, she praised Her Majesty Queen Sirikit for her dedication and lifelong service to the nation.

Princess Anne offers condolences over Thailand fires before royal audience with King and Queen

On another front, the Princess Royal expressed sorrow over the recent fires in Thailand. She commended rescue workers and the agencies involved in the emergency response. She also personally conveyed a message of condolence to the Prime Minister.

Following the Government House meeting, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence travelled to Amporn Sathan Palace within Dusit Palace. There, at 5.07pm, Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida formally received the royal visitors.

The audience marked one of the principal engagements of the four-day visit. Princess Anne is the younger sister of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Royal audience reinforces enduring Thai-British ties after wide-ranging Government House talks

As part of the programme, the royal audience underscored the longstanding relationship between the Thai and British monarchies. It followed substantive discussions earlier in the day on government cooperation.

The Government House meeting covered practical policy areas rather than ceremonial matters alone. Education, scientific research and health security dominated the agenda.

Likewise, youth development remained a recurring theme throughout the talks. Both sides considered education essential to developing future scientific and technical expertise.

In parallel, medical cooperation received particular attention. Officials discussed expanding links between educational institutions and strengthening research partnerships.

Finally, both sides agreed international cooperation remains critical in responding to future public health challenges. The discussions concluded with a shared focus on expanding Thai-UK cooperation across education, science and healthcare.

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