A family’s pet dog unknowingly carried a live Chinese hand grenade into their Sisaket home after mistaking it for a toy. Bomb experts later confirmed the rusted explosive remained fully operational, averting a catastrophe that could have exploded at any moment.

A pet dog came within moments of triggering a deadly explosion after unknowingly carrying a live Chinese-made hand grenade into its family’s Sisaket home, where relatives mistook the rusty weapon for a toy or old bone. The extraordinary near tragedy ended only after the homeowner recognised the grenade, prompting a bomb squad operation that confirmed the decades-old explosive remained fully operational and powerful enough to leave a sizeable crater, triggering fresh warnings that forgotten military ordnance can still kill.

A family’s ordinary day turned into a terrifying near miss in Thailand’s northeastern province of Sisaket on Saturday. Their pet dog unknowingly carried a live Chinese-made hand grenade into the front yard after apparently mistaking it for a toy or an old bone.

The incident unfolded in Non Khun district before anyone realised the danger sitting only metres from the family home.

Initially, relatives believed the rusty object was nothing more than a piece of plastic. Others assumed it was an old bone. As a result, the dog was able to chew on the object without raising alarm.

Homeowner discovers dog’s rusty find is a live Chinese grenade preventing tragedy at Sisaket home

The threat emerged only when the homeowner returned from hospital. He immediately recognised the object as a hand grenade. More importantly, he noticed its safety pin was still firmly attached.

Without hesitation, the homeowner carefully moved the grenade away from the house. He then alerted the village head. In response, the village head contacted police and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers. Officers quickly secured the area while bomb disposal specialists assessed the device.

Notably, specialists identified it as a Chinese-made TYPE 82-2 fragmentation hand grenade. Although the casing was heavily rusted, the grenade remained fully operational. Furthermore, officers confirmed the explosive still posed a deadly threat.

They warned it could have detonated if the safety mechanism had been disturbed. Equally, a sufficiently heavy impact could also have triggered an explosion.

Controlled blast proves rusted Chinese grenade retained devastating explosive power despite corrosion

As part of the operation, officers transported the grenade to an open field away from nearby homes. There, bomb disposal specialists carried out a controlled explosion. The blast carved a crater about 30 centimetres deep and roughly 60 centimetres wide.

Consequently, officials said the detonation proved the grenade still retained considerable destructive power despite its age and corrosion.

Meanwhile, the homeowner said the family had no idea the dog had brought home a live grenade. Earlier, the animal had been chewing on it in the yard. Everyone believed it had found another harmless object. Only later did they realise how close they had come to catastrophe.

“If the dog had pulled the pin or dropped it hard enough, I can’t imagine what might have happened,” the homeowner said.

District chief warns old military explosives remain deadly and urges public never to touch strange objects

Separately, District Chief Chaiwat Thammawat described the incident as an important warning for the public. He said the risk remained greatest in areas where old military ordnance may still lie undiscovered.

He urged anyone finding suspected explosives, ammunition or military objects not to touch or move them.

Instead, they should immediately notify local authorities or police. Trained bomb disposal specialists can then recover the devices safely. On another front, officials stressed that heavy rust does not make military explosives safe.

Even deteriorated ordnance can remain fully operational for years. For that reason, every suspected explosive should be treated as live until specialists declare otherwise.

Further reading:

Lovesick Romeo’s instant karma at his ex-lover’s house. Blown up by his own grenade as he tried to kill

Murderer arrested in Koh Samui. Found nearby at a local papaya salad shop. 36-year-old nurse strangled

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police. Europe and London now targeted by opportunists

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff following drugs czar’s declaration of new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to further plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

Dark web Xanax counterfeiting gang managed from Thailand smashed in the UK with 10 people convicted

Former World Champion British boxer flees cocaine charge. Police think he has flown out to sunny Thailand

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand because of online gambling promotion

Iconic 70s Bangkok comes to life again as the dark story of The Serpent wows world Netflix audiences