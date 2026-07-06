Elite coaching, advanced swing analysis and the next generation of Thai golfers shared the spotlight with the Queen’s Cup champion as the King and Queen highlighted the long-term strategy behind Thailand’s growing international golf ambitions.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida presented the Queen’s Cup trophy to champion Ekparit Wu on Sunday in Pathum Thani. Thailand’s premier professional golf championship concluded with a powerful display of royal support for sport, elite competition and the future of Thai golf. Joined by His Majesty the King, who observed the dramatic closing stages and met the champion, the royal visit extended far beyond the final round to include advanced sports science, junior player development and high-performance training, underlining an ambitious drive to produce more Thai golfers capable of succeeding on the world’s biggest tours.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida presented the winner’s trophy at the 2026 Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship on Sunday after attending the final day of Thailand’s premier professional golf tournament.

The royal visit also showcased elite competition, junior player development and advanced performance technology at Riverdale Golf Club in Pathum Thani. At the same time, the programme underlined the Professional Golf Association of Thailand’s drive to raise domestic standards and strengthen Thailand’s position in international golf.

Her Majesty arrived at Riverdale Golf Club in Mueang Pathum Thani district at 2.10 pm on July 5. Welcoming the Queen were Pathum Thani Governor Ekawit Meepian, Professional Golf Association of Thailand President Pongrat Leuangthamrongcharoen, members of the association’s committee and executives of Riverdale Golf Club.

Queen begins championship visit with focus on player development, innovation and golf standards

The Queen then proceeded to the royal pavilion before beginning a programme centred on competition, player development and sports technology.

During the visit, Her Majesty observed junior golfers, professional golfers and female professional golfers taking part in training sessions. She also reviewed technology used to analyse swings, improve technique and enhance player performance.

Notably, the demonstrations reflected Thailand’s wider ambition to develop golfers capable of competing successfully on the world stage. The programme also highlighted the growing role of sports science in modern golf development.

In parallel, His Majesty the King attended the championship and proceeded to the royal pavilion. At the 18th green, the Professional Golf Association of Thailand President, Pongrat Leuangthamrongcharoen, reported on the organisation of the tournament.

He then invited His Majesty to observe the championship’s closing stages. Afterwards, the King posed for photographs with professional golfers and members of the organising committee in what organisers described as a simple and warm atmosphere.

King watches the final round before Queen presents trophy to champion Ekparit Wu after a decisive victory

The King later travelled by royal electric vehicle to the 18th tee. From there, he watched the leading group complete the final holes of the championship. Once play ended, His Majesty granted an audience to representatives of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand, Riverdale Golf Club and tournament sponsors. During that audience, representatives presented the competition flag to the King.

Shortly afterwards, His Majesty granted an audience to champion Ekparit Wu, a 26-year-old Thai-Taiwanese golfer. Ekparit completed four rounds with an impressive score of 23-under-par to secure the title. Her Majesty Queen Suthida then presented the championship trophy, formally bringing the 2026 Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship to its conclusion.

The tournament was staged from July 2 to July 5 at Riverdale Golf Club. It was organised by the Professional Golf Association of Thailand as one of the country’s flagship professional events. According to the association, the championship is designed to raise Thailand’s golfing standards while expanding competitive opportunities for local professionals. Equally important, it aims to prepare more Thai golfers for sustained success in international competition.

The road to the championship began with a qualifying process involving more than 300 golfers. However, only 144 players advanced to the tournament itself. Competitors then contested 72 holes of stroke play across four rounds. After the opening 36 holes, the field was reduced through the halfway cut. As a result, only the leading 60 professionals and those tied for 60th place advanced to the final two rounds. The player with the lowest aggregate score claimed the Queen’s Cup title.

Royal visit highlights elite coaching, junior training and technology shaping future golf talent

On another front, the royal programme extended well beyond the tournament itself. Considerable attention was given to youth development and high-performance training.

The visit therefore continued to the All Thailand Golf Centre, where His Majesty observed junior golfers practising long and short putting techniques. The session demonstrated structured coaching methods designed to strengthen technical skills from an early stage.

Separately, Her Majesty visited the High Performance Centre, where elite golfers use modern training systems throughout the year. On the first floor, the Queen observed swing analysis involving professional female golfers. She also watched national team golfers practising shots at varying distances on the driving range. Coaches demonstrated performance methods intended to improve consistency, accuracy and overall shot execution.

The programme then moved to the second floor of the High Performance Centre. There, Her Majesty observed advanced technology analysing the movement of professional female golfers. The systems measured body movement and swing mechanics in detail.

Championship reflects enduring royal support for athletes and Thai golfing excellence

Consequently, coaches can identify technical weaknesses more accurately and tailor individual training programmes. After completing the visit, Her Majesty departed by royal vehicle.

According to the Professional Golf Association of Thailand, the Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship honours His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen, who have consistently supported athletes across numerous sports.

The association said that their Majesties’ continued encouragement has played an important role in the development of Thai sport. Likewise, the championship reflects sustained royal interest in strengthening sporting excellence and supporting athlete development.

Organisers described the Queen’s Cup trophy as one of the highest honours in Thai professional golf. For many players, winning the Royal Trophy represents a career milestone built on years of dedication and perseverance. The association said the award also encourages professional golfers, national team athletes, youth players, coaches and sports officials involved in developing the game throughout Thailand.

Queen’s Cup builds future champions through elite competition, youth inspiration and ambition

Over many years, the Professional Golf Association of Thailand has worked continuously to improve tournament standards and player development. Those efforts have produced growing international success.

Thai professionals have since competed successfully on the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour and at the Olympic Games. Even so, association officials said long-term success depends equally on inspiring future generations.

For that reason, organisers stressed that the Queen’s Cup Thailand Championship is more than a tournament to determine a champion. It also serves as a learning platform for aspiring young golfers.

They can observe national-level competition at close range while meeting established professionals. They also gain insight into preparation, training methods and elite competitive standards. In turn, organisers believe those experiences encourage young players to pursue professional careers while strengthening the future of Thai golf.

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