People's Party MP races to police headquarters to avoid arrest before Criminal Court rejects a warrant

A dramatic day ended in relief for People’s Party MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu after the Criminal Court rejected a DSI request to arrest him in a forex case. He denied any role in fraud, rejected an alleged ฿833 million money trail and vowed to prove his innocence.

A dramatic race by People’s Party MP Mr. Pawut Pongwitayaphanu to avoid being jailed unfolded on Monday after he rushed to DSI headquarters to declare his innocence upon learning investigators were seeking his arrest in a high-profile forex investigation. Hours later, the Criminal Court rejected requests for arrest warrants against him and 22 other suspects, ruling that summonses were sufficient, as the opposition lawmaker denied any link to an alleged ฿833 million money trail, insisted every transaction was lawful and questioned why he had become the public face of what is a complex and already controversial case.

The Criminal Court on Monday rejected requests to issue arrest warrants for People’s Party list MP Mr. Pawut and 21 other suspects in a high-profile forex investigation.

Instead, judges ruled that summonses were sufficient after reviewing evidence submitted by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). However, the court approved arrest warrants for two other suspects after finding stronger supporting evidence. Neither of those warrants involved Mr. Pawut.

The ruling followed a dramatic day during which the opposition MP rushed to DSI headquarters to publicly declare his innocence after learning investigators planned to seek his arrest.

Earlier that morning, the Minister of Justice announced at Government House that the DSI was preparing evidence to seek court approval for arrest warrants linked to the forex case. Initial statements referred to 30 suspects. Later, court applications covered 24 individuals, including Mr. Pawut. The announcement immediately intensified attention on one of Thailand’s most closely watched financial investigations.

Pawut arrives at DSI to declare his innocence after learning investigators planned to seek his arrest

At about 3.45pm, Mr. Pawut arrived at the Government Complex on the second floor of Building C on Chaeng Wattana Road. Instead of waiting for investigators to contact him, he presented himself voluntarily.

He said he wanted to demonstrate that he had no intention of fleeing. He also wanted to reaffirm his innocence before any warrant could be considered. According to Mr. Pawut, he learned of the planned applications after watching the morning news.

He said the reports came as a complete surprise. Previously, he had already met DSI investigators and supplied information requested during the investigation. Officials had also discussed obtaining additional documents from him. Nevertheless, he said he never expected investigators to seek his arrest while he continued cooperating with the case.

Mr. Pawut questioned why an arrest warrant was considered necessary despite his repeated cooperation. He stressed that he remained an active Member of Parliament and continued carrying out his duties.

Committee meetings were scheduled throughout the week despite Parliament being in recess. Those committees deal with online commerce and digital platform issues. Therefore, he argued there was no reason to believe he intended to evade justice.

MP questions need for arrest warrant despite repeated cooperation and continued parliamentary duties

Instead, he said he travelled directly to the DSI after hearing the reports. He wanted investigators to know he remained available whenever required. He also hoped to remove any suggestion that he might disappear before legal proceedings began. According to the MP, he had consistently made himself available throughout the investigation.

Mr. Pawut also referred to a Facebook post published after reports emerged that investigators intended to seek arrest warrants. In that post, he questioned what he described as an excessive use of authority.

He said his criticism centred on the investigative process rather than individuals involved in the case. According to Mr. Pawut, many criminal investigations across Thailand take considerable time before reaching the courts. By contrast, he said this investigation appeared to have progressed with unusual speed.

He also questioned why his name alone had become the focus of public attention despite numerous suspects being investigated. According to Mr. Pawut, other names did not appear prominently in news reports. He said that difference naturally raised questions. “It turns out that no one else experienced this, leading to questions about why it only happened to me, and why other cases were delayed. What’s going on? Is this discrimination?” he said.

When reporters asked whether he believed politics played any role in the case, Mr. Pawut smiled slightly before clicking his tongue. He declined to make a direct accusation. Instead, he said members of the public were already asking similar questions. At the same time, he acknowledged he possessed no evidence to support such suspicions.

“It’s up to people to think what they want, because I may not be able to speak clearly as I don’t have any evidence,” he said. “But I see it as a suspicion that society is also raising.”

Pawut rejects reports linking him to an ฿833 million money trail and insists every transaction is lawful

Mr. Pawut also rejected allegations linking him to an alleged financial trail worth more than 800 million baht. He said he was shocked after reading reports referring to 833 million baht connected with his accounts. According to the MP, no such amount had ever entered any bank account under his control.

“I confirm that there has never been any money exceeding 800 million baht deposited into the account,” he said.

He added that reports involving 833 million baht had left him stunned. “Regarding the news that the money trail involving me amounts to 833 million baht, not 28 million baht, I want to say that I saw this news and was shocked, because I never had any money exceeding 800 million baht entering my bank account.”

Instead, he said investigators had previously questioned transactions worth approximately 28 million baht. According to Mr. Pawut, he had already explained those transactions in detail. He insisted the funds came from legitimate sources and could be fully accounted for. However, he declined to discuss the details publicly because they remain part of the investigation.

“As for the 28 million baht figure, I have already explained to the authorities how that money came about,” he said. “It has a clear source and is not illegal money. But because it’s part of the case, I cannot elaborate on that.”

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Pawut promises full banking records and says QRS handled every gold trade under investigation by the DSI

Nevertheless, Mr. Pawut firmly rejected any connection between himself and the reported 800 million baht figure. He said he intended to ask investigators where that amount originated. He also pledged to provide every document requested by the DSI.

“As for the additional evidence I will be submitting to the DSI today, it will include bank account numbers for all my accounts,” he said. “I have many accounts, and there are many details that they requested beyond the usual amount, so I need time to prepare the information.”

Mr. Pawut said investigators had requested unusually extensive financial records. Consequently, compiling the material required additional time. He nevertheless promised complete cooperation. According to the MP, every account held in his name would be disclosed to investigators together with supporting documentation.

Separately, Mr. Pawut addressed questions about a 28 million baht gold trading transaction. He confirmed the trading involved QRS, the only company through which he had conducted such business. He acknowledged studying trading and carrying out limited investment activity. However, he denied having any relationship with other brokers or introducing brokers.

“Regarding the 28 million baht gold trade, it was traded with QRS, the only company I traded with,” he said.

Pawut denies scam links and insists investigators wrongly portray him as the central figure in the case

He also disputed suggestions that investigators had uncovered financial trails unrelated to gold trading. According to Mr. Pawut, those issues had already been explained during official questioning. He insisted the explanations remained on record with investigators.

Furthermore, Mr. Pawut categorically denied involvement in scams, pyramid schemes or fraudulent investment operations. He maintained that every financial transaction connected to him was lawful and fully traceable.

“I assure everyone that I am not involved in scams, pyramid schemes, or deception,” he said. “I guarantee 100% that all funds are legal and can be fully explained.”

Mr Pawut also rejected claims portraying him as the central figure behind the alleged financial network. The MP said investigators appeared to be tracing financial transactions towards him as though he were directing the operation. He insisted that conclusion was entirely false.

“He emphasised that the financial trail points to him as if he were the ringleader, which is completely untrue,” he said.

Instead, Mr. Pawut described himself simply as a trader. He stressed that he was not a forex service provider and had never recruited investors. He also denied meeting people to persuade them to invest. According to the MP, losses suffered by other investors could not be attributed to him because he had never managed their money or operated investment services.

MP accepts trading mistakes but rejects comparisons between his case and a Forex-3D investment scam

Mr. Pawut acknowledged that he had made mistakes in his own trading decisions. However, he said those mistakes related to investment timing rather than criminal conduct. He accepted responsibility for his personal investment losses. At the same time, he refused to blame the brokerage company involved in his trades.

He also rejected comparisons with the notorious Forex-3D case. According to Mr. Pawut, that case centred on an investment scam. By contrast, he insisted the current investigation involved entirely different circumstances. He maintained that he had never deceived anyone or promised investment returns.

“I am merely a trader, not a forex service provider,” he said. “I did not recruit or meet anyone. Therefore, the losses are not my fault. I acknowledge that my mistakes in trading, particularly timing, are my own fault. I don’t blame the brokerage firm, but rather my own investment decisions. And this case is not a Ponzi scheme like Forex-3D, because that was an investment scam.”

Mr. Pawut said investigators were examining possible offences under the Computer Crime Act and public fraud provisions. In addition, authorities were considering allegations involving pyramid schemes. Nevertheless, he insisted he was prepared to answer every allegation because he had committed no wrongdoing.

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Pawut says voluntary appearance proves he is cooperating and has no intention of avoiding the police

He also addressed the issue of possible temporary release should legal proceedings continue. According to Mr. Pawut, that decision would depend on future developments.

However, he stressed that he had appeared voluntarily because he wanted investigators to understand that he was not avoiding the process. He argued that remaining free would allow him to continue preparing documents and fulfilling parliamentary responsibilities.

“There are many issues that need to be addressed,” he said. “If released, I can continue working on them. Even though Parliament is adjourned, committee meetings continue regularly.”

He admitted the investigation had changed his legal position. Initially, he said, he had been treated as both a witness and a suspect. Now, he acknowledged, investigators regarded him as a defendant. Even so, he maintained his innocence throughout.

After concluding his media interview, Mr. Pawut headed to the ninth floor of the Technology and Information Crime Division. His intention was to meet investigators directly and reaffirm his willingness to cooperate. However, events unfolded differently.

MP fails to find investigating officer after travelling to DSI headquarters to personally declare his innocence

When he arrived upstairs, the investigating officer responsible for the case was not present. Instead, he met officials from other departments. Consequently, he was unable to speak directly with the officer overseeing the investigation.

Mr. Pawut later returned downstairs and spoke briefly with waiting reporters. He explained that he had travelled to the DSI without making prior arrangements because he reacted immediately after hearing reports that arrest warrants might be sought against him. According to the MP, he simply wanted to demonstrate his innocence before any misunderstanding developed.

“I went to the DSI to declare my innocence, but I didn’t find anyone there,” he said.

Despite missing the lead investigator, Mr. Pawut submitted a formal written statement. The document declared his innocence and confirmed he had no intention of fleeing. It also recorded that he had voluntarily presented himself to investigators before any court decision.

He explained that several parliamentary committee meetings remained scheduled despite Parliament being in recess. Therefore, he feared that unnecessary detention or refusal of bail could interrupt his work. By presenting himself voluntarily, he hoped to remove any concern that he intended to evade justice.

Pawut urges court and prosecutors to recognise his cooperation as he rejects accusations of fraud

He admitted he may have reacted quickly after watching the news reports. Nevertheless, he said the visit achieved an important purpose because journalists witnessed him appearing voluntarily at the DSI. He believed that demonstrated his good faith.

“If an arrest warrant is actually issued, I am ready to meet with the authorities,” he said. “I came today before knowing whether an arrest warrant was genuine and am prepared to provide information.”

Mr. Pawut also appealed for a broader understanding of the investigation. He stressed that many individuals were under investigation. However, only his name repeatedly appeared in media reports. According to the MP, that had placed him under exceptional public scrutiny.

“I am not a fraud or deceiver,” he said. “I want to emphasise to the court and the prosecutor that many people are involved in this case, yet only my name has appeared in the news.”

He also referred to his parliamentary work scrutinising government projects. According to Mr. Pawut, that work formed part of his constitutional responsibilities as an opposition legislator. Although the investigation had slowed some of his work, he said his commitment remained unchanged.

“Regarding the issue of why I’m in this position, which is attributed to my rigorous investigation of government projects, I view it as my duty,” he said. “There are many things we need to do. Even though this case has slowed down my work, my commitment to my work remains.”

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Criminal Court rejects most DSI arrest warrants after finding insufficient evidence in 22 cases

While Mr. Pawut was speaking at the Government Complex, proceedings continued at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road. There, DSI investigators formally submitted evidence seeking arrest warrants for 24 suspects connected to the forex investigation. Mr. Pawut was among those named in the applications.

The court carefully examined each request before reaching its decision. Rather than approving the applications wholesale, judges assessed the supporting evidence against every individual suspect.

Ultimately, the court approved arrest warrants for only two people. According to court reports, those cases involved clearly identified victims and supporting witness testimony. Judges concluded that stronger grounds existed to justify immediate arrest.

By contrast, the applications involving the remaining 22 suspects were dismissed. Instead, the court ruled that summonses were sufficient because arrest warrants were not considered necessary at this stage. The decision included Mr. Pawut, meaning he was not subject to an arrest warrant.

Court reports said judges deliberately scrutinised the evidence before issuing any warrant. The review was intended to ensure arrest powers were exercised only where fully justified by the evidence. The court also sought to prevent arrest warrants from becoming instruments of political conflict.

Court ruling spares Pawut from arrest while DSI investigation into alleged forex money trail continues

The ruling represented a significant setback for investigators seeking immediate detention of most suspects named in the applications. Instead, the overwhelming majority will face legal proceedings through the summons process.

For Mr. Pawut, the decision removed the immediate prospect of arrest. Nevertheless, he remains under investigation as the DSI continues building its forex case. Investigators are expected to continue gathering financial evidence and examining alleged money trails linked to the broader investigation.

Monday’s developments therefore produced sharply contrasting outcomes. The DSI proceeded with its applications after months of investigation. Mr. Pawut publicly challenged the allegations, denied every claim against him and voluntarily presented himself to investigators. Finally, the Criminal Court refused requests to issue arrest warrants against him, ruling that a summons would be sufficient while the investigation continues.

Further reading:

People’s Party’s Pawut faces questioning as a witness on July 2 by the DSI in a complex forex fraud case

People’s Party MP summoned by DSI. Pawut insists that there is no crime. Justice Minister orders updates

People’s Party MP says DSI claims are not right and vows to co-operate despite parliamentary immunity

Forex trading network scam smashed by DSI police. Billions of baht in losses as People’s Party MP denies culpability

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