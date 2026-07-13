Prime Minister Anutin has ordered a forensic investigation after Bangkok’s Lat Phrao brewery fire killed 28 people. Police are examining reports of closed fire exits and failed sprinklers while 25 victims remain in critical condition fighting for their lives.

Bangkok’s deadly Lat Phrao brewery fire has claimed a 28th life as investigators race to determine whether locked fire exits, failed sprinkler systems or other safety failures turned a packed restaurant into a death trap. With 25 victims still fighting for their lives, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an intensive forensic investigation while pledging full compensation for victims, as police examine every aspect of one of the capital’s worst restaurant fire disasters in recent years and the death toll threatens to climb even higher.

On Monday evening, the death toll from the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao restaurant fire climbed to 28 after another critically injured victim died in hospital. Officials warned the figure could still rise.

Presently, 25 victims remain on the red list with life-threatening injuries after the ferocious blaze tore through the packed Bangkok venue shortly after midnight between Sunday and Monday.

Updated figures also showed the number of injured had fallen to 71 following the latest death. All green-case patients have now been discharged from hospital. However, those with serious injuries remain under treatment across several public and private hospitals. The number of missing people is still being verified.

Prime Minister orders forensic investigation into fire exits and safety systems after deadly restaurant blaze

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene alongside the Governor of Bangkok. He later briefed reporters at Bangkok City Hall 2 after inspecting the damaged premises firsthand.

He said investigators had not yet established exactly how the fire started. Instead, police forensic officers were gathering evidence before reaching conclusions.

Notably, Mr Anutin said two key issues remained unresolved. Investigators are examining whether emergency exits were closed during the fire. They are also determining whether the restaurant’s sprinkler system malfunctioned. Both questions now form part of the forensic investigation.

“I prefer not to comment on the details at this time,” Mr Anutin said.

“I would like the police forensic team to investigate and collect evidence first.”

He said he personally entered the damaged restaurant after the fire. He observed the section where the blaze erupted. However, he could not immediately identify nearby fire escape routes from that position. He stressed that those observations should not be interpreted as investigative findings.

PM guarantees treatment and compensation. Questions grow over reports of closed emergency exits

In response to questions about survivors, Mr Anutin said about 34 people had been transferred to hospitals for treatment. They were admitted to both public and private facilities under government protection arrangements. Relatives should not worry about treatment costs, he said. The government would ensure patients received the best available medical care.

Separately, the Prime Minister confirmed financial assistance for victims and their families. Medical expenses will be fully covered under government protection measures. In addition, compensation funds are available for the families of those who died.

Attention has increasingly focused on reports that emergency exits may have been closed. Some reports suggested doors were shut to stop customers leaving without paying. However, Mr Anutin refused to comment directly on those claims. He said doing so could prejudice the investigation before evidence had been examined.

As part of this, he stressed there would be no leniency if investigators discovered any breaches of the law. Every finding, he said, must first be supported by forensic evidence.

Initial inspections show the business held a valid restaurant licence. It was not licensed as an entertainment venue. That distinction is significant because entertainment venues cannot legally operate at that location under Bangkok zoning rules. Restaurants, however, may legally provide live music until midnight.

Licensing, inspections and sprinkler performance become central to expanding forensic investigation

On another front, Mr Anutin addressed concerns over similar venues operating throughout Bangkok. He said each locality must enforce its own regulations. Licensed restaurants remain subject to annual inspections. Moreover, operators must renew their restaurant licences even after obtaining building approval.

Accordingly, investigators will determine when the premises were last inspected. They will also examine how those inspections were conducted. Furthermore, they will establish whether every required safety measure remained in place before the disaster.

Questions have also emerged over the restaurant’s internal fire protection systems. Reports suggested the sprinkler system may not have activated. Mr Anutin said he saw flooding throughout parts of the premises. However, he believed much of the water resulted from firefighting efforts. He said investigators had not yet determined whether the sprinklers operated before emergency crews arrived.

Fortunately, firefighters contained the blaze before the structure suffered extensive collapse. As a result, much of the building remains intact. That should assist forensic officers examining the fire’s origin and movement through the premises.

Another critically injured victim dies as officials identify more victims and death toll reaches twenty-eight

When asked about the restaurant’s seating arrangements, Mr Anutin declined to comment. Reporters questioned whether crowded conditions contributed to the heavy loss of life. He replied that it was not an issue worth discussing while the investigation continued.

By early evening, however, casualty figures worsened. At 6pm, the Disaster Relief Centre confirmed another critically injured patient had died. The victim had previously been classified as a red-case patient before later becoming a black case. Consequently, the official death toll increased from 27 to 28.

Information released by the Police Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department and the Erawan Centre at 5.40pm confirmed the latest fatality. Officials simultaneously identified ten more victims.

They included Police Constable Sitthichok Butthitak, Ms Tatpicha Sihaboonmak, Mr Phruthipong Pudmon, Ms Chitchanok Chuanram, Ms Ploypailin Thimluang, Ms Maneerat Bomklang, Ms Suchawadee Ammathin, Mr Charan Leiknok, Ms Wipada Senanant and Mr Natthaphat Thammanittha.

Mr Natthaphat initially survived the fire. Later, he succumbed to his injuries despite intensive treatment. Officials said he had originally been classified as a red-case patient before his condition deteriorated.

Authorities verify victims as hospitals treat critical patients and forensic officers examine the scene

Meanwhile, authorities have formally verified 25 victims. They comprise 10 men and 15 women. The confirmed victims are Ms Nahathai Sacharalert, Mr Aphinan Pangsri, Mr Phitsanu Taengsopa, Ms Nipaporn Jamjang, Mr Top Sarobol, Mr Phonepaseut Poungppany, a Lao national, Ms Atcharaporn Suthisin, Mr Suwicha Sirisalung, Ms Kanokthip Srisuk, Ms Ladawan Notrasopa, Ms Namthip Thabsuk, Ms Kochakorn Sotharnrat, Mr Sittipong Chaiyo, Police Constable Pemika Onsri, Ms Phanicha Singkhon, Police Constable Sitthichok Butthitak, Ms Tatpicha Sihaboonmak, Mr Phruthipong Pudmon, Ms Chitchanok Chuanram, Ms Ploypailin Thimluang, Ms Maneerat Bomklang, Ms Suchawadee Ammathin, Mr Charan Leiknok, Ms Wipada Senanant and Mr Natthaphat Thammanittha.

Hospital figures released on Monday evening showed 25 patients remain in the red category. They comprise 12 men and 13 women. In parallel, another 14 patients remain in the yellow category, including six men and eight women. By contrast, all 32 green-case patients have now returned home. They comprise 14 men and 18 women.

Finally, forensic officers continue examining every section of the damaged restaurant. They will determine how the fire started, whether emergency exits remained accessible and whether safety systems functioned properly. They will also establish whether any breaches of licensing, building or fire safety regulations contributed to one of Bangkok’s deadliest restaurant fires in recent years.

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