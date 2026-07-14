Jobs-for-cash claims shake Thailand’s civil service after police arrested three suspects over an alleged exam-fixing network. Investigators are reviewing 5,000 appointments as a key committee prepares a ruling that could void thousands of government jobs.

Three arrests, a widening corruption investigation, and a looming government decision on thousands of public-sector appointments have pushed Thailand’s local government recruitment scandal into a critical new phase, as police pursue an alleged examination-fixing network and authorities prepare to determine the future of 5,000 appointments now under review.

Police have arrested three suspects in an expanding investigation into alleged fraud in a nationwide local government recruitment examination. Meanwhile, a government committee will meet on Wednesday to consider evidence that could overturn thousands of appointments made through the disputed process.

Significantly, the examination was held to fill some 6,669 positions in the civil service. At this time, it is reported that 5,000 appointments are under review by investigators.

The investigation centres on recruitment examinations conducted by the Department of Local Administration (DLA) under the Ministry of the Interior.

Detectives believe an organised network manipulated examination results before the final appointments were announced. The Criminal Court approved arrest warrants on July 10 after investigators from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) presented evidence gathered over several weeks.

Three charged as police widen the hunt for those behind the local government exam fraud network

The warrants cover Mr Win Thanaphatcharaphokin, also known as Dr Win and Mr Aswin Chotipanang, an adviser to the director of the Office of Promotion and Training at Kasetsart University. His younger sister, Ms Sataporn Thanaphatcharaphokin, was also named. The third suspect is Sgt Maj Dr Pichit Thangphrom, director of the Strategy and Budget Division at Wichian Buri Municipality in Phetchabun.

All three face identical criminal charges. Police accuse them of participating in a criminal association. They are also charged under Section 188 of the Criminal Code for damaging, concealing, removing or rendering documents unusable. They also face charges under the Computer Crime Act for importing false information into a computer system.

The criminal investigation began after the Department of Local Administration filed a formal complaint with the Crime Suppression Division. In response, Police Lieutenant General Natthasak Chaowanasai, commissioner of the Crime Suppression Division, ordered CSD Division 2 to intensify the inquiry. He instructed Police Major General Pattanasak Bupphasuwan and his investigators to gather evidence, identify those involved and seek arrest warrants.

All three suspects arrested as police examine financial evidence and prepare more arrest warrants

Police have now detained all three suspects. Mr Win was arrested in Laos on July 11 following coordination between Thai investigators and Lao police. He was escorted across the border before being transferred to Crime Suppression Division headquarters for questioning.

One day later, officers arrested Ms Sataporn at Kasetsart University’s Kamphaeng Saen campus. She remains in custody while investigators continue questioning.

Separately, Sgt Maj Dr Pichit initially contacted investigators to arrange his surrender. However, officers arrested him while he was travelling to the Crime Suppression Division. Investigators said they had already been monitoring his movements.

They also uncovered frequent financial transactions now being examined alongside electronic evidence and examination records. As part of this inquiry, detectives are tracing financial links and communications connected to the suspects.

Notably, investigators believe the three arrests represent only part of the alleged network. Police expect to seek additional arrest warrants within days. Detectives are continuing to analyse examination documents, electronic records and financial evidence. The expanding inquiry is expected to identify other individuals who may have participated in the operation.

NACC and Interior Ministry inquiries ramp up as evidence builds against officials and network suspects

In parallel, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has launched its own investigation. Senior NACC officials are due to question the arrested suspects as part of that inquiry. The commission is examining possible misconduct connected with the recruitment process and the officials involved.

At the same time, the Interior Ministry has accelerated its administrative investigation. Permanent secretary Unsit Sampuntharat said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed every relevant agency to expedite its work. Mr Unsit said disciplinary proceedings have already begun against five officials removed from their posts pending the outcome.

On another front, the Department of Local Administration has completed a detailed comparison of candidates’ raw examination scores with the officially announced results. Officials discovered discrepancies during the review. The findings will now be submitted to the Central Committee for Local Personnel Recruitment Examinations on Wednesday.

If the committee verifies the evidence, provincial governors will receive immediate instructions. They will then direct local administrative organisations to revoke appointments made through the disputed examination. Such action could affect thousands of officials recruited through the process.

Thousands face review as NACC examines 6,014 names and government appointments are probed

The administrative inquiry has already widened considerably. The National Anti-Corruption Commission has identified 6,014 people for further investigation.

However, Mr Unsit stressed that inclusion on the list does not imply guilt. Each case will instead be examined individually before any disciplinary or legal action is considered.

The investigation has also focused attention on Mr Win’s previous government appointments. Cabinet records show he was appointed on February 3, 2026, as a qualified board member of the Civil Aviation Institute.

The institute is a state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport. Under normal government procedures, the nomination would have passed through the ministry before Cabinet approval.

Public backs targeted action as investigators await committee decision that may void thousands of jobs

Since the arrests, Mr Win’s profile has disappeared from the institute’s website. It has been replaced with a notice stating that the selection process is underway. The change came after investigators publicly identified him as one of the principal suspects in the case.

Separately, the disputed examination has become the focus of public debate. A National Institute of Development Administration survey found that 75.04% of respondents supported cancelling only the results of candidates proven to have cheated. By contrast, 23.83% favoured scrapping the entire examination and organising a new recruitment process.

For investigators, Wednesday’s committee meeting represents the next major milestone. Police continue gathering evidence while administrative agencies prepare their decisions. Further arrests are expected as the inquiry broadens. The committee’s findings could ultimately determine whether thousands of local government appointments remain valid or are formally revoked.

Further reading:

Civil service exam scandal to deepen as it is feared 5,000 may be corrupt. Ruling party plans new law

Former Justice Minister calls for action on exam scandal. Says five officials disciplined are scapegoats

Officials face disciplinary action over exam cheating scandal as appointments get the go ahead case by case

Job appointments in poisoned exam process goes ahead as the impact of the scandal is still expanding

Opposition leader calls for political leaders to answer for exam cheating scandal and a new constitution

Jobs for cash corruption scandal creating shockwaves as Deputy PM promises to uncover the full truth

Massive civil servant job buying schemed smashed on Tuesday. Senior official booted sideways. PM shocked

DSI looks at Lawyer Tum’s file alleging corruption in airport procurement linked to a former deputy PM

Raids on Lawyer Tum’s luxury home and high-profile legal office as he and his wife are imprisoned

Legal eagle in hot water as wealthy French-based Thai woman claims she gave him ฿71 million for deal

Big Joke requests time as Bangkok police station weighs cases against him and the also suspended police chief

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