Vietnam’s President visits King and Queen at Dusit Palace in Bangkok. Five decades of ties celebrated

Thai King and Queen received Vietnamese leader To Lam at Dusit Palace, Bangkok, at 5:12 PM. The royal audience was the centrepiece of the official visit, highlighting strong Thai-Vietnamese ties since 1976.

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen received Vietnam’s leader, To Lam, at Dusit Palace on May 28, 2026, in a 5:12 PM royal audience in Bangkok that formed the centrepiece of his official visit to Thailand and followed full royal protocol at the highest level of state engagement, underscoring nearly five decades of ties between Thailand and Vietnam, established in 1976, steadily upgraded through Strategic Partnership in 2013, Strengthened Strategic Partnership in 2019 and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025, and echoing earlier royal diplomacy including King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s 1992 visit to Vietnam that helped shape today’s structured bilateral relationship btween two developing nations.

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen received the President of Vietnam and his wife in Bangkok. The reception took place on May 28, 2026. It was held at 5:12 PM. The venue was Amporn Sathan Palace, within Dusit Palace.

The event formed part of an official visit to Thailand. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese delegation attended as guests of the government.

The visiting delegation was led by To Lam. He was accompanied by Mrs. Ngo Phuong Ly. In addition, both were formally received by the Thai monarch and Queen.

The reception followed established royal protocol. Furthermore, the audience took place in a formal palace setting in central Bangkok.

High-level royal reception marks central diplomatic engagement during the Vietnamese official state visit

Subsequently, the meeting marked a high-level diplomatic engagement during the official visit. The royal reception represented the central ceremonial event of the programme.

At length, the gathering reflected longstanding diplomatic ties between Thailand and Vietnam. The engagement occurred within the Dusit Palace grounds. The timing was precisely recorded as the mid-afternoon transitioned into evening.

Diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam were established on August 6, 1976. This marked the formal start of bilateral relations. Furthermore, it laid the foundation for long-term diplomatic engagement. Since then, both countries have maintained consistent relations. In addition, cooperation has continued across multiple sectors over decades.

The relationship has remained stable and active since its establishment. Meanwhile, both sides have consistently valued bilateral engagement. Furthermore, diplomatic exchanges have developed steadily over time. The partnership has evolved through structured upgrades. These changes reflect growing political and diplomatic coordination.

Historical 1992 Royal visit to Vietnam built early ties, leading to a strategic partnership in 2013

A significant historical milestone occurred between November 15 and November 20, 1992. At that time, Bhumibol Adulyadej paid an official visit to Vietnam. The visit was conducted at the invitation of then President Le Duc Anh.

Moreover, it represented one of the early high-level royal engagements between the two countries. In addition, it strengthened early bilateral contact.

Following that visit, members of the Thai Royal Family also travelled to Vietnam on several occasions. These visits maintained continuity in royal-level exchanges. Furthermore, they reinforced long-term diplomatic engagement. Meanwhile, they contributed to sustained high-level communication. The exchanges reflected ongoing mutual recognition at the state level.

Over time, bilateral relations continued to develop in structured phases. In June 2013, both countries upgraded ties to a Strategic Partnership. This marked a formal enhancement of cooperation. Furthermore, it expanded diplomatic and policy coordination. Meanwhile, it reflected increasing trust between both sides.

2019 strengthened and 2025 comprehensive strategic partnership upgrades frame 2026 Royal audience

Later, in 2019, the relationship was upgraded again. It became a Strengthened Strategic Partnership. This development built on earlier frameworks. In addition, it reinforced institutional cooperation between the two countries. Meanwhile, it signalled deeper alignment in bilateral relations.

Subsequently, in 2025, relations reached another milestone. The partnership was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This marked the most advanced stage in the diplomatic framework. Furthermore, it reflected the continued expansion of cooperation. In addition, it formalised the highest level of structured engagement to date.

Against this backdrop, the 2026 royal audience in Bangkok carried additional diplomatic significance. The reception took place at Amporn Sathan Palace within Dusit Palace. Meanwhile, it followed formal procedures for official visits. The meeting brought together senior representatives from both countries. Furthermore, it occurred during the Vietnamese state visit programme.

To Lam visit and Royal reception reaffirm Thailand-Vietnam ties from 1976 through diplomacy

The presence of To Lam and his spouse marked the central diplomatic engagement of the visit. The Thai King and Queen formally received both guests. In addition, the audience reflected established ceremonial protocol. The event underscored continued high-level interaction between the two states. Meanwhile, it reaffirmed longstanding bilateral ties.

In a broader context, the engagement reflected nearly five decades of diplomatic relations. Since 1976, both countries have maintained formal ties. Furthermore, they have expanded cooperation through successive partnership upgrades.

Meanwhile, early exchanges such as the 1992 royal visit provided historical depth. The relationship has developed through consistent and structured diplomatic milestones.

The Bangkok reception in 2026 added another formal entry to this timeline. It took place within a highly structured royal setting. In addition, it occurred during an official government visit. The event reinforced ongoing diplomatic engagement at the highest level. Meanwhile, it concluded as part of the formal programme of the Vietnamese delegation’s visit to Thailand.

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