Chinese Embassy issues statement supporting the judicial process over fake birth registrations scandal

China has backed Thailand’s judicial process after police uncovered an alleged fake birth registration network involving Chinese nationals, while urging protection for Chinese citizens, especially minors, during legal proceedings as the investigation widens.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has broken its silence over Thailand’s expanding fake birth registration investigation, declaring that Chinese citizens overseas must obey the laws of their host country while expressing support for Thailand’s judicial process. The statement came as courts refused bail to 26 suspects accused of involvement in an alleged citizenship fraud network spanning Chinese and Thai nationals, government officials and medical personnel, with Beijing also calling for the lawful rights of Chinese citizens, especially minors, to be protected during the legal proceedings presently underway.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has responded to Thailand’s investigation into an alleged fake birth registration network involving Chinese nationals. It said Chinese citizens living overseas must obey the laws of their country of residence.

The embassy also expressed support for Thailand’s judicial process. It called for the legitimate rights of Chinese citizens to be protected during legal proceedings, particularly those of minors.

The statement was published on July 11 on the official Facebook page of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand. It followed reports that Chinese nationals were among those implicated in an investigation into an alleged scheme to obtain Thai citizenship through fraudulent birth registrations. In response to media reports, the embassy answered a reporter’s question about the case.

Chinese Embassy declines to comment but reaffirms citizens abroad must obey host country laws

The reporter asked: “Recently, Thai police have cracked down on a criminal network involved in the illegal acquisition of Thai citizenship. It has been reported that some Chinese citizens are involved in this case. What is the Chinese side’s opinion on this?”

The embassy replied that it had received the relevant reports. However, it said the publicly available information pointed to a complex network operating with multiple participants and related parties. It added that Thai authorities were conducting a legal investigation. China therefore would not comment on the details of the case while proceedings continued.

Instead, the embassy reiterated the Chinese government’s longstanding policy on citizens living abroad. It said China had consistently instructed its nationals overseas to comply with the laws and regulations of their host country.

It also said that, where offences occurred, China always acted in accordance with the law and relevant regulations. The embassy further stated that it respected Thailand’s law enforcement agencies and judicial process.

China seeks protection for minors as Thai police widen fake birth registration and citizenship inquiries

At the same time, the embassy expressed hope that Thailand would protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens during legal proceedings. It gave particular emphasis to the protection of minors.

Looking ahead, it said China was prepared to strengthen communication and cooperation with Thailand. The embassy added that closer cooperation would help maintain a positive environment for people-to-people exchanges and wider bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s courts intensified action against those arrested in the alleged fake birth registration operation. The investigation centres on what police have described as the “Father-Mother-Child” or “fake father-mother” network.

Investigators believe forged documents were used to fraudulently register foreign children under Thailand’s civil registration system. Police said the operation uncovered both Thai and Chinese nationals. They also identified government officials and medical personnel among those accused. Altogether, authorities prosecuted 27 people.

Court remands 27 suspects as judges reject bail over organised network posing a security threat

Following the arrests, investigators escorted all 27 suspects to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases. Police sought their continued detention while the investigation proceeded. The court granted that request.

Prosecutors filed charges under Sections 83, 86, 137, 157, 162 (1), 162 (4), 267 and 268 of the Criminal Code. Additional charges were brought under Section 50 of the Civil Registration Act B.E. 2534 and the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption Act B.E. 2561.

Separately, 26 of the 27 suspects applied for temporary release. The court considered those applications on July 11. It rejected every request for bail. The ruling described the allegations as serious. It said the detention request outlined an organised criminal operation involving both Thai and foreign nationals.

The court further concluded that the alleged conduct posed a threat to national security. Investigating officers also formally opposed bail. The court accepted those objections before ordering continued detention.

As a result, correctional officers immediately transferred the suspects into custody. Male suspects were taken to Bangkok Special Prison. Female suspects were transferred to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution. The court’s decision means all 26 bail applicants remain behind bars while investigators continue examining the alleged network.

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Notably, police say the investigation uncovered an organised operation extending beyond forged paperwork alone. Investigators believe civilians worked alongside public officials and medical personnel.

They allege those involved cooperated to create false birth registrations for foreign children. The breadth of the investigation has drawn national attention because of the alleged involvement of state officials, healthcare workers and foreign nationals.

On another front, the Chinese Embassy deliberately avoided commenting on the allegations against individual suspects or the evidence gathered by Thai investigators. It confined its remarks to China’s longstanding position on overseas citizens.

Finally, it reaffirmed that Chinese nationals abroad must obey local laws. It also repeated its respect for Thailand’s judicial process while calling for the lawful rights of Chinese citizens, especially minors, to be protected throughout the proceedings.

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