Smoke, panic and confusion turned a packed Bangkok beer hall into a death trap, killing at least 27 people and injuring 63. A devastated husband who lost his wife is demanding answers as investigators examine reports that fire exits may have been locked.

Bangkok awoke to shock and heartbreak on Monday after one of the city’s deadliest entertainment venue fires in years tore through a packed Lat Phrao beer hall, killing at least 27 people, injuring 63 more and leaving families desperately searching for loved ones. As investigators examine how the blaze spread so quickly inside a venue that had recently passed inspection, a grieving husband who lost his wife is demanding answers over reports that fire exits may have been locked, while officials work to establish how an ordinary Sunday night descended into one of the capital’s worst nightclub disasters in years.

Bangkok awoke on Monday morning to anguish and cries of suffering from loved ones who lost relatives and friends in an appalling overnight fire at a popular beer hall in the Lat Phrao area. The blaze broke out shortly before midnight.

Among them was Mr Manop, a husband who lost his wife in the disaster.

At least 27 people died and another 63 were injured after fire ripped through Rong Beer Na Ladprao beer hall in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district late on Sunday night.

Firefighters battled the inferno for about 30 minutes before bringing it under control, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). Scores of ambulances then rushed casualties to 16 hospitals across Bangkok.

Fire sweeps packed beer hall as 300 customers flee and investigators begin examining the deadly disaster

The fire erupted at 11.57pm inside the entertainment venue on Lat Phrao Road near Soi Lat Phrao 1. About 300 customers were inside when flames suddenly spread through the premises. The beer hall normally attracted between 600 and 700 patrons every night. Within moments, thick smoke and darkness triggered panic as customers fought to escape.

The death toll reached 27 by Monday morning. The victims comprised nine men and 18 women. Another 63 people suffered injuries. Twenty-two remained in serious condition. Doctors continued treating survivors throughout the capital while families desperately searched for missing relatives.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul travelled to the scene early on Monday. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt also arrived alongside DDPM director-general Teerapat Kachamat. Investigators immediately began examining one of Bangkok’s deadliest entertainment venue fires in recent years.

Mr Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, said most victims died from smoke inhalation. According to the prime minister, musicians performing inside the venue described the terrifying sequence. They said a circuit breaker on the stage caught fire. Next came a blackout. Moments later, they reported hearing an explosion. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause.

Governor describes rapid ceiling fire and toxic smoke as customers become trapped in confusion and darkness

Notably, Mr Chadchart said flames raced through decorative material fixed beneath the ceiling. Burning plastic then released dense toxic smoke across the building. Many customers inhaled the fumes before reaching safety.

The governor said the premises operated legally inside a single-storey concrete building. Live music performances were permitted there. He also confirmed the venue passed an official inspection in April.

According to waiters interviewed by officials, the fire rapidly spread towards the main entrance. As a result, frightened customers abandoned that route and ran towards the rear. Emergency exits were located there. Thick smoke quickly destroyed visibility. Consequently, many people became disoriented inside the building. Instead of finding the exits, some mistakenly entered the toilets.

Those mistakes proved deadly. Many victims later collapsed inside the toilets after inhaling smoke. Others lost consciousness directly outside the emergency exits. Their bodies blocked escape routes for people still trying to flee.

Officials identify victims as rescuers explain how smoke and confusion turned toilets into fatal dead ends

In parallel, Suriyachai Rawiwan, Bangkok’s disaster prevention and mitigation director, confirmed fire exits existed at the rear. He said early evidence suggested many victims accidentally entered the toilets while searching for an escape. Rescue teams later struggled to reach them because of thick smoke and the number of casualties.

Separately, authorities began the painstaking process of identifying the dead. Initially, officials confirmed six victims. They were Apinan Pengsri, Pisanu Taengsopha, Suwitcha Sirisalung, Nipaporn Jaemjaeng, Acharaporn Sutthisin and Kanoktip Srisuk. Identification of the remaining victims continued throughout Monday.

Outside the disaster relief centre, hope steadily turned into heartbreak. Families searched hospital lists and waited for official confirmation. Others clung to the possibility relatives had survived.

Among them stood Mr Manop, 49. He arrived searching for his wife, Ms Phanicha Singkhon, also 49. He said she finished work on Sunday before meeting three friends at the beer hall. She regularly visited the venue after work, he said.

Husband’s desperate search ends in heartbreak before he demands answers over reports of locked fire exits

After losing contact with her overnight, Mr Manop believed she had survived. He thought she had simply been admitted to hospital. Then everything changed. At about 8am on Monday, a friend confirmed she had died. The news left him shattered. He broke down outside the relief centre.

In response, Mr Manop demanded the owner accept full responsibility if reports circulating after the fire proved true. Those reports claimed customers were prevented from leaving while payments were collected. Investigators have not confirmed those claims. Nor have officials announced findings about the operation of the emergency exits.

Nevertheless, Mr Manop said such actions would be impossible to accept if proven.

“Human lives are not dog lives. Why were the fire exits locked?” he said.

Mr Manop questioned the venue’s safety measures. He said customers should never have faced such danger. He described the aftermath as resembling people being burned alive. He called for stronger safety systems inside entertainment venues.

Grieving husband demands accountability as forensic teams continue examining the beer hall scene

On another front, he urged stricter inspections of licensed premises. He said similar tragedies had happened before. He argued customers should never become victims because of inadequate safety measures.

“I want to tell the shop owner to take full responsibility for what you did,” Mr Manop said.

“If you locked it up, so you have to take the best possible responsibility.”

As part of the investigation, forensic officers remained inside the damaged building throughout Monday. They examined electrical equipment, structural damage and debris recovered from the scene. Officers also documented evidence across the venue.

Elsewhere, hospitals continued treating dozens of survivors. Many remained in serious condition with severe smoke inhalation. Others received treatment for injuries suffered while trying to escape. Authorities said the investigation into the cause of the disaster remains ongoing.

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