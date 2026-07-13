90 Day cannabis shop crackdown launched by deputy minister in Phuket as concerns about pot sales spiral

Phuket’s cannabis free-for-all faces its biggest crackdown yet as Deputy Interior Minister Polpeera Suwannachawi launches Operation 90 Days after fresh airport smuggling arrests, illegal shops caught trading and nominee businesses come under scrutiny.

Thailand has launched its toughest assault yet on Phuket’s cannabis trade after Deputy Interior Minister Polpeera Suwannachawi unveiled a sweeping 90-day crackdown targeting illegal cannabis shops, suspected foreign nominee businesses and export trafficking networks. It came after two more women were arrested at Phuket International Airport with over 32 kilograms of cannabis flower. The operation follows thousands of reported cannabis smuggling cases nationwide this year and comes as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government has been left reeling, with last-ditch efforts to regain control of the industry.

Thai Deputy Minister of the Interior Polpeera Suwannachawi launched a sweeping crackdown on Phuket’s cannabis industry on Friday.

The operation followed his nationally televised briefing on Thailand’s widening fake birth registration investigation last week. Meanwhile, two more women were arrested at Phuket International Airport while attempting to smuggle more than 32 kilograms of cannabis flower overseas. Together, the developments highlight a trafficking problem that has generated thousands of reported incidents nationwide this year.

In response, Mr Polpeera unveiled “Operation 90 Days”, a province-wide enforcement campaign against illegal cannabis businesses. The operation also targets companies suspected of using foreign nominees to conceal ownership.

Operation 90 Days targets illegal cannabis shops and suspected nominee businesses across Phuket

Officials described the campaign as part of an integrated strategy to restore social order. It also supports the government’s intensified war on drugs ordered by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

On July 11, Mr Polpeera led a special operations team from the Department of Provincial Administration into Phuket. He was joined by Phuket Governor Chotinrin Kerdsum and Deputy Director-General Ronnarong Thipsiri.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Office spokeswoman Ploylae Laksmisangchan also participated. Thalang District Chief Wilailak Ruangphol completed the inspection team. Together, they examined cannabis retailers and suspected nominee businesses in Choeng Thale subdistrict of Thalang district.

As part of the operation, officers inspected a cannabis retailer linked to a recent airport smuggling investigation. The raid followed the arrest of two women carrying more than 30 kilograms of cannabis intended for export.

Investigators found the shop had already been ordered to suspend operations. Officials said it had breached three separate regulatory requirements. However, officers discovered the business remained open despite the suspension order.

Suspended cannabis retailer stayed open despite licence action over repeated violations

Inside the premises, customers continued using the shop while officers carried out their inspection. Investigators found pre-rolled cannabis joints openly displayed for sale. They also seized cannabis-infused confectionery offered to customers.

Officials said both products breached existing legal controls. In addition, investigators concluded the retailer had ignored binding administrative orders. Authorities also cited serious violations of the Food Act. As a result, Bangkok and Phuket officials are preparing to revoke the licence permanently.

Attention then shifted to the shop’s records and compliance systems. Investigators examined customer files and document storage procedures. However, they found no medical certificates supporting cannabis purchases.

They also found no records required under medical cannabis regulations. Officials believe the retailer deliberately supplied cannabis to the general public. Foreign tourists also obtained products without doctors’ prescriptions, investigators said. Accordingly, authorities concluded the business had operated outside the medical framework established by the Ministry of Public Health.

Missing medical records strengthen case that cannabis was sold outside approved framework

Mr Polpeera then expanded the operation across Phuket. He instructed the governor, provincial administration officers and police to inspect every cannabis establishment.

No premises will be exempt from inspection. Licensed operators will face scrutiny alongside unlicensed businesses. Separately, investigators will examine retailers selling prohibited products.

They will also target businesses secretly mixing cannabis into food. On another front, enforcement teams will investigate networks preparing cannabis for illegal export through airports and long-distance bus services.

“I have instructed and emphasised to the Governor of Phuket, along with the administrative authorities and the police, to conduct a comprehensive inspection of every establishment throughout Phuket Island without exception,” Mr Polpeera said. “This includes unlicensed establishments, those selling illegal substances, those secretly mixing substances into food, or those smuggling goods to foreigners for export out of the country via airports or buses. We will conduct a province-wide thorough examination to reorganise society. Any violation of the law will be dealt with immediately.”

Province-wide campaign as authorities widen crackdown to exports, food products and illegal outlets

Notably, the deputy minister distinguished between legal operators and lawbreakers. He said the government remained committed to supporting licensed cannabis businesses. That support covers retailers complying with every legal requirement.

It also applies only to genuine medical cannabis sales. However, he warned that nominee businesses would face decisive enforcement. Organised criminal groups would receive the same treatment. Looking ahead, integrated operations against illegal networks will continue across Phuket. Officials said the campaign will strengthen fairness and protect the island’s reputation as a leading tourist destination.

In parallel, customs officers and Sakhu police intensified enforcement at Phuket International Airport. Their latest operation took place on July 9 inside the international departures terminal in Mai Khao subdistrict.

The first arrest occurred at about 11am. Officers inspected a black Pierre Cardin suitcase belonging to 18-year-old Philippine national Levannah Chelsea Guzman. Inside, they found 14 vacuum-sealed packages containing cannabis flower. The shipment weighed 14.5 kilograms, including packaging.

Airport officers seize over 14 kilograms of cannabis from passenger during intensified baggage screening

Police said Ms Guzman admitted ownership of both the suitcase and its contents. She was charged with attempting to export goods without completing customs procedures. She also faces offences under Thailand’s Narcotics Code.

Additional charges were filed under the Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Protection and Promotion Act. Investigators also cited the Ministry of Public Health’s Controlled Herbs (Cannabis) Notification. Other related offences were added.

Later that afternoon, officers carried out a second baggage inspection. This time they examined a green SWISH NAVY suitcase. The luggage belonged to Thai national Penpitcha Phutsiang. Officers discovered 16 vacuum-sealed cannabis packages inside.

The cannabis weighed 17.6 kilograms, including packaging. Police said she also admitted ownership of the suitcase and the cannabis. Subsequently, both women were transferred to investigators at Sakhu Police Station for legal proceedings.

Authorities said the airport arrests formed part of a broader enforcement campaign against cannabis exports. Customs officers have strengthened baggage inspections across international departure terminals.

The latest seizures came only days before Mr Polpeera’s Phuket operation. Therefore, investigators are examining possible links between illegal retailers and export trafficking networks. At the same time, suspected nominee businesses remain under scrutiny. For the government, Operation 90 Days combines airport enforcement with retail inspections. The objective is to disrupt cannabis trafficking at both the supply and export stages.

Further reading:

Smuggled cannabis exports activity grows rapidly with thousands of tourist cases to the UK intercepted

Thai police issue warning as Bangkok is left red faced after massive exported cannabis seizures abroad

Top Bhumjaithai Party figure defends the party’s position on cannabis. Only supported medical use

Massive cannabis seizure from Thailand by Polish and German officials piles further pressure on Bangkok

Thai Laotian couple arrested in Loei linked to heroin trafficking and the jailed Thai Airways hostess

Thai hostess to face the music for her actions as Prime Minister pushes to close drug trafficking gaps

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