Police stormed a heavily guarded Chinese-only hotel in Nonthaburi, uncovering drugs, gambling, prostitution and airport transfers under one roof. More than 200 items were seized as detectives widened a crackdown on a suspected Chinese grey-capital network.

More than 100 police officers have smashed what investigators say was a tightly guarded Chinese-only hotel operation in Nonthaburi, uncovering gambling dens, drug parties, prostitution, airport transfers and sophisticated security that allegedly concealed illegal activities behind locked floors and key-card access. The raid resulted in multiple arrests, the seizure of drugs, gambling equipment, cash and electronic evidence, and a widening investigation into a suspected Chinese grey-capital network operating from a hotel that had already been raided over illegal gambling in 2023.

A hotel in Nonthaburi allegedly operating as a private entertainment hub for Chinese nationals was raided after police uncovered gambling, drugs and prostitution behind extraordinary security.

More than 100 officers stormed the eight-storey building on Ngam Wong Wan Road in Bang Khen subdistrict, Mueang district, on Saturday. The operation followed repeated complaints from local residents, who reported a constant flow of Chinese visitors. They also claimed Thai customers were always turned away.

In response, investigators from the Crime Suppression Division began gathering evidence before obtaining a Criminal Court search warrant. Pol Lt Gen Nathasak Chaowanasai, Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said the hotel catered exclusively to Chinese customers.

Hotel rejected Thai guests while hidden upper floors concealed gambling, drug parties and vice

Staff repeatedly rejected Thai visitors, insisting the property was fully occupied. However, investigators found the premises operating under an elaborate security system that tightly controlled every movement inside.

The hotel contained 78 rooms spread across eight floors. Guests occupied the second to sixth floors. Meanwhile, the seventh and eighth floors had been transformed into gambling dens and party venues.

Key cards operated the lifts. Even then, the lifts stopped only on the sixth floor. Guests then climbed stairs before reaching locked doors opened only by authorised staff.

Notably, police said even cleaners were barred from entering the upper floors. Guards watched every vehicle entering the car park. They reportedly alerted staff by radio whenever customers arrived.

Visitors were then escorted through the building under close supervision. Investigators believe the system was designed to prevent outsiders reaching the restricted areas. Most employees were Chinese nationals who also lived at the hotel.

Chinese punters found transport, hotel rooms, gambling, drugs and prostitution under one roof

Pol Lt Gen Nathasak said Chinese nationals entered and left the premises around the clock. Investigators concluded the business operated continuously rather than as an ordinary hotel.

The Chinese workforce also allowed management to tightly control access throughout the building. As a result, investigators believe illegal activities remained hidden from public view despite the hotel’s busy location.

Crime Suppression Division commander Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak Bupphasuwan said the business offered far more than accommodation. Instead, investigators found what they described as a complete package covering gambling, drugs, prostitution and hotel rooms.

Chinese staff reportedly collected arriving customers directly from airports. They then transported them to the hotel in private vans. Police believe the service operated exclusively for Chinese clients from arrival to departure.

During the raid, officers found more than 40 people inside the building. Most were Chinese nationals, while others were Myanmar and Shan nationals. Officers then searched every level of the property. They seized more than 200 items believed linked to the operation.

The haul included ketamine, Happy Water drug cocktail and drug packaging equipment. Separately, police recovered casino chips, playing cards, dice, baccarat equipment and hi-lo gambling tables. Officers also seized ฿110,000 in cash. Bank account records, ATM cards, mobile phones and CCTV recordings were also collected as evidence.

Police seize drugs, gambling equipment, cash and CCTV evidence while arresting Chinese suspect

Investigators believe the surveillance system formed part of the hotel’s sophisticated security network. CCTV cameras monitored movements throughout the premises. Police also recovered electronic records they believe could identify additional suspects and reveal how the operation functioned.

A 33-year-old Chinese man identified only as Liu was arrested during the operation. Police accused him of possessing ketamine for sale and distributing a Category 2 psychotropic substance. During questioning, Liu admitted delivering drugs to customers. However, he denied owning either the drugs or the ฿110,000 discovered inside a hotel safe.

Liu told investigators he worked as a hotel foreman. He said drugs were stored inside hotel rooms before being delivered. Alternatively, customers collected them after placing orders. Investigators are now examining his account while tracing others believed connected to the business.

On another front, officers arrested three Myanmar nationals aged between 24 and 31. They face immigration charges for allegedly entering or remaining in Thailand illegally. Police said interviews are continuing to establish whether they performed additional roles inside the hotel.

Complaints from locals triggered surveillance before police uncovered the Chinese-only operation

The investigation began after residents repeatedly contacted the Crime Suppression Division. They reported suspicious activity throughout the day and night. They also described frequent gatherings involving Chinese visitors.

Residents further alleged gambling and drug parties were taking place behind closed doors. Those complaints prompted weeks of surveillance before officers moved in.

As part of this, investigators studied the hotel’s security arrangements. Guards reportedly controlled vehicle access from the car park. Staff escorted customers through the building. Locked doors protected the upper floors. Even cleaning staff were allegedly excluded. Investigators concluded the security measures were intended to shield illegal activities from outsiders.

Police believe a Chinese grey-capital group rented the entire hotel. According to investigators, the property operated solely for Chinese customers. Chinese management, Chinese staff and tightly controlled access effectively sealed the premises from public view. Police are now investigating who financed and managed the operation.

Hotel previously raided over gambling as police extend probe into Chinese grey-capital network

The raid also revived questions about the hotel’s past. Immigration police raided the same property in 2023. That operation ended with 26 Chinese gamblers and 23 Thai nationals under arrest. Officers also seized gambling tables, slot machines and other gaming equipment.

Afterwards, the hotel was closed and renovated before reopening. Investigators said security became even tighter after the business resumed operations.

Following Saturday’s raid, suspects and seized evidence were transferred to investigators at Rattanathibet Police Station for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, police are widening the investigation to identify everyone involved in the suspected Chinese grey-capital network. Detectives are now tracing those believed to have financed, organised or profited from the operation.

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