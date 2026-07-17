Massive Russian nominee property empire smashed by police in Chonburi. 775 homes worth 5 billion baht

Russian-run nominee network controlling more than 775 homes worth over ฿5 billion dismantled in Chonburi, with four arrests, 41 raids and a nationwide investigation now under way into hundreds of companies and suspected foreign land ownership.

A sweeping government crackdown has uncovered what investigators describe as one of Thailand’s largest foreign nominee property networks, with four Russian nationals arrested, more than 775 homes worth over ฿5 billion linked to hundreds of companies and evidence pointing to an extensive corporate structure allegedly used to bypass Thai land ownership laws. The operation has already widened into a nationwide investigation, as police trace thousands of suspected nominee firms, seize vast amounts of digital evidence and prepare further action against transnational networks operating across the Kingdom.

The government has dramatically intensified its campaign against illegal immigration and foreign nominee businesses after dismantling a Russian-controlled property network in Chonburi. Police arrested four Russian nationals, searched 41 locations and uncovered evidence linking hundreds of companies to more than 775 homes worth over ฿5 billion.

Meanwhile, investigators are expanding the inquiry nationwide after tracing a corporate structure they believe was used to circumvent Thai restrictions on land ownership through nominee shareholders.

The latest operation, known as “Operation Dismantling Illegal Immigration Nominee Network Phase 4,” follows urgent policy directives issued by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. It forms part of a broader campaign against illegal immigration, transnational crime and foreign businesses operating outside Thai law.

Government launches nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration and foreign nominee ownership

According to the government, the guiding principle remains “Relieving Suffering, Promoting Well-being, Upholding Peace and Order, Combating Drug Trafficking, and Conquering Criminals.” Police said the strategy targets foreigners accused of operating restricted businesses, using Thai nominees to acquire land, working without permits and taking employment reserved for Thai nationals.

The Royal Thai Police is leading the nationwide campaign under National Police Commissioner Pol Gen Kittirat Panpetch.

At the same time, Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy Commissioner General and Director of the Centre for Combating Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration, is directing operations against foreign criminal networks and illegal immigration. Officers said enforcement is focused on organised groups exploiting legal loopholes through complex company structures rather than isolated offenders.

The Chonburi raids represent the fourth phase of a continuing nationwide operation. Earlier enforcement targeted key tourist provinces along both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman coast. During those operations, investigators searched 172 land plots across Surat Thani, Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi. The land covered more than 130 rai and carried an estimated value of about ฿1.67 billion.

Previous raids brought dozens of arrests as courts jailed offenders and ordered illegal land sold on

Those earlier investigations also produced substantial criminal proceedings. Courts approved 107 arrest warrants covering 96 suspects, including 29 Thai nationals and 67 foreigners. So far, police have arrested 65 suspects under 73 warrants.

Those detained include Israelis, French, Russians, Poles, Swiss, South Africans, Britons, Dutch, Ukrainians, a Slovak, an Australian, a Filipino and a Turkish national. Notably, courts have already concluded 20 cases.

Each defendant received one year and three months’ imprisonment, a ฿15,000 fine and an order requiring illegally acquired land to be sold within statutory deadlines. If owners fail to comply, the Director-General of the Land Department has authority to dispose of the land.

Against that background, more than 200 officers launched coordinated raids across Chonburi on July 17. Pol Gen Samran led the operation alongside Pol Lt Gen Nophasil Phoolsawat, Commander of the Royal Thai Police Headquarters, and Pol Lt Gen Chatchai Surachetphong, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2. They were supported by senior officers from Immigration Division 3, Chonburi Provincial Police and Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

Task force united police and civilian agencies to investigate suspected foreign nominee companies

The operation also brought together senior civilian officials. Chonburi Governor Naris Niramaiwong joined Deputy Governor Isra Charoenchasri during the raids.

They were accompanied by representatives from the Department of Business Development, the Chonburi Provincial Commerce Office, the Chonburi Land Office and other provincial agencies. The investigation relied on extensive cooperation between police, business regulators, land officials and provincial administrators.

The operation originated from an order issued by the Chonburi governor in April 2026 establishing a provincial task force to suppress illegal business activities. As part of that initiative, authorities began sharing intelligence across multiple agencies.

The Provincial Administration worked alongside the Department of Business Development, the Commerce Office, the Land Office, the Revenue Office, Provincial Police, Immigration Police and Tourist Police. Their objective was to identify foreign businesses operating through nominee shareholders and investigate possible breaches of land and business laws.

The investigation gathered momentum after Chonburi Immigration officers arrested a foreign woman working as a real estate broker. Around the same period, Ban Bueng Police Station uncovered another case involving nominee ownership.

Records expose thousands of suspected nominee firms and accountants linked to property holdings

Those arrests prompted investigators to examine whether both cases formed part of a larger organised network. Consequently, officers expanded the inquiry well beyond the original suspects. They began reviewing company registrations, shareholder structures, financial records and land ownership across the province.

The scale of the investigation quickly widened. Officers established that Chonburi has 76,343 registered legal entities. Of those, 28,463 include foreign shareholders.

More significantly, investigators from the Department of Business Development identified 14,264 companies considered potential nominee entities. That finding shifted the investigation from individual companies towards an examination of wider corporate networks.

Separately, investigators received intelligence concerning licensed accountants repeatedly involved in establishing companies for foreign clients. Those accountants became an important focus of the inquiry because of their extensive shareholdings across multiple businesses.

Officers identified two Thai accountants holding shares in unusually large numbers of companies. One held shares in 146 companies worth about ฿142 million. The other held interests in 40 companies valued at approximately ฿74 million. Police said companies linked to both accountants were connected with land ownership inside a residential development in Chonburi.

Advertisements expose network controlling hundreds of companies and billions in property assets

That discovery prompted investigators to examine communications between foreign investors operating in the province. During that work, officers uncovered evidence of information exchanges among Russian groups.

At the same time, investigators discovered advertisements placed by a Russian broker on a website registered in Russia. Those advertisements promoted houses and land available for sale or rent in Chonburi. More significantly, one residential development was openly described in Russian as a “Russian-owned village.”

Police then examined company registration records linked to the development. According to investigators, Russian nationals worked alongside Thai nationals and licensed accountants to establish hundreds of legal entities.

Those companies acquired detached houses across six “S. Pattaya” housing projects. Altogether, investigators identified approximately 775 houses with a combined value exceeding ฿5 billion. They believe the companies were established to facilitate ownership of those properties through nominee arrangements.

The corporate structure proved equally extensive. Investigators identified 495 registered companies connected with the developments. Of those, 435 included foreign shareholders. A more detailed review narrowed the investigation further.

Police identify 33 key companies before filing criminal complaints against Russian property network

Police identified 19 companies suspected of using Thai nominees to conceal beneficial ownership. Meanwhile, another 14 companies were found to have foreign ownership exceeding 50 per cent while still holding land. Together, those findings left 33 companies under detailed investigation.

Investigators believe those companies formed the operational core of the suspected nominee network. Rather than relying on direct ownership, they allege the structure spread property across hundreds of companies with complex shareholder arrangements.

Police said the system enabled foreign investors to control substantial residential assets while concealing the true extent of ownership. The investigation also identified links between company registrations, shareholder records and property transactions. Consequently, officers widened the inquiry further and began preparing criminal proceedings against those believed to be responsible.

Based on the evidence gathered, Chonburi Immigration Police filed formal complaints with investigators at Huai Yai Police Station against a group of Russian nationals and associated individuals. Police identified one suspect, referred to as Mr. I, whom investigators allege established companies to purchase houses before reselling them online for profit.

Investigators secure warrants as Russians face multiple charges under business and land laws

Another group, identified as Family B, established companies to acquire houses and generate rental income through the same corporate structure. Police believe both operations formed part of a wider nominee network established to circumvent Thai law.

Investigators said the evidence points to possible breaches of several laws. Those include Sections 36 and 37 of the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999), Section 8 of the Foreign Workers Management Act B.E. 2560 (2017) and Sections 97, 111, 112 and 113 of the Land Code.

Officers also cited other related offences. After reviewing the evidence, investigators applied to Pattaya Provincial Court for arrest warrants covering four Russian nationals and search warrants for 41 locations connected with the investigation.

The court approved both applications. Consequently, police launched simultaneous searches across Chonburi involving more than 200 officers drawn from multiple agencies. Every suspect named in the arrest warrants was taken into custody during the operation.

At the same time, officers searched homes, company premises and related properties believed to be linked to the network. Police said the coordinated action prevented suspects from destroying evidence or moving assets before investigators arrived.

Police seize documents and digital evidence as investigation expands across Thailand and overseas

The searches produced a substantial quantity of documentary and electronic evidence. Officers seized company registration documents, accounting records, financial files and business records.

They also confiscated computers, mobile phones and electronic storage devices for forensic examination. Investigators secured extensive digital evidence believed to document company ownership, shareholder arrangements, financial transactions and communications between members of the network.

Police said specialists will now analyse that material to identify additional suspects and determine whether further companies should be brought into the investigation.

Meanwhile, investigators have begun expanding the inquiry beyond Chonburi. Officers are examining whether similar nominee structures operate elsewhere in Thailand. They are also tracing possible international links connected to the Russian network.

Police believe the electronic evidence seized during the raids will provide valuable intelligence on additional companies, financial movements and individuals involved in related operations. Investigators have not ruled out further arrests as the inquiry develops.

Police described the operation as another stage in the government’s wider campaign against nominee businesses used to circumvent Thai law. Investigators are focusing particularly on land ownership and commercial activities reserved for Thai nationals.

Police say lawful foreign investment remains welcome but nominee structures will face tough enforcement

They said foreign investors attempting to bypass those restrictions through Thai nominees undermine existing legal safeguards governing business ownership and property acquisition.

The Royal Thai Police stressed that every case will proceed on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation. Officers said enforcement will be carried out carefully and fairly while protecting national interests and maintaining confidence in Thailand’s legal system.

They added that the investigation will continue through close cooperation between police, land authorities, business regulators and provincial officials responsible for examining company registrations, shareholder structures and financial transactions.

Police also emphasised that Thailand continues to welcome legitimate foreign investment conducted within the law. Under the Foreign Business Act, foreign investors may apply for licences to operate businesses permitted under existing legislation. The Act specifies which commercial activities foreigners may undertake and the approvals required before operations begin.

Businesses listed under List Two require approval from the Minister of Commerce with Cabinet consent.

Meanwhile, businesses falling within List Three may obtain licences through the Director-General of the Department of Business Development, subject to statutory requirements and legal criteria. Police stressed that nominee arrangements cannot be used to bypass those procedures or acquire rights prohibited under Thai law.

Governor backs enforcement as police prepare wider nationwide operations against nominee networks

According to the Royal Thai Police, the Chonburi operation demonstrates the importance of coordinated enforcement between multiple government agencies. Officials said the investigation relied upon intelligence gathered by immigration officers, provincial police, business regulators, land officials and provincial administrators.

They added that combining company records, land registrations and financial information enabled investigators to identify links that would not have been apparent through separate investigations.

Chonburi Governor Naris Niramaiwong said investigations into nominee companies and foreign land ownership remain a key government priority. He said effective enforcement requires integrated cooperation across several agencies together with detailed examinations of shareholder structures, financial transactions and corporate records. Those investigations, he said, are essential to closing loopholes used to circumvent Thai law.

The governor also instructed every participating officer to perform their duties honestly, carefully and in strict accordance with the law. He said investigators must ensure every stage of the inquiry remains evidence-based while protecting the national interest throughout the legal process.

Police vow nationwide expansion as public urged to report suspected foreign nominee investment activities

Police said the latest operation will not mark the end of the campaign. Instead, similar investigations will continue across Thailand as officers identify additional nominee companies and foreign business networks.

The Chonburi investigation is already being used to identify further companies and individuals with possible links to the same corporate structure. Investigators are also examining whether comparable arrangements exist in other provinces with significant foreign investment and residential development.

The Royal Thai Police reiterated that the nationwide crackdown will continue seriously and without interruption. Officers also appealed for public assistance in identifying suspected nominee businesses or illegal foreign investment activities.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact their local police station or the Royal Thai Police hotline 1599, which operates 24 hours a day. Police said intelligence provided by the public remains an important tool in identifying illegal nominee structures, expanding investigations and dismantling transnational criminal networks operating within Thailand.

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