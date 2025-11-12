Italian expat, 36, arrested on Koh Phangan for illegally working as a woodcarver, part of widening Thai crackdown on western foreigners in protected trades, with authorities targeting paid work, unlicensed businesses and foreign-controlled firms across southern islands.

A 36-year-old Italian man was arrested on Koh Phangan on Monday for illegally working as a woodcarver at his home. Police identified him as Mr. Carlo. He now faces prosecution for violating Thailand’s foreign business laws and working in a trade reserved for Thais. He faces jail and deportation. Officers said he took a ฿3,000 job from other foreigners to carve a wooden picture frame. The arrest is part of a widening crackdown on Western expats accused of working illegally on the southern islands, ordered by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Police said more arrests are imminent as the campaign intensifies.

Police officers on Koh Phangan arrested an Italian man accused of working illegally as a woodcarver and carpenter. The arrest occurred on November 10, 2025, during an ongoing crackdown on foreigners violating Thailand’s labour and immigration laws. Authorities said the suspect was working in a trade reserved exclusively for Thai citizens.

Tourist police identified the man as Carlo, a 36-year-old Italian national living in a hillside house in Moo 6, Koh Phangan subdistrict, Surat Thani province. He was detained after residents filed complaints about a foreigner taking paid carpentry work. Officers launched a search based on the tip-off. Soon after, they confirmed that Carlo had accepted local jobs for payment.

According to investigators, he had been hired by two other foreign nationals to carve a wooden picture frame. The agreed fee was ฿3,000, or about $92. Police said the deal showed he was working for pay without authorisation.

Police seize tools and charge Italian national with illegal labour and restricted occupation offences

During the search, officers found 12 woodworking tools inside his residence. The seized items included sanding and grinding machines, an electric jigsaw, a drill, and several measuring instruments. Officials said the tools were consistent with those used in carpentry and fine woodwork.

Carlo allegedly admitted he had been taking freelance jobs using his woodworking skills. He reportedly told police that the work was occasional and based on personal requests. However, officers said he could not produce a valid work permit or any written authorisation.

The following day, on Tuesday, November 11, police displayed the seized equipment and the suspect at the Tourist Police office on Koh Phangan. Reporters were shown the tools and photographs of the arrest. Officials confirmed that Carlo faced two charges — operating a business without permission and working in a restricted occupation.

He was later transferred to Koh Phangan Police Station for prosecution. According to officials, the case will be sent to the provincial prosecutor for formal indictment. Police said the Italian national remains in custody while further checks are carried out.

Crackdown intensifies as officials enforce strict limits on foreign labour and protected Thai-only occupations

Authorities stressed that the arrest is part of a wider enforcement campaign. Since early 2025, police and labour officials have increased inspections targeting foreigners who overstay visas or work illegally. They said several cases have involved individuals using tourist visas to perform paid labour.

In many instances, officials added, foreigners take up jobs in small trades or personal services reserved for Thai nationals. These include carpentry, woodcarving, massage, hairdressing, and tour guiding. Police said such violations have grown more visible in resort areas with large expatriate populations.

Under Thailand’s Royal Decree on Managing the Work of Aliens, issued in 2017 and amended in 2018, 27 occupations are completely restricted to Thai citizens. The list includes woodcarving, vehicle driving, street vending, and barbershop work. Authorities said foreigners who breach these restrictions face fines, deportation, and a ban on re-entry.

Meanwhile, officials noted that some professional fields allow limited foreign participation. These include accounting, architecture, and engineering. However, workers in these sectors must obtain special permits through the Ministry of Labour. Without them, any paid activity remains illegal.

Koh Phangan under closer watch as police expand raids on illegal workers and rely on tips from local residents

Koh Phangan, known for its beaches and monthly Full Moon Party, attracts thousands of tourists and foreign residents each year. Police said the island’s popularity has also drawn individuals seeking informal income. Therefore, enforcement teams have expanded random inspections of homes, workshops, and rented properties.

Tourist police said cooperation from local residents has been critical in locating offenders. They urged both Thai and foreign residents to report suspected illegal work activities. Officials said each verified complaint leads to on-site inspections and, if confirmed, arrests.

In Carlo’s case, authorities said the investigation began with a written complaint about an Italian craftsman selling woodwork to foreign customers. The report led to surveillance and an evidence-gathering operation over several days. Officers then obtained a search warrant and proceeded with the arrest.

During questioning, Carlo remained cooperative. He acknowledged earning income from his craft but denied operating a formal business. Still, police said the law makes no exception for occasional or small-scale jobs. Any form of paid labour by a foreign national requires a permit.

Further arrests expected as police question employers and expand operations across southern tourist islands

Officials said the two foreign nationals who hired him are also being questioned. Investigators are examining whether they breached the labour law by employing a foreigner in a protected occupation. Authorities said the outcome of that inquiry will determine if additional charges are filed.

According to the Tourist Police Division, the crackdown will continue. Officers plan further raids on Koh Phangan and neighbouring islands, including Koh Samui. The operations target foreigners using tourist visas to work, manage businesses, or engage in trades prohibited under Thai law.

Police said the enforcement drive is coordinated with immigration and labour officials. Together, they are checking visa statuses, business registrations, and work permit records. Authorities said the goal is to ensure compliance, maintain order, and protect legally defined professions.

As of November 12, the Italian suspect remained under detention at Koh Phangan Police Station. He awaits processing and possible transfer to the Surat Thani Provincial Court. If convicted, he could face fines and deportation under the Royal Decree and related immigration statutes.

National campaign ordered by Prime Minister widens to target foreign control of local businesses

Officials said Thailand continues to apply strict rules on foreign labour to preserve the integrity of its regulated occupations. They said enforcement on Koh Phangan will remain active throughout the tourist season, with particular attention to trades involving manual or craft work.

Police concluded that the case of Carlo, 36, reflects the seriousness of the current crackdown. They said further arrests are likely as authorities intensify efforts to locate foreigners working without authorisation in restricted occupations across the island.

The intensified crackdown has now lasted over six weeks and appears to be deepening its focus, which is on western residents and expats engaged in commerce and business on the southern islands, including Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, and Phuket. In addition, officials said the current phase follows several months of intelligence gathering by local police.

The campaign is reported to have been ordered by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul when he took office in September, and since then, police have suggested that it will be extended to other provinces nationwide.

Thai business agency expands investigations into foreign-controlled firms in eleven provinces

Furthermore, this campaign involves both the various agencies of the Royal Thai Police and government agencies such as the Department of Business Development (DBD). At the same time, the aim is to remove foreign interests at the local level from competing illegally with Thai business operators, especially in key areas such as tourism, agriculture, hotels, e-commerce and online business, and general construction trades.

On Wednesday, the Director-General of the Department of Business Development (DBD), Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, announced his agency was extending its investigation of foreign control of firms involved in targeted areas across eleven provinces.

Specifically, these are Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, and Krabi. Meanwhile, officials indicated that more provinces could be added later as inquiries progress.

Further reading:

Ten arrested and two illegal hostels shuttered on Koh Phangan as fierce crackdown continues on the island

Crackdown aimed at upending foreign business trade moves from Koh Phangan to Phuket. Four arrested

Crackdown to wipe out foreign business abuses and ownership on Koh Phangan & Koh Samui intensifies

Raids on foreign owned hotels on Koh Phangan carry on with three Israelis arrested and a fourth sought

Fears grow among foreign business owners after Koh Phangan blitz sees German, French and Israelis held

Arrogant Lebanese man held on Koh Phangan for illegal bike rental racket after being deported before

Alarm raised by Police over Israelis on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan passing off counterfeit dollar bills

Officials on Koh Phangan launch inquiry after locals complain the island is becoming a second Tel Aviv

Innovative Russian drug dealer and top DJ arrested on Koh Phangan peddling drugs to foreign tourists online