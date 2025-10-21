Thai police intensify an unprecedented crackdown on illegal foreign land ownership and business on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui, ending nominee arrangements, enforcing strict compliance and protecting Thailand’s economic opportunities for local citizens.

The Deputy National Police Chief for Police Region 8, covering Surat Thani, Koh Phangan, and Koh Samui, has arrived from Bangkok. Sent by Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pornchai Khajornklin is reinforcing last week’s crackdown, now extended to agencies like the Land Department and the Department of Business Development (DBD). This move signals an unprecedented top-down enforcement. The rules for doing business on Thailand’s prime investment islands have changed for good. The advantage again returns to local businesspeople and investors.

The Royal Thai Police is continuing and indeed intensifying the sweeping crackdown on illegal land ownership and business operations on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui. National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet has stressed the urgency of the campaign. He said it is crucial to protect the kingdom’s economic security. Moreover, authorities emphasize that this effort targets long-standing abuses involving foreign ownership on both islands.

Despite a week of turmoil and arrests on Koh Phangan, and simultaneous raids on Koh Samui, the campaign is far from complete. Consequently, officials have vowed to continue and even strengthen enforcement. Senior officers described this crackdown as unprecedented in both scope and intensity.

Furthermore, they say it reflects a determined and coordinated effort to address decades-long illegal practices. In Bangkok, authorities view the campaign as a fight to eliminate threats to national economic security.

Deputy Police Chief arrives in Surat Thani to coordinate crackdown on illegal foreign ownership and abuse

Deputy National Police Chief Pornchai Khajornklin, who oversees Police Region 8, has arrived in Surat Thani to coordinate operations. He is working closely with local police, Land Department officials, and representatives from the Department of Business Development (DBD). Therefore, investigations focus on uncovering illegal land ownership and business activities conducted through nominee arrangements on behalf of foreigners.

On October 20, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., a high-level meeting was convened at the Surat Thani Provincial Police meeting room in Khun Thale Subdistrict. Attendees included Pol. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Maj. Gen. Pornchai Khajornklin, Deputy Commissioner-General of Provincial Police Region 8, and Mr. Bandal Sathirachawan, Deputy Governor of Surat Thani Province. Other relevant officials also participated.

The meeting monitored compliance with government policies on illegal land ownership, business operations, and foreign nominee arrangements. Moreover, officials discussed offenses affecting national economic security on Koh Phangan and nearby islands.

General Kittirat Phanphet has ordered Provincial Police Region 8, Surat Thani Provincial Police, and the Immigration Police to coordinate closely with the Surat Thani Governor, the Land Department, the Department of Business Development, and other security agencies. Consequently, a special task force has been established to prevent and suppress illegal activities by foreigners. This follows the direct orders of the Surat Thani Governor.

Task force reports initial results including arrests and prosecutions for mmany illegal foreign concerns

Led by Deputy Governor Bandal Sathirachawan and Pol. Maj. Gen. Pornchai Khajornklin, together with Pol. Maj. Gen. Suwat Suksri, Commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, the task force reported its initial results.

They highlighted arrests and prosecutions on multiple charges. These included operating car rental businesses illegally, working beyond authorized rights, conducting unlicensed tour operations, and running tour guide services without proper permits. Furthermore, the team presented a detailed plan for further prevention and suppression.

Authorities pointed out that past practices allowed groups of foreigners to bypass Thai law for years. Therefore, current operations are designed to correct these practices and enforce full compliance. Investigators confirmed that monitoring and enforcement will continue systematically, emphasizing both prevention and prosecution.

Pol. Gen. Samran Nuanma stated that cracking down on foreigners committing crimes in Thailand is a top government priority.

Police outline four key operational guidelines to better enforce foreign land and business regulations

Accordingly, the Royal Thai Police have established four key operational guidelines for the campaign. First, authorities are forming a joint task force to investigate land ownership by foreign juristic persons and business operations designed to evade the law. This task force combines police, administrative, and government agency resources.

Second, investigators will examine financial trails and company documents to verify true ownership. They aim to uncover hidden structures and nominee arrangements used to circumvent Thai laws. This includes reviewing shareholding patterns, company registrations, and contractual agreements.

Third, authorities will strictly enforce work permit regulations for foreigners. The Immigration Police are coordinating with the Ministry of Labour to prevent illegal employment. Consequently, all foreigners must comply with labour laws and are prohibited from exploiting loopholes to operate unauthorised businesses.

Prosecutions will target offenders abettors and any officials complicit in illegal activities

Fourth, prosecutions will target both offenders and their abettors. Additionally, any government officials found complicit in illegal activities will face legal consequences. Authorities stress that this approach is necessary to protect public interests and maintain confidence in the rule of law.

The Royal Thai Police have assured the public that enforcement will be conducted with integrity, transparency, and fairness. Moreover, the campaign aims to reassure residents and tourists that Thailand is safe and legally compliant. Authorities emphasize that strict measures are necessary to prevent economic exploitation by foreign nationals operating outside the law.

Deputy Police Chief Pornchai Khajornklin highlighted that coordination between police units and administrative agencies is central to the campaign’s success. Therefore, he oversees operations in Surat Thani, ensuring real-time communication and cooperation among all relevant parties. Furthermore, the task force is working with local business and land authorities to verify ownership claims and promptly address suspicious practices.

Operations on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui to serve as a model for nationwide enforcement of new regime

Officials note that operations in Koh Phangan and Koh Samui serve as a model for nationwide enforcement. Consequently, similar crackdowns may be extended to other provinces with reports of illegal foreign land ownership or business operations.

Authorities stress that this campaign represents a proactive and unprecedented effort to safeguard Thailand’s economic security.

Deputy Governor Bandal Sathirachawan emphasised that government and police agencies are committed to upholding national laws without favouritism. He also confirmed that monitoring and enforcement will continue consistently. Furthermore, he encouraged local communities to report suspicious activities and provide evidence of wrongdoing to authorities.

Police officials emphasized that transparency is critical for public confidence. All arrests, prosecutions, and investigations will follow Thai law. Additionally, investigators will carefully document cases to ensure that legal processes are followed and rights are respected. Authorities added that transparency also helps prevent corruption and misuse of authority.

Crackdown continues with arrests audits and strict oversight of foreign business activities

The crackdown has already resulted in multiple arrests and administrative actions. Reports indicate that both small-scale and large-scale operators were targeted. Moreover, authorities stressed that enforcement actions will continue with regular inspections and surprise audits over the coming months.

The Royal Thai Police have committed to strict oversight throughout the operation. Consequently, investigations will focus on uncovering hidden arrangements designed to circumvent Thai laws. Officials confirmed that comprehensive financial reviews, verification of business licenses and scrutiny of work permits are essential tools to prevent further violations.

Authorities have reaffirmed that protecting Thailand’s economic security and enforcing the law are national priorities. Therefore, the campaign reflects coordinated efforts among police, administrative officials and government agencies to ensure foreign nationals comply fully with legal requirements. Officials also stated that the initiative demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to both national security and economic integrity.

Campaign draws national attention for scope rigour and efforts to restore public confidence in the law

The campaign has drawn nationwide attention for its rigour and scope. Police described the measures as decisive and unprecedented. They emphasised that the operations target long-standing practices that allowed foreign exploitation. Officials hope the initiative will restore public confidence while reinforcing the rule of law.

In summary, the Royal Thai Police, led by General Kittirat Phanphet, are intensifying their crackdown on illegal land ownership and business activities by foreigners on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui.

The campaign is coordinated with the local government, the Land Department, the Department of Business Development, and other agencies. A special task force is enforcing compliance rigorously, ensuring transparency and consequently protecting Thailand’s economic security.

Campaign signals new era of strict oversight for foreign investments and land ownership in thailand.

Authorities stress that arrests, investigations, and prosecutions will continue until full legal compliance is achieved. In short, this signals a new, unprecedented era of strict oversight for foreign investments and land ownership on Thailand’s go-to investment islands.

Undoubtedly, this campaign will have an impact in later periods. It will, for instance, put a freeze on casual investment propositions pursued by holiday visitors on the island.

The crackdown has put an end to the use of Thai companies with nominee shareholders. Therefore, potential investors or property owners will have to settle for carefully crafted shareholder agreements that are fully in compliance with the law.

The new environment will also restrict foreigners engaging in casual entrepreneurial pursuits or ventures on the islands. The goal of the government and authorities is that such business opportunities should be reserved for Thai nationals.

