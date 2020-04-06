Saturday’s suicide of the businessman followed that of a 26-year-old English teacher in Bangkok who threw himself from his apartment balcony on the 25th of March. A Thai woman who had known the young man said she had been helping him generate some extra income as his work had dried up.

A 74-year-old UK business man’s body was left on the main Bangkok road for hours on Saturday while suitably protected personnel could be found to remove it to the Police General Hospital for a routine autopsy.

On Saturday, a UK businessman living in Thailand committed suicide when he jumped from an expressway in the centre of Bangkok on to the busy Ramkhamhaeng Road.

The incident happened at 7 am but the 74-year-old man’s body was left in situ until rescue workers with the proper protective clothing could be organised.

Recent medical reports from the World Health Organisation suggest that deceased people cannot spread the disease but who can argue with anyone for being careful at such times as these?

Police identified the UK man through his vehicle keys found at the scene and made contact with his wife

The man was named by local Thai media as Brian Shelley Lindsay.

Police located his wife from documentation found in his Isuzu pickup parked nearby. They retrieved the keys to the vehicle at the scene. His wife confirmed that her husband did not have the Covid 19 infection.

She did tell police that her husband suffered from prostate cancer and had become deeply depressed as his business had begun to lose money heavily.

Routine autopsy to be carried out

Mr Lindsay’s body was removed to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the police hospital where a routine autopsy was to be carried out.

He had left a suicide note in his vehicle and was carrying a small amount of cash.

Young UK man jumped to his death on Wednesday, March 25th last after visiting a Thai girlfriend earlier

On March 25th, the day before the state of emergency was declared in Thailand, a 26-year-old English teacher also took his own life when he jumped from the 13th-floor balcony of his apartment in Bangkok

The incident occurred in the Din Daeng area of the city.

A security guard on duty at the complex had heard a thud during the night but did not investigate it further.

The young man, who was not named, was found the next morning by a local businessman in the area.

Man’s work as an English tutor dried up due to the coronavirus emergency and social distancing efforts

A Thai friend of the man told police that she had never considered the fact that he may have been suicidal.

She was aware that his income and work had dried up over the coronavirus emergency and a clampdown on all non-essential activity in Bangkok.

She explained to police that she had invited him to assist her in making items to protect against the virus on Wednesday evening, the 25th of March.

The Thai woman told police that the little enterprise was to help generate some extra income for her and her foreign friend.

He took his own life later that night after he had left early at 8 pm.

Woman said that UK teacher always appeared positive and never complained to her of problems

She told investigating officers that her friend was always positive and had never expressed any fears about his situation. She had known the young British man for 6 months.

Police concluded their investigation into the man’s death including a routine autopsy and informed his family in the United Kingdom of his untimely and tragic death.

