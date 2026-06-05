Three Chinese men who claimed they fled a Myanmar scam operation allegedly unleashed a crime spree in Tak, attacking motorists, stealing a motorcycle and smashing a police patrol car before a district-wide manhunt involving villagers and police ended with their arrest.

Three Chinese nationals who said they had fled a scam-linked operation in Myanmar were arrested in Tak province after allegedly carrying out a string of offences that culminated in an attack on a police patrol vehicle and a district-wide manhunt. Police say the men entered Thailand illegally, attempted robberies, stole a motorcycle and damaged vehicles as they tried to reach Mae Sot, drawing local residents, village leaders and officers into a rapidly escalating pursuit that has widened into a broader criminal investigation.

Three Chinese nationals were arrested in Tak province after an alleged crime spree ended with a smashed police patrol car, a stolen motorcycle and a failed escape attempt near the Myanmar border.

Police in Phop Phra district detained Yang Luta, 28, Feng Zhengdao, 31, and Hu Pan, 32, after a series of incidents that unsettled residents in the remote border area. The men are accused of illegally entering Thailand and committing several offences while trying to reach Mae Sot district.

The arrests followed reports from villagers along the Ban Sap Anan-Ban Phadi road in tambon Ruam Thai Phatthana. Residents alerted local leaders after spotting three foreign men travelling through the area on motorcycles. Soon afterwards, complaints began reaching police.

Reports of robberies and vehicle attacks prompt police response and a search across the border district

According to investigators, the reports described attempted robberies, motorcycle thefts and attacks on passing vehicles. Witnesses said the men targeted road users and damaged property along the route. As concern spread, local officials coordinated with police to track the suspects’ movements.

In response, officers from Phop Phra Police Station were dispatched to the area. What began as a routine investigation soon escalated into a confrontation involving police and local residents.

Police said the suspects attacked a patrol vehicle that responded to the scene. The men allegedly used wooden sticks and stones to smash windows and strike the vehicle repeatedly. Notably, the patrol car suffered extensive damage during the incident, including a shattered windscreen.

The attack marked a significant escalation. Until then, reports had centred on motorists and residents. The alleged assault on a police vehicle broadened the investigation and triggered a larger search operation.

Village leaders join police hunt after suspects allegedly steal a motorcycle and flee the district

As part of this effort, village leaders joined officers in locating the suspects. Information from residents helped narrow the search area. Meanwhile, police units moved to block potential escape routes through the district.

Investigators said the men fled immediately after damaging the patrol vehicle. They allegedly stole a villager’s motorcycle and used it to continue their escape. However, the getaway attempt lasted only a short time.

Following a pursuit, officers apprehended all three suspects and transferred them to Phop Phra Police Station. Their arrest ended several hours of disruption in the district and brought the search operation to a close.

During questioning, the men provided an account of how they arrived in the border region. They claimed they had been deceived into travelling for work and were taken to an area of Myanmar controlled by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army, or DKBA.

Suspects claim they were deceived into working in Myanmar before fleeing across the border

According to police, the suspects said they later realised they had been misled. They then decided to flee the area and cross into Thailand. The men allegedly entered through Phop Phra district before attempting to travel south.

Separately, investigators examined the circumstances surrounding their journey after crossing the border. Police said the suspects admitted they had no money and were trying to reach Mae Sot. They allegedly committed the offences while seeking transport and attempting to avoid detection.

The border region opposite Phop Phra has drawn increasing attention in recent years. Numerous foreign nationals have reported being lured to Myanmar with promises of employment. Some later claimed they became trapped in illegal operations near the frontier.

In this case, however, police have focused on offences allegedly committed inside Thailand. Authorities have not announced any direct connection between the suspects and a specific criminal organisation.

Police widen inquiry beyond illegal entry as evidence gathering and witness interviews continue

The investigation has expanded beyond illegal entry charges. Officers are gathering evidence relating to property damage, vehicle theft and actions allegedly taken to evade arrest. In parallel, investigators are collecting statements from motorists and residents who encountered the men before their capture.

Police are also assessing damage to vehicles targeted during the incident. Reports indicate that at least two vehicles were vandalised. One belonged to a civilian. The other was the police patrol vehicle that responded to complaints from the area.

On another front, investigators are reconstructing the suspects’ route after crossing into Thailand. Officers are examining where they entered, how they travelled and whether additional offences occurred before the reported incidents.

Initial questioning produced admissions from all three suspects, according to police. Authorities said the men acknowledged committing offences while attempting to escape. Nevertheless, investigators continue to verify timelines and compare witness accounts with physical evidence.

Residents alarmed as police piece together suspects’ movements from Myanmar to their arrest

For local residents, the incident unfolded rapidly. Reports of suspicious foreigners evolved into allegations of robbery, theft and vehicle attacks. Hours later, the situation culminated in an attack on a police patrol car and a district-wide search.

By Friday, all three men remained in police custody. Authorities confirmed they had been charged with illegally entering the kingdom. Additional legal proceedings are expected as investigators finalise evidence linked to the alleged thefts and property damage.

For now, police say the case remains active. Investigators are working to establish a complete account of events, beginning with the suspects’ departure from Myanmar and ending with their arrest in Phop Phra. The inquiry will also determine the full extent of the offences allegedly committed during their attempted flight across the border.

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