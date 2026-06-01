Southern insurgents killed a 29-year-old ranger in a dawn gun battle during a Narathiwat raid, then escaped into dense forest. Blood trails, a day-long manhunt, negotiators and massive reinforcements failed to overcome the fugitives after violence broke out.

A dawn raid targeting insurgents wanted over one of Narathiwat’s most serious attacks this year exploded into a deadly gun battle on Monday, killing a 29-year-old paramilitary ranger and triggering an hours-long siege and forest manhunt. Despite reinforcements, negotiators and a massive security operation, the suspects escaped, leaving behind bloodstains suggesting injuries as authorities widened the hunt amid a fresh wave of insurgent violence across Thailand’s troubled southern provinces.

A paramilitary ranger was killed on Monday during a security operation targeting suspected insurgents in Narathiwat. The raid triggered a prolonged siege, a running gun battle and an hours-long manhunt through dense forest.

Security forces moved into Ban Ruepoh village, tambon Dusongyor, in Chanae district at 5.30am. The operation followed intelligence reports that several wanted suspects had gathered at a house there.

Authorities linked the group to the April 1 attack on an assistant district chief in Chanae district. That attack remains one of the region’s most significant security cases this year.

Ranger killed after insurgent suspects open fire during dawn raid linked to April 1 attack case

According to officials, officers approached the target property shortly after dawn. However, the operation quickly escalated. Suspects armed with powerful rifles suddenly emerged from the house. They then opened fire while attempting to escape the security cordon. In response, officers returned fire and moved to contain the area.

A fierce exchange followed around the property and nearby grounds. During the gunfight, Ranger Wuthipong Chumchuea was critically wounded.

The 29-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the cheek and chest. He was evacuated for emergency treatment. Despite medical efforts, he later died in hospital. The ranger was a native of Trang province.

Meanwhile, the suspects broke contact and fled into forested terrain behind the house. As a result, commanders rapidly expanded the operation. Additional military, police and special operations personnel were deployed to the scene. A large force of heavily armed officers then began pursuing the fugitives through woodland surrounding the village.

Massive security operation launched as heavily armed fugitives flee into dense forest terrain

Earlier, the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Headquarters confirmed details of the mission. ISOC said intelligence had identified movements by a violent group connected to the April 1 attack.

During the operation, officers came under direct fire from the suspects. Consequently, security personnel were compelled to respond according to tactical procedures and self-defence principles.

Notably, authorities attempted to avoid further casualties as the situation unfolded. Negotiators were brought in during the siege. Officials sought to persuade those involved to surrender peacefully. At the same time, security teams worked to protect residents living near the operational area.

Throughout the morning, officers tightened control around the village. In parallel, search teams pushed deeper into surrounding forest. The pursuit stretched across difficult terrain and continued for hours. Nevertheless, the suspects remained out of reach.

Negotiators deployed as security forces tighten cordon and extend search through remote woodland

Later, investigators discovered bloodstains in the forest. The finding suggested that at least some fugitives may have been wounded. Even so, no suspects were found nearby. Security officials subsequently concluded that the group had moved beyond the immediate search zone.

Thereafter, attention shifted towards higher ground near the village. Investigators assessed that the suspects had likely escaped towards nearby hills. Accordingly, search teams widened their sweep and examined potential escape routes. As part of this effort, officers gathered evidence from multiple locations connected to the operation.

Separately, authorities urged the public to stay away from active security zones. Residents were advised to monitor information issued through official channels. In addition, ISOC encouraged people to report suspicious individuals or objects through its 24-hour hotline.

Blood trails found as investigators believe fugitives escaped siege and reached nearby hill areas

On another front, officials issued a warning concerning assistance to fugitives. ISOC reminded residents of legal obligations under Section 189 of the Criminal Code. The provision covers helping offenders evade arrest.

Likewise, concealing suspects, providing shelter or supplying food may constitute an offence. Those found guilty face imprisonment, fines or both.

By late afternoon, security personnel remained deployed across the area. However, evidence increasingly indicated that the suspects had escaped. Following further assessment, commanders concluded the group had already left the operational zone.

Consequently, the active search was called off on Monday evening. No arrests had been announced by the end of the operation. Nonetheless, investigators continued reviewing evidence collected during the raid. Security agencies also continued efforts to identify and locate every suspect involved.

Search called off as suspects evade capture while investigators continue gathering evidence

The operation ended with one ranger dead and the wanted men still at large. Even so, authorities insist the investigation remains active. The search for those linked to the April 1 attack is continuing across the southern border region.

Earlier in the day, ISOC had described the suspects as a violent group connected to the shooting of the district deputy chief. The agency said authorities were securing the scene while conducting a detailed investigation.

Furthermore, additional forces were deployed to support the operation. Officials also said efforts to apprehend those responsible were being accelerated.

For now, the death of Ranger Wuthipong stands as the operation’s only confirmed fatality. Yet the investigation remains far from over. Security officials continue to pursue leads generated during Monday’s raid. The search for the escaped suspects is expected to continue in the coming days.

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