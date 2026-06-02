Jealous husband allegedly strangled his wife, hid her body beneath blankets and staged the scene to look like she was sleeping until their son came home and found her dead. Police say he confessed as relatives revealed years of abuse, threats and jealousy.

A jealous Bangkok husband allegedly strangled his wife, hid her body beneath blankets and staged the scene to look as if she was peacefully asleep before their son came home and found her dead, police say. The 45-year-old suspect later confessed to the killing, investigators said, as the couple’s children revealed years of alleged abuse, broken bones, death threats and relentless accusations of infidelity. The case has exposed a long trail of violence that relatives claim drove the family to flee to another province, only for the 41-year-old Myanmar woman to return to her husband and meet a fatal end in their Rat Burana apartment.

Thai police have arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly strangled his wife to death before staging her body to appear asleep in bed. Investigators say the suspect later confessed to the killing.

Meanwhile, the couple’s children described years of alleged abuse, repeated death threats and escalating jealousy that preceded the fatal attack.

The victim, identified as Ms. Nan, a 41-year-old Myanmar national, was found dead on June 1 inside an apartment in Bangkok’s Rat Burana district. According to police, officers received a report at 8.36pm. In response, investigators rushed to the scene with forensic officers, a Siriraj Hospital pathologist and Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers.

Son returns from work and finds his mother’s body hidden beneath blankets inside Bangkok apartment

The body was discovered inside a first-floor room of a two-storey apartment building. Police found the victim lying on a bed wearing a white shirt and brown trousers. Notably, her face had turned bluish-green.

Investigators also found clear marks around her neck. However, the room showed no signs of a struggle. Likewise, there was no evidence of theft or ransacked property.

Nearby, officers found the victim’s husband, Mr. Wichin, sitting inside the room. Police said he appeared confused and was speaking incoherently. As a result, officers escorted him to Rat Burana Police Station for questioning while forensic examinations continued.

The discovery came after the victim’s son returned home from work. According to Mr. Sai, 23, he arrived at about 8.30pm. Upon entering the room, he found his mother lying face down. Two blankets covered her body.

At first, he believed she was sleeping. Moments later, he noticed her skin had turned blue. He also found her unresponsive. After turning her over, he realised she was dead.

Son describes years of violence, hospital visits and threats made against his mother before killing

During questioning, the son revealed a history of alleged domestic violence. According to his statement, the suspect repeatedly assaulted his mother because of jealousy and suspicions of infidelity.

On several occasions, he accompanied her to hospital for treatment. Those visits followed alleged assaults that left her injured. In one incident, her nose was broken. In others, she suffered extensive bruising. Nevertheless, she never filed a police complaint.

The son also alleged that the suspect repeatedly threatened to kill his mother. Furthermore, he claimed his father had threatened to destroy her body. Those threats, he said, were made long before the fatal incident.

Separately, the victim’s 21-year-old daughter provided a similar account. She told investigators her parents had argued about jealousy for many years. According to her statement, her father frequently accused her mother of having affairs with other men.

Daughter and relatives describe years of jealousy, abuse and repeated threats inside the family

Consequently, arguments became a recurring feature of family life. She further alleged that her father physically abused her mother on numerous occasions. Some incidents occurred when he was intoxicated. In addition, she confirmed that he regularly threatened to kill her mother.

On another front, investigators interviewed the victim’s daughter-in-law, Ms. Orn, who lived in the adjoining room. She said she frequently witnessed signs of abuse.

Most recently, she saw the victim after an alleged assault about one month ago. That incident reportedly left her with a broken nose.

Yet the day of the killing appeared unusually quiet. According to Ms. Orn, she heard no arguments. Nor did she hear cries for help.

Instead, the suspect later called her to the room. He allegedly claimed he did not know what had happened. He also remarked that the victim’s body was beginning to turn blue.

Husband confesses to killing before covering body and pretending nothing had happened for hours

As part of the investigation, police later returned the suspect to the crime scene in handcuffs. There, investigators said he confessed. According to police, Mr. Wichin admitted to strangling his wife until she stopped moving.

Afterwards, he covered her body with two blankets. He then switched off the lights inside the room.

Police said the suspect attempted to create the impression that his wife was sleeping. After arranging the body, he remained in the room.

He then behaved as though nothing had happened. Meanwhile, the victim’s body remained concealed beneath the blankets. The deception ended only when the couple’s son returned home.

During further questioning, the suspect disclosed his motive, police said. According to investigators, he believed his wife had been unfaithful. He claimed he had harboured those suspicions for a long time. Eventually, he acted on them.

Suspect cites infidelity suspicions as family recounts move to escape years of alleged abuse

Police said the suspect admitted to straddling the victim before strangling her. He continued until she became motionless. Afterwards, he carefully positioned the body. In turn, the scene appeared consistent with someone sleeping in bed.

Further testimony revealed the family had previously tried to escape the situation. According to the victim’s son, they left Ratchaburi province after repeated incidents of alleged abuse.

Subsequently, they relocated to Bangkok. However, the victim later returned to live with her husband.

Meanwhile, authorities transferred the body to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Siriraj Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and review witness statements.

For now, the suspect remains in custody at Rat Burana Police Station. Legal proceedings are expected to follow.

Further reading:

Recently divorced man murders his ex wife after she refused him sexual relations after night on the town

Delivery driver interaction leads to arrest of 31 year old relative for rape and strangulation of beauty

Chiang Mai Police act after noting suspicious transfer saving young woman ฿800,000 sent to scammers

Defiant Rangsiman Rome warns he’s not just fighting a defamation case but for the future of Thailand

Ben Smith money fixer to the elite in Thailand lines up ฿100M defamation case against Rangsiman Rome

People’s Party firebrand MP warns of billions pouring into Thai markets and critical firms from Cambodia

Leader of deadly scam gang in Cambodia and henchmen still at large with 4 more Thais arrested

Police in Cambodia close in on fake scam loan app leadership after family murders in Samut Prakan

Cambodian cybercrime industry run by Chinese criminals could be generating up to 38% of its GDP

Massive police response to the case of a family murdered by father after ฿1.7 million scam loss last week

Debt and ฿1.7 million loss to scammers drive man to murder his wife and two sons in Samut Prakan