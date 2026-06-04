2 insurgents die in pre-dawn firefight with security forces in Pattani after refusing pleas to surrender

Two wanted insurgents died in a dramatic Pattani siege after opening fire on security forces during failed surrender talks. Investigators found guns and a pipe bomb, while both men were linked to multiple terror, murder and bombing cases across Thailand’s deep South.

Two wanted insurgents linked to a string of major security cases were killed after a two-hour gun battle with Thai security forces in Pattani on Thursday, bringing a tense pre-dawn siege to a violent end. Authorities say the men were sought under multiple arrest warrants connected to the murder of a former paramilitary soldier, attacks on police officers, monks and novices, and a bomb attack near a key military installation. Investigators recovered two firearms and a pipe bomb at the scene and are now examining whether the weapons are tied to other unsolved attacks across the southern border region.

Two suspected insurgents were killed after a prolonged gun battle with Thai security forces in Pattani province early on Thursday. The confrontation followed a pre-dawn operation targeting men wanted in connection with a series of security-related attacks in Thailand’s southern border region.

The operation took place at a house in Ban Tha Khlong, Moo 10, Khok Pho subdistrict. Security officials said intelligence gathered during ongoing investigations pointed to wanted suspects hiding inside the property. As part of this, officers surrounded the area before first light and called for those inside to emerge.

A homeowner and five family members came out of the house and were questioned by authorities. During those interviews, the homeowner reportedly disclosed that another individual remained inside. Officers said the man matched the photograph of a suspect sought in ongoing security investigations.

Suspect ignores surrender calls as security forces surround Pattani house before dawn operations

In response, officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to surrender. No reply was received. Instead, security personnel maintained their positions while attempting to establish communication with the man inside the house.

At approximately 5 a.m., the standoff turned violent. According to officials, the suspect suddenly opened fire on officers surrounding the property. Several shots were fired from inside the building. Officers immediately took cover before returning fire. A brief but intense exchange followed before the shooting temporarily subsided.

Notably, commanders did not immediately move on the house. Local leaders were invited to assist efforts to secure a surrender. Officers again called on the suspect to come out and face legal proceedings. The appeals failed. Authorities said the suspect continued firing intermittently at security personnel positioned around the property.

For the next period, negotiations and sporadic gunfire unfolded side by side. Officials said attempts to persuade the suspect to surrender continued throughout the standoff. The man remained inside the house and refused to emerge.

Escape bid sparks final firefight as wanted suspect is killed after failed negotiations in Khok Pho

At around 6.30am, the confrontation entered its final phase. Security officials said the suspect attempted to escape the property. According to their account, he opened a door and fired at officers while trying to break through the security cordon.

The move triggered another fierce exchange of gunfire. Officers returned fire immediately. The shooting echoed across the area before abruptly ending. When the gunfire stopped, the suspect had been killed.

Thereafter, security personnel secured the property and began a systematic search. Investigators soon discovered the bodies of two men inside the area. Authorities later identified them as 26-year-old Muslim Cheh Mae of Yaha district in Yala province and 28-year-old Roasmi Doloh of Mueang Pattani district in Pattani province.

The discovery quickly attracted the attention of investigators. Both men were already known to security agencies. More importantly, background checks revealed that each was the subject of outstanding arrest warrants connected to major security cases.

Two dead men identified as wanted suspects linked to major insurgency investigations in southern cases

At the scene, officers recovered a Sig Sauer P365 9mm pistol and a Smith & Wesson .38 calibre revolver. They also found an improvised explosive device in the form of a pipe bomb. All three items were seized as evidence.

Separately, forensic specialists began examining the recovered weapons. Authorities are seeking to determine whether the firearms were used in previous attacks. Investigators believe they may be linked to several unresolved cases across the southern border provinces.

The operation left one member of the security forces injured. The officer was identified as Sergeant Major Suphinyo Singkaew. Authorities described his injuries as minor.

According to the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command, the raid was the culmination of an expanding investigation into bombings and shootings targeting state officials. Evidence collected from earlier incidents helped investigators identify potential suspects. In parallel, information obtained from the questioning of individuals in related cases led authorities to the house in Khok Pho district.

Guns, a pipe bomb and intelligence trail reveal a broader probe targeting the Pattani raid’s insurgent network

Security forces subsequently launched an operation aimed at arresting the suspects. Officials said the objective was to apprehend them and bring them before the courts. Events unfolded differently after gunfire erupted from inside the property.

Attention has now turned to the backgrounds of the two dead men. Investigators said Muslim Cheh Mae was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by Pattani Provincial Court on March 15, 2024. The warrant related to the fatal shooting of former paramilitary soldier Sergeant Major Julachamti Boonchu.

The attack took place at the victim’s home in Khok Pho district on December 25, 2023. According to authorities, the warrant included allegations of jointly committing premeditated murder. It also included terrorism-related offences and illegal firearms violations.

In addition, investigators cited allegations involving the possession of firearms and ammunition without authorisation. The warrant also referred to carrying firearms in public without a permit. Other allegations included carrying weapons openly without reasonable cause.

Dead suspect sought over former paramilitary killing and multiple security-related offences case

On another front, investigators alleged involvement in forging and using forged official documents. The warrant also referred to membership of a criminal gang and a criminal den. Authorities further cited allegations involving firing weapons in a populated area without lawful justification.

Roasmi Doloh was found to be the subject of two separate arrest warrants. The first was issued by Narathiwat Provincial Court on August 20, 2025. That case related to an attack in Songkhla province.

According to investigators, police officers from Saba Yoi Police Station came under attack on April 22, 2025. Buddhist monks and novices were also targeted during the incident. The attack occurred at Ban Suan On in Pian subdistrict, Saba Yoi district.

The allegations linked to that warrant were extensive. They included jointly accumulating manpower and weapons. Authorities also wanted him for illegally procuring assets and receiving terrorist training.

Second suspect linked to Songkhla attack targeting police officers, monks and young novices in 2025

Furthermore, investigators cited allegations involving preparations and conspiracies to commit terrorism. The warrant also referred to membership of a criminal gang and banditry offences. Additional allegations involved theft and robbery committed by a group using vehicles to facilitate crimes and evade arrest.

The second warrant against Roasmi Doloh was issued by Pattani Provincial Court on January 27, 2026. It relates to a pipe bomb attack on a cold storage facility near the headquarters of the 15th Infantry Division.

That attack occurred in Bo Thong subdistrict of Nong Chik district on October 5, 2023. According to investigators, the warrant included allegations of jointly committing acts of terrorism through violence and acts endangering life.

In addition, authorities cited allegations involving the accumulation of manpower and weapons for terrorist purposes. The warrant also referred to membership of a criminal gang and a den of thieves. Investigators further alleged attempted murder of officials performing their duties.

Pattani bomb attack warrant adds to extensive allegations facing the second dead insurgent suspect case

Authorities also cited allegations involving causing an explosion likely to endanger people and property. The warrant referred to the possession and use of prohibited explosives. Criminal damage to property was also listed among the alleged offences.

Notably, investigators said the backgrounds of both men intersected with several significant insurgency-related cases. Those cases included the killing of the former paramilitary soldier in Khok Pho district. They also included the bombing of the cold storage facility beside the military headquarters.

Meanwhile, forensic officers continued processing evidence recovered from the property. The bodies of both men were transported to Khok Pho Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Afterwards, relatives will be contacted to formally confirm their identities and arrange religious burial rites.

The investigation extended beyond the two deceased suspects. Authorities also detained the homeowner, identified only as Rosli. Officials withheld his surname.

Homeowner detained as forensic teams expand weapons inquiry and pursue new investigative leads after raid

Initially, Rosli was taken to Inkhayutthabhan Military Camp Hospital for a medical examination. He was then detained at Khok Pho Police Station under martial law provisions. Authorities said the detention was reported under Articles 22 and 23 of the Act on Prevention and Suppression of Enforced Disappearances and Torture.

Subsequently, Rosli was transferred to the interrogation centre of the 43rd Ranger Regiment Task Force at Inkhayutthabhan Military Camp in Nong Chik district. Investigators will continue questioning him under established legal procedures.

For now, investigators remain focused on evidence recovered during the operation. Authorities are examining links between the seized weapons and earlier attacks. At the same time, security agencies are pursuing additional leads generated by the raid. The investigation remains active.

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