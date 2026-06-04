Trump could become the first living person to appear on a U.S. banknote in more than a century under plans for a new $250 bill celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. Draft designs are complete, his signature would feature, but Congress must change the law.

The Trump administration is laying the groundwork for a historic break with U.S. currency tradition, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirming that draft designs have already been prepared for a proposed $250 banknote bearing President Donald Trump’s portrait and signature to mark America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The plan would require Congress to lift a century-old prohibition on living individuals appearing on banknotes and has emerged as one of the most closely watched anniversary initiatives, carrying implications for how the nation commemorates its founding and the presidency itself.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed preparations for a proposed $250 banknote featuring President Donald Trump. The note is being developed for the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026. The proposal would place a sitting president on U.S. currency for the first time in generations.

The initiative faces a major obstacle. Current federal law prohibits living individuals from appearing on American banknotes. As matters stand, Congress must amend that restriction before any such currency can be issued.

Even so, Bessent said officials are already preparing for that possibility. Speaking at the White House, he revealed that draft designs have been completed.

Congress weighs historic change that could place Trump and his signature on a new $250 banknote

According to Bessent, those designs were prepared because legislation is advancing through Congress. Bills are under consideration in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The measures would exempt President Trump from the existing prohibition. If enacted, they would allow a living individual to appear on a U.S. banknote. In turn, that would end a tradition stretching back more than a century.

Notably, the proposal goes beyond a presidential portrait. Trump’s signature would also appear on the commemorative note. That would mark another historic first. Traditionally, American currency carries only the signatures of the Treasury Secretary and the U.S. Treasurer.

No sitting president has previously had a signature printed on a U.S. banknote. As part of this effort, officials are examining how the anniversary issue would differ from standard currency.

Bessent backs proposal as Treasury officials push plans and debate note circulation options

Bessent addressed criticism directly during his White House remarks. “I don’t think there’s anything inappropriate about the current U.S. president appearing on the 250th anniversary commemorative bill,” he said. His comments offered the strongest confirmation yet that planning is underway. They also signalled support for the project at senior levels of government.

The Treasury Secretary spoke after a report by The Washington Post detailed efforts behind the scenes. The newspaper said Brandon Beach, the U.S. Treasurer appointed by Trump, has pushed for faster action. Beach oversees the production of American banknotes and coins. The report said he has been pressing the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to accelerate work on anniversary currency.

In parallel, officials are weighing practical questions surrounding the proposal. One issue remains unresolved. Lawmakers must decide whether the notes would circulate as legal tender. Alternatively, they could be issued solely as commemorative currency. That distinction could determine the project’s eventual scale. For now, no final decision has been announced.

Trump’s gold medal approval fuels fresh scrutiny as anniversary banknote plan gathers momentum

The proposed note forms part of a broader programme tied to the 250th anniversary celebrations. Federal agencies and related institutions are considering commemorative projects linked to the milestone. On another front, a separate Trump-themed initiative received approval earlier this year.

In March, the American Academy of Fine Arts approved a commemorative gold medal featuring Trump’s image. The academy is chaired by Rodney Mims Cook Jr., a Trump nominee. The medal was authorised through what was described as a legal loophole governing commemorative issues. Soon afterwards, the decision triggered criticism from opponents.

Critics compared the medal project to practices associated with dictators and monarchs. Nevertheless, the approval process moved ahead. The reaction highlighted the political sensitivity surrounding commemorative items bearing the image of a sitting president. Separately, the proposed banknote has generated many of the same arguments.

Supporters see the anniversary note as an appropriate tribute during a historic national celebration. Opponents question changing long-established rules governing U.S. currency. At the centre of the debate sits a simple question. Should a living president appear on American banknotes?

Congressional approval remains crucial as officials prepare for possible fast-track implementation

Meanwhile, congressional action remains the decisive factor. Without legislative approval, the project cannot proceed beyond the planning stage. Existing law remains clear. Living individuals cannot appear on U.S. currency. Despite that restriction, preparations continue. Draft designs have already been produced. Legislative developments are also being monitored closely.

Should Congress approve the proposed exemption, officials would be positioned to move quickly. If lawmakers reject the change, the designs may never leave the drawing board. Either outcome would carry symbolic significance. The proposal has already become one of the most closely watched anniversary initiatives under consideration.

For now, the project remains a plan rather than a certainty. Yet the ambition is unmistakable. The proposal would place President Trump on a $250 banknote during America’s 250th year. In addition, it would add a sitting president’s signature to U.S. currency for the first time. Whether that vision becomes reality now rests with Congress.

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