A bedridden Swiss expat says a former carer stole a ฿12.5 million music collection from his Hua Hin home, wiping out 30 years of rare records and memories. Despite security footage and a known suspect, more than 1,400 vinyl records and CDs remain missing.

A bedridden Swiss expat says thieves stole a 30-year music collection worth an estimated ฿12.5 million from his Hua Hin home, with suspicion falling on a former carer and security footage allegedly showing bags loaded onto a motorbike. As more than 1,400 vinyl records and CDs remain missing, Peter Kalt is weighing legal action and pleading for help to recover a treasure trove of rare releases, banned cover art and decades of memories collected across Chicago, Switzerland and Thailand.

A Swiss expatriate confined to his bed in Hua Hin says thieves have stripped away more than a music collection. He says they took 30 years of memories.

Peter Kalt is appealing for help after around 1,000 vinyl records and 400 CDs allegedly vanished from his home. The collection was built across decades in Chicago, Switzerland and Thailand. He estimates its value at 300,000 Swiss francs, or roughly ฿12.5 million.

However, Peter says the financial loss tells only part of the story.

“Beside the money, it is also memories,” Peter told Hua Hin Today.

Bedridden Hua Hin expat says prized vinyl archive vanished from home as wife discovers loss days later

The alleged theft occurred at the Hin Lek Fai home he shares with his wife, Brigit. Peter has lived in Thailand for 11 years. Today, he is bedridden after complications from a medical condition left him unable to use his legs.

As a result, he depends on home carers and nursing support. He said two nurses normally assist him. That dependence, he believes, may have left him vulnerable.

According to Peter, the collection disappeared on May 2. Yet the loss went unnoticed for several days. His wife discovered the records were missing while cleaning the house. The matter was reported to police on May 5.

Notably, the collection had been stored in nine boxes. Only the records and CDs disappeared. The boxes remained in place. Peter believes that points to a deliberate theft rather than an opportunistic one.

The missing collection centred on rock music from the 1960s through the 1980s. It contained LPs, singles and rare editions. Many had become extremely difficult to find. Others could no longer be purchased at any price.

“Everything which was important or very rare examples which you cannot buy anymore,” he said. “So this hurts.”

Rare rock records, banned cover art and decades of collecting make loss impossible to replace

Among the missing items were records with original artwork later withdrawn from circulation. Some featured cover images reportedly banned shortly after release. Peter said he had spent years tracking down such editions.

“Certain items with specific cover pictures which were forbidden after two weeks from the governments. I had the original cover picture, things like that,” he said.

For Peter, the collection represented a lifetime of searching, travelling and discovering music. The story began during his years in Chicago. There, he found artists rarely heard in Europe. Radio stations introduced him to new sounds. Record stores opened even more doors.

“You start with Rolling Stones, Beatles, the usual stuff,” he said. “And you end up in really super bands.”

One artist remains closely tied to those memories. Peter recalled discovering Canadian rocker Aldo Nova while living in Chicago.

“When he played this guy, everybody came, ‘What is this? What is this?’” Peter said. “I was really lucky that I got the ticket in Chicago from Aldo Nova.”

Suspicion falls on former carer after cash, jewellery and music collection allegedly disappeared

Meanwhile, the collection continued growing for decades. Vinyl records formed its most valuable section. Yet Peter said the CDs were equally important. Together, they created a personal archive spanning much of his adult life.

Attention has now focused on a former carer who worked at the property for three to four months. Peter said the woman was supplied by a small local nursing company. She has since been dismissed.

Separately, Peter stressed the nursing company has not been accused of involvement.

Peter alleges the former carer repeatedly asked him and his wife for money. He also claims other items disappeared while she worked at the house. Those items included cash, a gold ring and a bracelet.

“She always needs money,” he said. “She was just taking chances.”

Expat claims carer knew collection’s location as camera footage shows bags on motorbike

In Peter’s view, the records were unlikely to have been taken for personal use. Instead, he believes someone else may have understood their value.

“In my view, a friend or a buyer, she was just acting as a broker,” he said. “Not as the person who finally owns this stuff.”

Peter said he never discussed the collection’s value with the former carer. Nevertheless, she knew exactly where it was stored. She also had regular access to the home.

At the same time, Peter’s physical condition limited his ability to monitor activity around him. He believes the alleged theft happened while his wife was away from the property.

“When my wife had a massage, I’m basically alone in the house,” he said. “I don’t see what happens.”

On another front, Peter pointed to security camera footage recorded at the entrance gate. He said the footage showed plastic bags being placed on a motorbike.

“We have a camera in front of the entrance gate,” he said. “She hid these plastic bags on the motorbike. That we could see.”

Police knew the suspect’s name but the collector says missing records remain untraced weeks later

Peter believes the footage may hold important clues about how the collection left the property. The records filled the nine boxes. Moving them would have required planning and transport.

In response to the complaint, police attended the house and spent about an hour gathering details. During that visit, Peter said officers made a remark that surprised him.

“I was really surprised when the police said, ‘Oh, we know her name,’” Peter said.

That comment raised Peter’s expectations. He assumed investigators would quickly visit the suspect’s residence. He also expected immediate efforts to locate the collection.

Instead, he says the trail has gone cold.

“I would have expected that the first action of the police would be to go to your home and then see, okay, what do you have?” he said. “But nothing happened. I don’t understand. Where are all these records?”

Lawyer may be called in as the owner pursues answers and appeals for the return of his collection

Consequently, Peter is considering legal action to push the matter forward. He said he may ask his lawyer to follow up with investigators.

“That’s exactly the reason why I want my lawyer,” he said.

As part of this, he hopes to obtain clearer information about the status of the case. Hua Hin Today reported that it has reviewed a copy of the official police report filed over the alleged theft.

For now, Peter’s focus remains fixed on recovering the collection. The records marked different periods of his life. Some were linked to Chicago. Others came from Switzerland. Many carried memories of discoveries, concerts and friendships.

In parallel, he has launched a public appeal. He wants people to watch for large quantities of vinyl records or CDs suddenly appearing for sale.

Public urged to report unusual sale of records as owner battles illness and seeks treatment in Switzerland

In particular, he is interested in sellers who would not normally possess such a collection. Rare records often attract specialist buyers. Peter hopes somebody may recognise the missing items.

“I want to say, have you seen a couple of new records, vinyl or CDs, in the past three weeks, which you know that this person cannot have?” Peter said. “If you have seen this, please inform me or inform the police.”

The alleged theft arrives after several difficult years for the Swiss expatriate. His health has deteriorated significantly. He now requires constant assistance. Looking ahead, he hopes to return to Switzerland for treatment.

There, he believes more advanced medical equipment could help address his condition.

“In the long term, I need to go back to Switzerland because of my legs,” he said. “In Switzerland, they have much better machines to work on the legs.”

Before any return home, however, Peter wants answers. A collection built over 30 years has vanished. Around 1,400 music items are missing. Today, neither the records nor the CDs have been recovered.

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