Bangkok motorists watched in horror as two cars collided and exploded into flames after midnight, leaving burned-out wrecks, an injured Mercedes driver and a mystery over the occupants of a second vehicle.

A violent midnight crash on a Bangkok motorway parallel road erupted into a raging fireball, reducing two vehicles to burned-out wrecks, seriously injuring a 62-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver and triggering a major emergency response. While firefighters subdued the blaze within 15 minutes, investigators are still trying to establish how the collision unfolded, why both vehicles ignited so quickly and who was inside the second car.

Two cars smashed together and erupted into flames on a Bangkok motorway parallel road shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Within moments, thick black smoke was pouring across the roadway. Minutes later, both vehicles were reduced to charred wrecks.

The dramatic crash unfolded near the entrance to Motorway Soi 1 in Thap Chang, Saphan Sung district. One vehicle ended up stranded in the middle of the road. As a result, traffic was immediately obstructed while emergency crews rushed to the scene.

At 12.19 am, the 199 emergency hotline received reports of a vehicle fire on Motorway Road. In response, personnel from Huamark Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched. A water tanker was also sent to support firefighting operations.

Firefighters battle intense motorway blaze as two wrecked vehicles burn and one driver is injured badly

Upon arrival, firefighters found a serious collision involving two vehicles on the motorway’s parallel route. By then, flames had already engulfed both vehicles. Dense black smoke was rising high above the crash site. Meanwhile, motorists approaching the area faced a dangerous and fast-moving emergency.

Fire crews moved quickly to contain the blaze. Water was directed onto the burning wreckage from several positions. Despite the intensity of the fire, firefighters prevented further spread. Eventually, the flames were brought under control after approximately 15 minutes.

However, the damage was already severe. One vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire. The second vehicle also suffered extensive damage. Notably, the force of the blaze left both vehicles heavily burned and barely recognisable.

As firefighters battled the flames, rescue workers attended to the injured. Initially, authorities confirmed that one driver had suffered injuries. He received first aid at the scene while emergency operations continued around him.

Investigators clear debris and identify the injured Mercedes driver as crash scene examination begins

Subsequently, investigators began collecting preliminary information from the crash site. At the same time, recovery teams started clearing debris from the roadway. Burned vehicle parts were removed to restore traffic flow as quickly as possible.

Later, authorities identified one of the vehicles as a black Mercedes-Benz carrying Bangkok registration plates. Officials also confirmed the driver was a 62-year-old man. He sustained injuries to his arms during the incident.

Thereafter, volunteer rescue personnel transported him to Phetchawet Hospital for treatment. No immediate information was released regarding his condition.

Separately, investigators continued examining the wreckage left behind by the collision. The vehicles remained scattered across the roadway as officials worked through the scene. Images showed blackened metal, burned debris and extensive fire damage.

Authorities probe cause of fiery collision while crews work to reopen disrupted motorway route

According to initial information, fire was identified as a key factor linked to the incident. Nevertheless, authorities had not reached a final conclusion regarding the exact sequence of events. For that reason, further investigation remained necessary.

In parallel, officers worked to establish how the collision occurred before the blaze erupted. The severe damage complicated those efforts. Even so, investigators continued gathering evidence from the scene.

On another front, crews focused on reopening the affected section of road. Traffic disruption gradually eased as damaged wreckage was removed. Eventually, authorities succeeded in clearing much of the area.

Mystery surrounds the second vehicle occupants as investigators continue examining the fiery crash

So far, officials have not released details regarding the occupants of the second vehicle. Likewise, no further injuries have been confirmed. Authorities have also not disclosed additional information concerning the second car involved.

For now, the cause of the collision remains under investigation. What is clear is that a crash on the motorway’s parallel road triggered a fierce fire shortly after midnight. Within minutes, flames had consumed both vehicles. By the end of the operation, only burned shells remained where the cars had stood.

As the investigation continues, officials are working to determine exactly what happened on the stretch of road. Until then, the violent collision and dramatic fire remain under active examination by authorities.

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