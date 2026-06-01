Former top Justice Ministry figure calls for tough line against NACC official charged over road death

Top Thai anti-corruption boss faces calls for dismissal over fatal drink-drive crash that killed rider in Nonthaburi, with 189mg alcohol reading, claims of post-crash promotion, bail controversy and violent funeral attack intensifying a nationwide scandal.

A fatal drink-driving crash involving a senior National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) director has erupted into a major national scandal, triggering calls for dismissal and loss of pension rights, outrage over a reported post-crash promotion, and a violent assault at the victim’s funeral. Former Deputy Permanent Secretary Thawatchai Thaikeaw has demanded the toughest disciplinary action after the death of delivery rider Sornarin Nakongsi, 43, on a Nonthaburi motorway, where police say Mr. Jarong Kroamoh was driving with a blood alcohol level of 189 milligrams per cent. As criminal proceedings move ahead, scrutiny is intensifying over bail conditions, alleged misconduct after the crash and disputed internal promotions inside the anti-corruption agency itself.

A former senior Ministry of Justice official has demanded the toughest disciplinary punishment available against a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) director accused in a fatal drink-driving crash that killed a delivery rider in Nonthaburi.

The intervention came on May 31 from Mr. Thawatchai Thaikeaw, a former Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice. He published his views in a Facebook post as public outrage continued to build around the case.

The crash has dominated national headlines since Wednesday night. It has also triggered questions about criminal responsibility, disciplinary accountability and conduct after the collision. At the centre of the controversy is Mr. Jarong Kroamoh, Director of the Investigation and Special Affairs Bureau of the NACC.

NACC director faces scrutiny as fatal drink-driving crash sparks outrage and accountability questions

Police say Mr. Jarong was driving a pickup truck when it struck delivery rider Mr. Sornarin Nakongsi, 43, at the Bang Rak Noi interchange in Mueang district, Nonthaburi. According to investigators, Mr. Sornarin died instantly. Initial findings showed Mr. Jarong had a blood alcohol level of 189 milligrams per cent.

The collision unfolded on a major motorway connecting Bangkok and Nonthaburi. Reports from the scene described devastating injuries. Mr. Sornarin’s body remained on the roadway after the impact. One arm had been severed. Consequently, images and details from the crash spread rapidly across news outlets and social media platforms.

Police subsequently arrested Mr. Jarong and charged him at Bang Sri Muang Police Station. He was later released on bail. However, reports that he relied on his official position as security generated immediate criticism. As a result, scrutiny quickly expanded beyond the crash itself.

Mr. Thawatchai argued that the allegations demanded severe disciplinary consequences. In his post, he stressed that NACC officials are expected to uphold exceptional ethical standards. The agency serves as one of the country’s principal anti-corruption bodies. Therefore, he said its personnel must meet standards above those expected of ordinary state officials.

Former justice chief says alleged conduct warrants termination and loss of pension rights

According to Mr. Thawatchai, the case involves conduct that reaches the highest level of seriousness. He pointed to the driver’s intoxication level. He also highlighted the death of a citizen.

In addition, he referred to reports suggesting attempts to evade responsibility after the crash. He further cited allegations involving the use of official status following the incident.

Taken together, he said the circumstances represented a grave violation of ethics and law. He noted that disciplinary penalties could include dismissal or termination. Nevertheless, he argued that termination would be the appropriate outcome.

Mr. Thawatchai said the case had inflicted severe damage on the reputation of the NACC. He also argued that public confidence in the agency had suffered. Under termination, pension rights would be lost. For that reason, he said the consequences should extend beyond ordinary disciplinary measures.

One statement drew particular attention.

“He must pay with his future!”

Calls grow for disciplinary action as reports emerge of promotion after deadly collision

The remark quickly circulated online. In response, many social media users expressed support for his position. Others demanded a transparent disciplinary process. Meanwhile, numerous comments focused on the victim’s family and the need for accountability.

Notably, another controversy erupted on Friday. Reports emerged that Mr. Jarong had been promoted after the fatal collision. According to those reports, a letter signed following the accident approved his transfer to a new position within the NACC.

The reported appointment carried a financial benefit. His monthly allowance allegedly increased by ฿8,000. That figure reportedly rose to ฿40,000 per month. Because the promotion surfaced during an active criminal investigation, it immediately attracted public attention.

Questions soon followed about the timing of the decision. On another front, Mr. Jarong’s wife denied knowing anything about the promotion. She said she had not followed television reports or media coverage since the crash.

Wife denies knowledge of promotion as questions mount over timing of post-crash appointment

According to her account, the entire family has been under severe stress. Family members have struggled to sleep. She said she had largely withdrawn from news coverage because of the pressure created by the case.

While the criminal investigation continued, events took another dramatic turn at a funeral ceremony in Bangkok.

On Friday, Mr. Jarong travelled to Wat Thung Khru to pay respects to Mr. Sornarin and offer condolences to relatives. The visit was brief and chaotic.

As he approached the temple hall, a friend of the deceased allegedly punched him in the face. Witnesses described a sudden disturbance. Within moments, the confrontation became national news. The assault added another layer of controversy to an already explosive case.

Following the incident, Mr. Jarong sought medical treatment. Family members later disclosed details of his injuries. He suffered bruising beneath one eye. He also sustained a lip injury requiring eight stitches. Separately, he injured his right arm during a fall.

Funeral assault leaves NACC director injured and absent from rites for slain delivery rider

Because of those injuries, he did not attend the following evening’s funeral rites. Concerns over his safety also influenced the decision. Instead, his wife and sister attended as representatives of the family.

As part of this, reporters gathered on Saturday evening at Wat Thung Khru on Pracha Uthit Road in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district. The body of Mr. Sornarin was being kept in Hall 3. Mourners arrived throughout the evening. Observers described an atmosphere filled with grief and sorrow.

At approximately 6.50pm, Mr. Jarong’s wife and sister arrived at the temple. Before entering the ceremony, they addressed reporters waiting outside.

Mr. Jarong’s wife said her husband had wanted to attend personally. However, relatives feared another confrontation. His injuries remained a concern. Accordingly, the family decided that she would represent him instead.

During her remarks, she reaffirmed earlier promises made to the victim’s family. She said compensation would be provided within the family’s means. She also pledged continued attendance at funeral ceremonies.

At the same time, she outlined conditions attached to any compensation arrangement. She insisted that a written agreement must first be completed at a police station.

Wife offers compensation pledge but insists on formal police agreement before payment

According to her proposal, discussions should include a neutral witness. A formal police report should also be filed. Only after those steps, she suggested, should money be transferred.

Nevertheless, she maintained that the family intended to honour its commitments. The compensation issue remains under close public scrutiny. Consequently, her comments attracted considerable attention from reporters and mourners alike.

Later, journalists questioned her about reports of the promotion. Once again, she denied any knowledge of it.

“I don’t know, because I haven’t followed the news or TV media since it happened. I admit the whole family is stressed and can’t sleep. As a mother of two myself, I understand the situation and haven’t been keeping up with the news or details.”

The emotional statement came as pressure continued to mount around the case. Shortly afterwards, she excused herself and entered the temple for the Buddhist chanting ceremony.

The funeral continued through the weekend. The cremation of Mr. Sornarin was scheduled for June 1 following a pause in ceremonies on May 31.

Investigation, promotion scrutiny and disciplinary questions keep the case in the national spotlight

In parallel, investigators continued examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police proceedings remain active. Equally important, attention has shifted toward possible disciplinary action within the NACC.

The reported promotion remains under scrutiny. So too does the agency’s response to allegations facing one of its senior officials. Furthermore, the assault at the funeral has become a separate point of public discussion.

For now, the case shows no sign of fading from public attention. What began as a fatal motorway collision has evolved into a far-reaching controversy. It now encompasses criminal charges, disciplinary questions, a disputed promotion and a highly publicised funeral confrontation.

Meanwhile, one fact remains unchanged. A 43-year-old delivery rider lost his life on a Nonthaburi motorway. Since then, every development has intensified attention on one of the country’s most closely watched investigations.

Further reading:

Top official assaulted by delivery driver at funeral of deceased rider whom he collided with on road

NACC Director now confirms he was the driver after pickup collision that cost a delivery driver his life

Top anti-corruption official denies culpability for horror crash. Insists he was not driving the pickup

Thailand stunned as top anti corruption official mows down delivery driver while four times over drink driving limit

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