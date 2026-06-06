Police chief visits Kanchanaburi where young girl’s death is probed. She may have been killed by a cobra

A missing seven-year-old girl found dead beneath a bamboo grove in Kanchanaburi has plunged police into a baffling mystery. Thailand’s top cop is now leading a high-profile probe after investigators found no wounds, no signs of a struggle and no clear cause of death, with theories ranging from abduction to a deadly cobra bite.

A seven-year-old girl vanished from a remote Kanchanaburi village and turned up dead beneath a bamboo grove two days later, unleashing a nationwide mystery that has drawn in Thailand’s top cop, forensic experts and DNA teams as investigators confront a baffling case with no wounds, no signs of a struggle, no clear cause of death and theories ranging from abduction to a deadly cobra strike.

A seven-year-old girl from a remote village in Kanchanaburi province vanished on the afternoon of Saturday, May 30.

Two days later, her body was found beneath a bamboo clump inside a rubber plantation several kilometres away, sparking one of Thailand’s most closely watched child death investigations and drawing senior police commanders to the remote border district.

The victim, known as Nong Angun, disappeared from Prang Phle subdistrict in Sangkhla Buri district near the Thai-Myanmar border. Her sudden disappearance triggered an intensive search involving family members, villagers, police officers and local officials. Hope turned to shock on June 1 when searchers discovered the child’s body hidden in a bamboo grove within a rubber plantation in Moo 4 of the subdistrict.

Search turns to shock after missing seven-year-old girl is found dead in remote plantation grove

The discovery immediately raised fears that the girl may have been the victim of a serious crime. Early reports fuelled public concern and prompted widespread speculation on social media.

As a result, senior police commanders were dispatched to oversee the investigation while specialist forensic teams were brought in to examine the scene. The case quickly became national news as questions mounted about how a young child could disappear and later be found dead in such circumstances.

The investigation soon expanded far beyond a routine missing child inquiry. Detectives began collecting DNA samples, interviewing villagers and examining evidence from multiple locations. Police questioned several individuals and carried out forensic testing as they attempted to establish how the child died and how she came to be in the plantation.

Investigators also examined a pickup truck linked to Ban Tikhrong Monastic Retreat while officers collected statements from people who may have had contact with the child before she disappeared.

DNA testing, witness interviews and vehicle checks widen the scope of the growing inquiry

However, investigators soon encountered a major problem. By the time Nong Angun’s body was discovered, decomposition had already advanced significantly. That severely limited what forensic specialists could immediately determine and complicated efforts to identify a precise cause of death. The condition of the body has since become one of the central challenges facing the investigation.

As public attention intensified, Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet personally travelled to Sangkhla Buri to review the case. At 9 a.m. on June 5, he arrived at Sangkhla Buri Police Station alongside police spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan.

They were joined by Provincial Police Region 7 commander Pol Lt Gen Pisit Tanprasert, Kanchanaburi Provincial Police commander Pol Maj Gen Phosawi Rueangphu and other senior officers.

Also present were investigators from the Central Investigation Bureau, Border Patrol Police officers, forensic doctors from Police Hospital and forensic evidence specialists. The meeting lasted almost two hours. Afterwards, Pol Gen Kittirat briefed reporters on the latest developments and revealed a markedly different picture from many early assumptions surrounding the case.

Top police commander arrives as decomposition complicates crucial forensic examination capabilities

Most significantly, the police chief disclosed that investigators had found no visible injuries, no external wounds and no signs of a struggle on the child’s body. That finding has become a critical factor in shaping the direction of the investigation.

The police chief said detectives are currently concentrating on three possible explanations.

The first is that Nong Angun wandered into the forest by herself and became lost. Police note that children in the area often grow up surrounded by forested terrain and rural plantations.

Investigators are therefore examining whether she may have strayed too far from familiar surroundings. They are also reviewing whether she suffered from any underlying medical condition that may have contributed to her death.

The second possibility is that someone took the child to the location where her body was eventually found. Detectives are examining whether another person was involved and whether there was any intention to cause her death. However, police stress that no evidence currently allows them to confirm such a scenario.

No wounds or struggle were found as police focus on two leading explanations for the girl’s death

The third possibility centres on a venomous animal attack. Notably, investigators discovered a cobra in the area during their inquiries. Consequently, detectives and forensic specialists are examining whether a snakebite or another animal encounter could explain the circumstances of the death.

According to Pol Gen Kittirat, available evidence suggests the child died sometime after 2pm on May 30 and before nightfall. Nevertheless, investigators emphasise that the timeline remains provisional pending completion of forensic examinations and laboratory analysis.

As part of the inquiry, officers have assembled evidence from multiple sources. Witnesses have been interviewed. Physical evidence has been collected from the plantation and surrounding areas. Technical examinations have also been conducted. In parallel, detectives have been reconstructing the child’s final movements in an effort to establish exactly what happened after she disappeared.

Each investigative team has been assigned specific responsibilities. Their findings are now being compared and cross-checked. Police hope this process will eventually eliminate weaker theories and strengthen the most likely explanation.

Cobra discovery adds a new dimension as police reconstruct the girl’s final known movements

For now, however, the investigation remains open on all fronts.

“Nothing can be confirmed yet; we must wait for the report along with the investigation results,” Pol Gen Kittirat told reporters after the meeting.

The condition of the body continues to hamper forensic efforts. Investigators revealed that many internal organs had almost completely decomposed by the time examinations began. Despite that setback, forensic specialists continue to analyse available tissue samples and biological material.

In particular, doctors are attempting to identify any signs of toxins or poisoning. They are also examining whether evidence exists that could point to an animal attack. However, the deteriorated condition of the blood, lungs, liver, kidneys and other organs has made testing far more difficult.

Even so, forensic teams continue their work.

Separately, the police chief addressed public discussion surrounding insects found on the body. He said the presence of flies and maggots was entirely normal given the circumstances.

“The presence of flies and maggots on the body is normal and part of the insect life cycle,” he explained.

Witness statements face scrutiny as police examine claims the child may have been lured.

Meanwhile, investigators have continued an extensive witness-gathering operation. Relatives, friends, neighbours and other residents have all been questioned. Officers are attempting to establish a complete picture of the hours before the child’s disappearance.

On another front, police are carefully reviewing every statement for inconsistencies. Detectives say witness accounts must be verified before any conclusions can be drawn.

Questions have also been raised about whether Nong Angun may have been lured away before her death. However, the police chief said that the issue remains unresolved.

“Whether or not she was lured into the trap will require scientific evidence and forensic examination of physical evidence, as well as technical analysis to determine if it is possible,” he said.

Investigators are therefore relying heavily on forensic science rather than speculation.

Family cleared of suspicion as police continue examining other leads and evidence gathered

In parallel, officers have examined information linked to foul-smelling clothing and inquiries involving people connected to Mr Monchan’s family. Several individuals have been questioned as part of that line of investigation.

However, police have stressed that no conclusions have been reached.

“Initially, it’s not clear whether this group is responsible or not; further investigation is needed,” Pol Gen Kittirat said.

At the same time, detectives have conducted extensive interviews with Nong Angun’s family members. Investigators have examined her daily routine, upbringing and living conditions. So far, those inquiries have revealed nothing suspicious.

“The testimonies from family members have revealed nothing suspicious,” the police chief said.

He added that the girl’s mother had provided useful information regarding her daughter’s background and daily life. Likewise, investigators found nothing unusual during their review of family circumstances.

Police chief orders patience and precision as specialist teams reinforce the investigation

In response to mounting public interest, Pol Gen Kittirat urged patience while investigators continue their work.

“Please give the police officers time to do their work,” he said.

“I’ve emphasised to them not to rush and risk making mistakes in the investigation; they must conduct a thorough and detailed examination.”

As part of this effort, the police chief has requested assistance from the Crime Suppression Division. Additional investigators are now supporting local officers working on the case.

Elsewhere, detectives have been instructed to focus only on evidence directly connected to the investigation. The police chief warned against allowing unrelated information to cloud the facts.

He also acknowledged several limitations facing investigators. Most notably, only the body was recovered. Nong Angun’s belongings, including her shoes and mobile phone, were not reported missing.

Missing belongings mystery fades as DNA sweeps and fresh interviews continue in the district

“This case has limitations because only the body was found,” he said.

“Angun’s belongings, such as her mobile phone and shoes, were not missing.”

“Furthermore, there were initially no signs of struggle or injuries on the body.”

Those findings remain among the most significant developments disclosed by police. They contrast sharply with early speculation that the child may have suffered a violent attack.

Earlier this week, investigators intensified operations in the district. DNA samples were collected from villagers, monks at Ban Tikhrong Monastic Retreat and other persons of interest. Police also examined a pickup truck linked to the retreat and analysed forensic evidence recovered from the plantation.

One man questioned by investigators denied any involvement. Since then, several other men have been brought in for questioning and DNA testing as detectives continue to eliminate possibilities.

Venom testing impossible as decomposition leaves police waiting for crucial forensic answers

Following Friday’s briefing, reporters asked whether forensic specialists could still determine if a snakebite had occurred. The answer highlighted the difficulties confronting investigators.

Pol Gen Kittirat said he had asked forensic doctors the same question.

According to the medical team, decomposition has made venom testing impossible because the blood has deteriorated too extensively.

The doctors also provided another important detail.

“If a child were bitten by a snake, death could have occurred within an hour,” Pol Gen Kittirat said.

For now, detectives continue analysing witness testimony, forensic evidence and technical findings. Laboratory examinations remain underway. The exact cause of Nong Angun’s death remains unknown. However, police say the investigation is steadily narrowing possibilities as officers work to establish what happened between the child’s disappearance on May 30 and the discovery of her body beneath a bamboo grove two days later.

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