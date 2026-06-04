Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says online commentators discussing Thai-Cambodian border tensions belong in a psychiatric hospital as he rejects rumours, defends government strategy, backs frontline troops and insists Thailand remains firmly in control.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday suggested some social media commentators discussing tensions on Thailand’s border with Cambodia should be sent to a psychiatric hospital, sharpening the government’s pushback against mounting online speculation over the frontier. His remarks came as military commanders inspected frontline positions, officials highlighted multi-billion-baht crackdowns on border crime networks, and the National Security Council rejected accusations that the government has been too relaxed in responding to security concerns involving Cambodia.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul moved on Wednesday to quell growing speculation surrounding Thailand’s border with Cambodia, while launching an unusually sharp attack on social media commentary that he said was undermining public confidence.

Speaking at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, Mr Anutin warned against what he described as a flood of online rumours. He said the government could not afford to react to every claim circulating on social media. Instead, he urged the public to place trust in official assessments from security agencies and the military.

His remarks came as attention intensified on developments along the Thai-Cambodian frontier. Recent provocations near the Chong Bok checkpoint in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, have fuelled public discussion. At the same time, concerns have persisted over criminal activity operating along sections of the border.

Prime Minister seeks to calm border concerns as speculation and online commentary intensify nationwide

Asked whether the situation remained under control, Mr Anutin offered a direct reassurance. People could continue living normally, he said. Security agencies and military commanders remained fully committed to protecting Thailand’s territory. Any future negotiations would proceed through established diplomatic channels under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Notably, the Prime Minister said no border negotiations had taken place since the cancellation of MOU 44. Even so, he insisted the government had carefully assessed every development. Decisions were being made, he said, according to Thailand’s interests and national priorities. The objective was to strengthen the country while avoiding hardship for citizens.

When questioned about continuing provocations, Mr Anutin acknowledged that incidents occurred regularly. “That’s why it’s called provocation,” he told reporters. Such actions, he said, complicated efforts to maintain good relations between neighbouring countries. Thailand’s response, however, should remain measured.

In particular, the Prime Minister praised troops deployed along the frontier. He said Thai soldiers had demonstrated remarkable patience despite repeated challenges. Thailand had not initiated provocations, he said. Rather, military personnel had maintained discipline and restraint throughout.

Anutin praises troop restraint and urges patience as provocations continue along the frontier

According to Mr Anutin, that conduct reflected national strength. “We were never the ones provoking; we remained calm in the face of the situation,” he said. “This is what makes our country strong and respected.”

The Prime Minister also dismissed suggestions that border residents should be alarmed. Conditions were substantially calmer than during the same period last year, he said. The situation today was peaceful by comparison. Consequently, he argued that some public fears did not accurately reflect conditions on the ground.

Referring to the ceasefire agreement signed on December 28, 2025, Mr Anutin said there had been no developments warranting serious concern. Since that agreement, stability had largely held along the frontier. The government, he said, continued to monitor developments closely.

Separately, the Prime Minister responded to allegations made by Wasawath Puangphornsri, leader of the Thai Ruam Palang Party. The political figure had alleged links between a casino at Chong Sangam and Thai politicians. Mr Anutin said he had no knowledge of such claims. He added that governments could not simply accept every allegation made publicly.

Prime Minister rejects casino allegations and says ceasefire has kept border largely stable

Instead, he pointed to intelligence assessments, border defence plans and broader national security preparations. Thailand’s armed forces remained strong, he said. Equipment levels remained adequate. There was no indication that military capability had weakened.

On another front, Mr Anutin highlighted recent operations targeting criminal networks near the border. Authorities had dismantled scam operations, he said. Victims had been repatriated. Criminal suspects had been prosecuted. In addition, assets worth between 30 and 40 billion baht had been seized.

Those achievements, he argued, demonstrated that the government was producing tangible results. Critics often overlooked such operations, he suggested. “If we listen to rumours, we won’t be able to do any work at all,” he said.

The Prime Minister reserved his strongest criticism for individuals discussing security matters online. He questioned the credibility of those broadcasting allegations through social media livestreams. Genuine security work, he argued, was conducted through professional channels rather than public broadcasts.

“The real deal doesn’t go live on social media,” he said. “No one talks about national security publicly.” Those who did so, he added, were creating unnecessary problems and confusion.

Social media commentators criticised as the government highlights security successes and border action

When asked whether such activity was intended to attract online attention, Mr Anutin laughed. “I don’t know,” he replied. He then added: “They should be sent to a psychiatric hospital.”

As debate intensified online, military commanders were simultaneously projecting a message of readiness. Earlier on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Veerayut Rakasilp, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, travelled to the Thai-Cambodian border to inspect frontline positions.

The visit focused on units operating under the Suranaree Force. Lieutenant General Veerayut reviewed personnel readiness, equipment status and operational capability. He also received detailed briefings on challenges facing troops deployed along the frontier.

During the inspection, the commander met soldiers responsible for safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty. He monitored readiness levels among Task Force 1 personnel and examined the condition of equipment assigned to border operations.

Army commander reviews frontline troops and equipment as readiness remains a priority

As part of this, military officers presented updates on ongoing missions and operational requirements. The visit also provided an opportunity to assess morale among frontline personnel. According to military statements, boosting confidence among deployed troops formed part of the objective.

Lieutenant General Veerayut repeatedly stressed the importance of preparedness. Personnel had to remain physically ready, he said. Equally important was mental readiness. Security situations could change rapidly, requiring disciplined and capable responses.

Beyond combat readiness, the commander emphasised welfare concerns. Soldiers could not be neglected, he said. Their quality of life directly influenced operational effectiveness. Therefore, commanders were expected to support personnel in every aspect of service.

The commander argued that national security begins with capable personnel. Equipment and weapons remained important. Yet effective operations depended first on people. Troops had to be physically fit, mentally resilient and fully prepared for duty.

Military chief links troop welfare and combat readiness to wider national security objectives

In his remarks, Lieutenant General Veerayut linked personnel welfare directly to national strength. Supporting soldiers strengthened military units, he said. Strong units, in turn, strengthened the nation.

Meanwhile, another senior security official moved to counter criticism of the government’s broader approach. National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad publicly addressed comments made by former NSC Secretary-General Lieutenant General Paradorn Pattanathabutr.

The retired officer, now a member of the Thai Sang Thai Party, had criticised current security management. His concerns extended to Thai-Cambodian relations and unrest in the southern border provinces. He suggested that senior officials appeared too relaxed when confronting security challenges.

In response, Mr Chatchai acknowledged the criticism while firmly rejecting its central claim. Security policy was not being implemented casually, he said. Nor were officials acting without direction.

NSC secretary-general rejects criticism and defends government handling of security challenges

According to the NSC Secretary-General, all operations followed established policies, objectives and strategic frameworks. National Security Council resolutions provided guidance for agencies responsible for implementing security measures. Those frameworks also defined responsibilities across multiple institutions.

Moreover, Mr Chatchai said security operations involved close cooperation between the military, the Ministry of Interior and other government agencies. Work was being carried out continuously. Implementation remained aligned with approved policies and national objectives.

Importantly, he stressed that many security matters remained highly sensitive. Operational details could not always be disclosed publicly. Releasing such information could benefit opposing parties, he warned. For that reason, not every aspect of security planning could be openly discussed.

“The government of Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has fully pursued this matter through the National Security Council,” Mr Chatchai said. The administration was not working casually, he added, contrary to suggestions made by Lieutenant General Paradorn.

Government insists clear security strategy remains in force despite growing political criticism

By Wednesday evening, a consistent message had emerged from the country’s political and security leadership. Military commanders emphasised readiness. The National Security Council pointed to established strategies. The Prime Minister stressed confidence, restraint and continuity.

Taken together, the statements reflected a coordinated effort to reassure the public while countering growing speculation over developments along Thailand’s border with Cambodia. The government’s position was clear.

Security agencies remained engaged, military forces remained prepared and existing plans remained in effect as authorities monitored the situation along the frontier.

Further reading:

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Thailand and Cambodia face danger from ‘Dragon Head’ the Chinese mafia leader behind the scams

Cambodia lashes out at Anutin’s call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as internal interference

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