Burma’s deadly civil war crashes into Western Tak province and kills three family members, injuring two

Myanmar’s civil war spilled onto Thai soil when a suicide drone crossed the border and exploded in a Tak chilli plantation, killing three family members, including an 11-year-old boy. The blast injured two workers and triggered a major security operation.

A suspected suicide drone crossed from war-torn Myanmar into Thailand and exploded in a Tak chilli plantation on Tuesday, killing three members of the same family and seriously injuring two other workers. Investigators found drone wreckage, a blast crater and deadly shrapnel scattered across the field, triggering a major security operation and raising fresh fears that Myanmar’s conflict is spilling onto Thai soil and, in particular, is costing lives.

Three members of the same family were killed and two other workers were seriously injured after an explosive device linked to a suspected suicide drone detonated near Thailand’s border with Myanmar on Tuesday.

The blast ripped through a chilli pepper plantation in Ban Mokkertai village, Tambon Waleh, in Tak’s Phop Phra district. Earlier, heavy fighting had been reported across the border in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. Certainly, that country’s civil war is particularly fierce in Karen State, just across the border from Tak in western Thailand.

Throughout the day, exchanges of fire continued opposite the farming area where labourers were harvesting crops. At about 4 p.m., reports of a deadly explosion reached Phop Phra Police Station. Pol. Col. Anusorn Dangong, the station superintendent, immediately led officers to the scene.

Drone wreckage, blast crater and dead family discovered as investigators reach border blast scene

In parallel, military personnel and other security agencies were dispatched to the border area. By the time authorities arrived, a routine workday had turned into a fatal incident scene.

Investigators found what appeared to be a suicide drone lying beside a tree near a border road. Notably, the aircraft remained largely intact despite the crash. Attached to it was evidence of a substantial explosive payload.

A short distance away, officers discovered a fresh blast crater. Debris was scattered across the plantation. The force of the explosion had torn through the area where workers had gathered only moments earlier.

Nearby, officers found the body of 25-year-old Myanmar national Ms. Makhai. She had suffered devastating injuries in the blast. Separately, rescuers located her husband, 37-year-old Mr. Tuyya, and the couple’s 11-year-old son. Both had sustained critical shrapnel wounds. Villagers rushed them from the scene in a desperate attempt to save them. However, both died before reaching the hospital.

Two survivors rushed to hospital as investigators trace drone flight from Myanmar border clashes

On another front, emergency responders treated two additional victims. They were identified as 31-year-old Mr. Chito and 30-year-old Ms. Manai. Both suffered serious injuries. They were later transferred to Mae Sot Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to the initial investigation, a large group of labourers had been harvesting chilli peppers since the morning. At the same time, fighting was continuing on the Myanmar side of the frontier. Later, a drone resembling a medium-sized glider crossed into Thai territory. Authorities believe it entered Thailand during the border clashes.

Subsequently, the aircraft struck a large tree near the roadside. The impact appears to have altered the condition of the attached explosive device. As a result, investigators believe the payload became separated from the drone. The device then fell into the plantation where workers were carrying out harvesting operations.

Workers soon spotted the unusual object in the field. Curious about its origin, several people moved closer to inspect it. Among them were Ms. Makhai, her husband and their young son. In addition, several fellow labourers approached the area. Moments later, a powerful explosion erupted.

Panic erupts after field explosion as police seal the scene and forensic teams begin inquiries

The blast tore through the plantation without warning. Within seconds, panic swept across the worksite. Shrapnel struck those standing nearby. Tragically, three members of the same family were either killed instantly or mortally wounded. Meanwhile, two other workers suffered serious injuries.

The explosion occurred on Thai soil after the drone crossed from Myanmar. Consequently, the incident triggered an immediate security response.

Police secured the area and established a cordon around the blast site. As part of this, access was restricted to authorised personnel. Forensic specialists were called in to examine the scene and collect evidence.

In response, authorities declared the location a dangerous area pending a full investigation. Security agencies also increased monitoring along nearby sections of the border. Investigators are now examining debris recovered from both the drone and the explosive device. Their work is focused on establishing exactly how the aircraft crashed and how the payload detonated.

Authorities probe drone origin while warning residents over suspicious objects near the frontier

For now, officials have not identified the intended target of the drone. Nevertheless, investigators confirmed that fighting had been taking place across the border throughout the day. The incident therefore unfolded against a backdrop of continuing military activity in neighbouring Myanmar.

Meanwhile, police have issued an urgent warning to residents living near the frontier. Villagers have been instructed not to touch, move or inspect suspicious objects. Instead, authorities said any unusual item should be reported immediately.

Furthermore, officials warned that unexploded devices may still pose a danger in border communities.

As the investigation continues, the plantation remains under guard. Forensic officers are expected to carry out a detailed examination of the blast area. Ultimately, investigators hope to establish a complete timeline of events surrounding the drone’s flight, its crash and the explosion that left three people dead and two others seriously injured near Thailand’s western border.

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