Volvo to face state agency lawsuit over car that exploded into flames. Push to bolster consumer rights

Volvo is in the dock as Thailand’s consumer watchdog sues over a Volvo EX30 battery fire. The high-profile case comes amid a wider crackdown that saw 35 lawsuits approved, with officials demanding tougher accountability from businesses.

Volvo is facing one of its most significant legal challenges in Thailand after a battery fire involving a Volvo EX30 prompted a civil lawsuit by the Office of the Consumer Protection Board. The case places the Swedish carmaker and its local partners under scrutiny, having emerged as the most prominent of 35 lawsuits approved by regulators and highlights a broader government push to strengthen consumer protection. With questions over electric vehicle battery safety now before the courts, the dispute has become one of Thailand’s highest-profile consumer cases this year.

Volvo is facing a significant legal challenge in Thailand after the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) filed a civil lawsuit over a battery fire involving a Volvo EX30 electric vehicle.

The case targets Scandinavian Auto Co., Ltd. and Volvo Car (Thailand) Co., Ltd. It also elevates a consumer dispute into one of the highest-profile actions taken by the Consumer Protection Board (CPB) this year.

The lawsuit was disclosed on Friday, June 5, by Ms Supamas Isaraphakdi, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office. She spoke following Consumer Protection Board Meeting No. 3/2026 in her role as supervisor of the OCPB. During the meeting, the board reviewed 48 separate matters. Notably, the Volvo EX30 dispute emerged as one of the most closely watched decisions on the agenda.

Volvo EX30 battery fire lawsuit becomes part of 35 consumer cases approved by Thailand’s watchdog

According to Ms Supamas, the case concerns a breach of contract linked to the purchase of a Volvo EX30. The dispute stems from concerns over battery safety following a fire involving the vehicle.

While officials released few details about the incident itself, the complaint attracted sufficient attention to reach the board’s highest decision-making level. As a result, the CPB authorised formal civil proceedings against the companies involved.

The Volvo case forms part of a much broader enforcement campaign. In total, the board approved 35 civil lawsuits against businesses accused of violating consumer rights. The cases span real estate transactions, service agreements, consumer purchases and online sales. Collectively, they represent one of the largest batches of legal actions approved by the board in recent months.

Separately, regulators highlighted the growing volume of complaints arising from digital commerce. More than one-third of all complaints received by the CPB involve online transactions.

Online complaints surge as Volvo battery fire dispute places carmaker under legal scrutiny

The figure reflects the rapid expansion of internet-based purchasing. At the same time, it points to increasing consumer exposure to disputes involving payments, deliveries and contractual obligations.

Among the 35 lawsuits, however, the Volvo dispute stood out. Unlike many consumer complaints, this one centres on concerns about an electric vehicle battery. Consequently, the case places one of the world’s best-known automotive manufacturers under direct legal scrutiny in Thailand. The matter will now proceed through the civil court system.

Speaking about the board’s approach, Ms Supamas said consumer protection enforcement must be swift and effective. She also stressed the need for decisive action when businesses breach consumer rights.

“The Consumer Protection Board (CPB) must be swift, proactive, decisive and reliable. Businesses that exploit consumers must be held accountable, and consumers who suffer losses must receive a full refund. All of these policies align with the government’s direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.”

Government backs tougher consumer enforcement as watchdog urges caution over major purchases

In parallel, the minister linked the latest enforcement measures to wider government policy. The administration has directed regulators to strengthen consumer protection mechanisms and improve confidence in the complaint process. The latest meeting reflected that approach, with dozens of cases advancing to litigation.

On another front, the OCPB used the announcement to issue fresh advice to consumers. Officials urged the public to examine contracts carefully before making payments.

Particular attention was directed towards vehicle purchases, home construction contracts and online transactions. In each category, consumers were advised to review terms and conditions before committing funds.

As part of this guidance, consumers were encouraged to retain all relevant documentation. Purchase receipts, service agreements and payment records may become important evidence if disputes arise. Likewise, consumers were advised to keep records of communications connected to purchases and services.

Volvo lawsuit enters courts after battery fire complaint becomes board’s highest-profile case

In response to growing complaint volumes, the OCPB also reminded consumers of available reporting channels. Individuals who believe they have been treated unfairly can submit complaints through the agency’s hotline. Reports may also be filed through the OCPB Connect application.

For Volvo, the lawsuit now shifts the dispute from the complaint stage into formal legal proceedings. For regulators, the case represents one element of a broader crackdown on alleged consumer rights violations.

The board reviewed 48 matters and approved 35 lawsuits. Yet the Volvo EX30 battery fire case attracted the greatest attention, placing both the vehicle and its manufacturers under an intense legal spotlight.

Further reading:

Volvo withdraws one of its EV models in a disastrous week for the firm in Thailand with exploding cars

Government sends strong warning to EV industry after a dramatic surge in consumer complaints

Thaksin wants higher excise duties on EV cars that are simply assembled in Thailand by Chinese firms

Chinese EV players in Thailand may opt out of subsidies as a difficult year ends. Optimism for electric cars

Chinese EV industry in Thailand faces a crisis. It is demanding an urgent hearing from the government

EV sector crisis as Chinese firms are trapped between lack of demand and government tax penalties

Thailand changes tack as EV revolution turns into a damp squib with warehouses full of unsold cars

Top Thai insurer says no more new policies for EV cars. Later, it emphasised renewals case by case

Thailand’s EV car vision buckles as World markets and canny drivers at home take stock of what is on offer

Government targets failing manufacturing base with a carbon tax on output to fight climate change crisis

Lack of coherence in government policy is the root cause of Thailand’s massive economic problems

Disturbing questions that must be confronted over Thailand’s reeling economy are China and EV cars

First-quarter GDP growth surprises analysts based on higher tourism and consumer spending growth