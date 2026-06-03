Thailand is in a race against time to secure a US trade deal as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul orders urgent tariff talks before a July deadline. With rivals already striking agreements and Washington demanding faster progress, pressure is mounting on Bangkok.

Thailand is running short of time to secure a trade agreement with the United States after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered an accelerated push to conclude tariff negotiations before a critical July deadline. As Washington finalises deals with competing economies and presses Bangkok for faster progress, Thai officials are scrambling to protect exporters, farmers, businesses and jobs while navigating a looming Section 301 investigation in what has emerged as one of the government’s most consequential economic tests this year.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an accelerated push to conclude tariff negotiations with the United States as Thailand faces mounting time pressure.

Following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, he instructed the Ministry of Commerce and related agencies to move talks forward quickly. At the same time, he stressed that Thailand’s national interests must be protected to the greatest extent possible.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the order reflects a rapidly changing trade landscape. The United States has already completed agreements with several countries. Those include ASEAN partners and major economies such as the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

Thailand faces shrinking negotiating window as US seals trade agreements with key global partners

As a result, Thailand has limited room for prolonged negotiations. Mr Anutin has therefore directed agencies to accelerate their work before existing tariff measures expire around July 24.

The prime minister assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Supajee Suthamphan to lead the effort. Her task is to coordinate negotiations across government and drive discussions towards a conclusion.

Notably, the government views the deadline as increasingly important as other countries secure access to the US market. Officials are now working within a narrowing timeframe.

Ms Ratchada said the negotiations extend well beyond the Commerce Ministry. The outcome affects Thailand’s competitiveness across multiple sectors. It also carries implications for exporters, entrepreneurs, farmers and workers.

In response, the prime minister instructed agencies to move swiftly while maintaining a careful negotiating position. Every proposal, he said, must place national interests first.

Government mobilises agencies and trade officials as July tariff deadline rapidly approaches

The latest directive builds on preparations already underway. On May 20, Ms Supajee chaired a meeting of the working group on trade negotiation strategies with the United States.

The session included the industry minister, Thai trade representatives and officials from relevant agencies. As part of this, participants reviewed unresolved issues under the Thailand-United States Reciprocal Trade Agreement, known as ART.

The working group was established after the prime minister created a special committee on April 28. That body was tasked with steering negotiations on US tariff measures. It was also instructed to protect the interests of Thai citizens, farmers and entrepreneurs.

Separately, officials were ordered to develop practical solutions to outstanding issues. The objective is to deliver proposals that benefit both countries while advancing negotiations.

Attention is now focused on several unresolved matters within the ART framework. During the May 20 meeting, agencies received instructions to coordinate more closely. They were also told to accelerate preparations ahead of the next stages of negotiations.

Officials push to resolve ART disputes and strengthen Thailand’s negotiating position with Washington

On another front, officials are seeking to conclude discussions before results from a US Section 301 investigation are announced. That timetable has become a central consideration for negotiators.

Diplomatic engagement has continued alongside domestic preparations. Earlier, between May 3 and May 5, Ms Supajee travelled to Washington DC. There she met the United States Trade Representative for direct discussions.

According to the government, American officials expressed a clear desire for Thailand to conclude the ART negotiations more quickly.

During those meetings, the US side acknowledged Thailand’s efforts to rebalance trade relations. Equally important, officials recognised what Thailand described as its sincerity in pursuing an agreement. Both sides subsequently agreed to continue discussions at policy and technical levels. Those talks remain ongoing.

Washington presses for faster progress as both sides continue policy and technical discussions

For Bangkok, the negotiations carry significance beyond tariff schedules alone. They are closely linked to Thailand’s broader trade competitiveness.

Meanwhile, rival economies continue strengthening their commercial relationships with Washington. Thai officials are therefore seeking to secure a conclusion before existing tariff arrangements lapse.

The government’s message has become increasingly direct as deadlines approach. Agencies have been instructed to intensify coordination and accelerate decision-making. In parallel, negotiating teams are refining proposals and addressing remaining concerns. The goal is to reach an agreement while safeguarding Thai economic interests.

“The government will not let Thailand miss an opportunity in global trade,” Ms Ratchada said.

She added that the prime minister had instructed all agencies to expedite their work. Moreover, he wants negotiations concluded in a manner that best protects the country’s interests. With July approaching, officials are now working to close remaining gaps and bring the negotiations to a conclusion.

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