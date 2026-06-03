Highly qualified young woman becomes first Thai Airways female pilot in the hitherto all-male cockpit

Thai Airways breaks a 66-year cockpit barrier as Pannathorn “Bam” Tangrungruangchai becomes the airline’s first female pilot on a commercial flight, finally bringing the national carrier into line with rivals that opened cockpit roles to women years ago.

For 66 years, every Thai Airways commercial flight departed with an all-male cockpit crew. That changed on Monday when First Officer Pannathorn “Bam” Tangrungruangchai took her place on flight TG564 from Bangkok to Hanoi, becoming the first woman to pilot a commercial service for Thailand’s national carrier. The milestone brings Thai Airways into line with domestic rivals that have employed female pilots for years and caps a career built on aeronautical engineering studies, specialist flight training and more than four years of Airbus A320 experience.

Thai Airways International has introduced its first female pilot on a commercial flight, marking a landmark moment in the airline’s 66-year history.

Pannathorn “Bam” Tangrungruangchai served as First Officer on flight TG564 from Bangkok to Hanoi on Monday. The flight was operated by an Airbus A320-200 carrying registration HS-TXS. Founded in 1960, the national carrier had employed only male pilots throughout its commercial operations until the Hanoi service departed from Bangkok.

In a statement, THAI Corporate Communications described the appointment as a reflection of the airline’s evolving workforce. “The achievement reflects Thai Airways’ commitment to promoting diversity, equality and opportunities for talented personnel to grow in aviation careers,” the airline said.

Thai Airways follows its rivals by opening cockpit roles to women after years of industry change

Notably, Thai Airways has lagged behind several domestic competitors in opening cockpit roles to women. Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Nok Air have all employed female pilots for years. Monday’s flight therefore brought the flag carrier into line with a practice already established elsewhere in Thailand’s aviation industry.

Separately, the airline linked the appointment to broader efforts to develop talent within its workforce. The carrier said the milestone extended beyond a single flight assignment. Instead, it highlighted opportunities for qualified personnel to advance through one of Thailand’s most prominent aviation organisations.

“The role of the first female pilot of the airline is also expected to inspire a new generation, especially women who dream of careers in aviation, to step into the profession confidently,” THAI said.

Meanwhile, Ms Pannathorn arrived at the position through a combination of technical education and commercial flight experience. She earned a bachelor’s degree through the Aeronautical Engineering and Commercial Pilot programme at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. She later completed commercial flight training at Asia Aviation Academy, one of the country’s specialist aviation training institutions.

Engineering degree and specialist pilot training laid the foundations for a commercial aviation career

Thereafter, she entered commercial airline operations and built experience on the Airbus A320 platform. She spent more than four years serving as an Airbus A320 First Officer with another leading airline. During that period, she accumulated operational experience on one of the world’s most widely used passenger aircraft types.

Subsequently, she joined Thai Airways and continued her progression within commercial aviation. Her appointment to flight TG564 represented the culmination of years of academic preparation, flight training and airline service.

As part of its announcement, Thai Airways highlighted both her educational background and operational credentials. The airline focused on the qualifications that supported her advancement into the role. That emphasis reflected the highly technical requirements associated with modern airline operations and commercial passenger services.

Historic Hanoi flight marks workforce milestone as Thai Airways closes a long-standing chapter

On another front, the flight itself operated as a routine regional service linking two Southeast Asian capitals. Passengers boarded a scheduled commercial flight and travelled aboard a standard Airbus A320 operation. Nevertheless, the service carried particular significance for the airline because of who occupied the cockpit.

In parallel, the appointment closed a chapter that had existed since Thai Airways was established more than six decades ago. The development also marked a notable workforce milestone for a carrier that remains one of Thailand’s most recognisable companies.

Ultimately, the significance of Monday’s flight rested not on its route, aircraft or destination. Rather, it centred on a pilot whose academic qualifications, flight training and airline experience earned her a place in Thai Airways history.

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