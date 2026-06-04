Grade 6 children are being drawn into drugs in Surin, with nearly 30 of 100 at-risk students testing positive and almost half of them girls. A former teenage dealer says narcotics are being used inside schools as officials warn of a growing youth crisis.

Drug use is reaching children as young as Grade 6 in northeastern Surin Province, according to screening results that found nearly 30 positive cases among 100 at-risk students, almost half of them girls. The findings, reinforced by admissions from a former teenage methamphetamine dealer and reviewed during a Senate investigation into drug trafficking networks, have exposed evidence of drug use inside schools, uneven cooperation with screening programmes and growing concern that a new generation of users is being drawn into narcotics.

Drug use among schoolchildren in Surin Province is appearing at increasingly younger ages, according to screening data obtained from a local secondary school. Urine tests conducted on 100 at-risk students found nearly 30 positive for drugs.

Almost half of those who tested positive were girls. The findings have intensified concern among officials monitoring youth drug abuse in the province.

In a report on Wednesday, June 3, teachers and officials described the situation as alarming. New drug users are appearing at younger ages. Some cases involve children as young as Grade 6. The figures have emerged as Surin Province steps up efforts to curb the growth of new users and contain the spread of narcotics among young people.

Screening of at-risk students reveals widespread drug use and growing involvement of female pupils

The screening involved 100 students identified as being at risk. Many had histories of truancy or behavioural problems. Before testing, they participated in a district-led training programme. Urine samples were collected afterwards. The results showed that almost 30% had drugs in their systems. Notably, female students accounted for nearly half of the positive results.

The findings surfaced during a visit by Senator Rujipas Meekusol, Surin’s representative in the Senate. He also serves as spokesperson for the Senate Committee on Law and Justice.

In parallel, he chairs a working group studying drug trafficking and criminal networks. His visit focused on monitoring local drug conditions and examining rehabilitation efforts underway in the province.

As part of this, Mr Rujipas visited the Civic Rehabilitation Centre operated by the Department of Provincial Administration. The centre provides treatment and rehabilitation services for drug users. During the visit, officials spoke with a 19-year-old participant undergoing rehabilitation.

Rehabilitation visit provides direct insight into drug networks targeting students and schools

The young man admitted to using methamphetamine from the age of 14. He also acknowledged previously selling drugs to students in the area. His account offered a direct perspective on how drugs circulate among local youths. According to the participant, drug abuse remains prevalent in educational institutions across the province.

He said children begin using drugs from Grade 6 onwards. He further claimed that drug use often occurs on school grounds. Students, he said, frequently use drugs in restrooms. On other occasions, they use drugs during class time. As a result, teachers face significant challenges in monitoring such behaviour and detecting violations.

Separately, information gathered by reporters reinforced those concerns. Data from the local high school screening programme pointed to substantial drug use among the selected group of students.

The figures reflected a pattern extending beyond isolated cases. For authorities, the number of positive tests provided a measurable indication of the scale of the problem.

Some schools resist screening programmes as officials warn opportunities for early action are lost

School administrators involved in the programme cooperated with government agencies throughout the process. Consequently, officials were able to conduct both prevention activities and drug screening measures. However, cooperation has not been universal across the province.

According to information collected during field visits, several educational institutions have declined to allow similar activities. Administrators in some schools have expressed concerns about image and reputation.

In response, relevant agencies have faced obstacles in gaining access to screening programmes. Officials believe those restrictions may limit opportunities to identify new users early.

Against that backdrop, Mr Rujipas said information gathered during the visits would be submitted to the working group for further examination. The group will review the findings and assess possible responses. Its focus will centre on preventing the emergence of new drug users and disrupting recruitment at the earliest stage possible.

On another front, the senator plans to raise the issue with relevant agencies during an upcoming field study visit by the Senate Committee on Law and Justice. The committee is scheduled to visit Surin Province on June 5 and June 6. Drug prevention measures and enforcement efforts are expected to feature prominently in those discussions.

Positive tests and first-hand accounts sharpen focus on youth drug abuse across Surin province

Meanwhile, rehabilitation data, field interviews and school screening results are providing authorities with a clearer picture of local conditions. The information points to drug use appearing among increasingly younger students. It also highlights the involvement of both male and female youths.

Taken together, the figures paint a troubling picture for officials confronting the problem. Nearly 30 students tested positive from a group of 100 considered at risk. Almost half of those positive cases involved girls.

At the same time, testimony from a former user and dealer suggested drug use can begin during the final years of primary education.

For provincial authorities, the combination of positive tests, rehabilitation admissions and first-hand accounts has sharpened attention on youth drug abuse. The issue is now expected to feature prominently in upcoming discussions between lawmakers, local officials and agencies responsible for drug prevention and suppression in Surin Province.

Further reading:

Thaksin to address state board on drug suppression despite howls of protest from human rights groups

Health Minister Somsak launches regulatory blitz to outlaw non-medical cannabis use within 40 days

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London targeted by opportunists

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to hear about plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

Dark web Xanax counterfeiting gang managed from Thailand smashed in the UK with 10 people convicted

Former World Champion British boxer flees cocaine charge. Police think he has flown out to sunny Thailand

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>