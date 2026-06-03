Bolt driver faces criminal probe after violent incident last Thursday when he assaulted a Japanese fare

A Bolt driver allegedly beat a Japanese restaurateur in broad daylight after a row over a Bangkok fare, triggering criminal charges, government intervention and a sweeping probe into ride-hailing safety, licencing and passenger protection.

What began as a dispute over a ride-hailing fare on one of Bangkok’s busiest streets has erupted into a scandal with national implications, after a Japanese restaurateur alleged he was beaten by a driver in broad daylight following an argument over a Bolt booking. The incident has triggered a criminal investigation, government intervention and consumer protection action, while exposing alleged licensing irregularities, passenger safety failures and fresh questions over how ride-hailing platforms monitor drivers, handle complaints and protect the travelling public.

A Japanese restaurateur says a ride-hailing driver beat him in broad daylight on a busy Bangkok street after a furious dispute over a fare.

The alleged attack left the 52-year-old businessman with a head wound and bruises. It also triggered a criminal case, government intervention and a wider investigation into app-based transport services.

The incident occurred on May 28 in the Asok area of Bangkok. However, it only became public days later after details appeared on the Facebook page Jmoi V+.

Fare dispute in central Bangkok escalates into assault claim and sparks official investigation

According to the complaint, the Japanese national had booked a Bolt ride from his home to his restaurant. The journey began without incident. Yet the situation changed abruptly after the vehicle passed Nana and crossed the Asok intersection on Sukhumvit Road.

The passenger told police the driver suddenly announced that the trip was over.

“For this fare, I can only go this far,” the driver allegedly said.

The businessman said he immediately objected. He argued that the driver had already accepted the booking and agreed fare through the application. He also told the driver that any disagreement over pricing should be taken up with the platform.

Instead, the dispute intensified.

According to the complaint, the driver ordered him to get out immediately. The passenger said he complied and stepped from the vehicle. What happened next turned an argument over a fare into a criminal investigation.

Japanese businessman alleges driver attack as street confrontation draws public intervention

The complainant alleges the driver followed him onto the street and launched an attack without warning. He told investigators he was repeatedly punched and struck on the back of the head.

As a result, he suffered visible injuries. The attack only stopped when motorcycle taxi riders and nearby members of the public rushed to help.

Witnesses then escorted the injured man to Thong Lor Police Station. There, he filed a formal complaint. Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Notably, the case quickly gathered momentum online. Public attention intensified after details of the alleged assault spread across social media.

In response, officials from the Prime Minister’s Office visited Thonglor Police Station on June 2 to review the investigation.

Mr Pradermchai Boonchuaylue, an adviser attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, met officers handling the case. He expressed concern about possible damage to Thailand’s image. He also instructed investigators to proceed carefully and fairly.

Police reconstruct disputed journey as driver cites low fare and severe traffic congestion in the capital

As part of the investigation, police reconstructed the events leading to the confrontation.

According to investigators, the passenger had booked transportation from Soi Ratchaprarop 14 to Soi Sukhumvit 45. His destination was opposite Soi Sukhumvit 30, where his restaurant is located.

Police said trouble began after the vehicle reached the Asok intersection. At that point, the suspect allegedly instructed the passenger to leave before reaching the agreed destination.

The driver later offered his explanation.

According to police, he complained that the fare was too low. He also cited severe traffic congestion.

However, the passenger insisted on continuing to the original destination. Consequently, tempers rose inside the vehicle.

During questioning, investigators said the complainant admitted to swearing at the driver. He also admitted to kneeing the driver’s seat.

Driver confesses to charges after dispute worsens and settlement offer is firmly rejected

Even so, police said the confrontation escalated further after both men exited the vehicle.

The suspect later described the incident as a personal breaking point.

Investigators said he acknowledged the dispute over fares contributed to the conflict. Traffic conditions also increased tensions. However, he reportedly claimed the atmosphere inside the vehicle became increasingly hostile. According to police, the driver said he could no longer control his emotions.

Subsequently, the suspect confessed to all charges.

Police said he expressed remorse and offered to apologise directly to the complainant. He also sought a settlement.

The offer was rejected.

The Japanese businessman refused to meet the suspect. Instead, he requested that legal proceedings continue. Investigators said he remained traumatised by the incident and wanted the matter pursued fully through the courts.

Assault inquiry widens after investigators uncover licensing and vehicle registration concerns

Meanwhile, detectives uncovered several issues extending beyond the alleged assault.

Thonglor Police Station filed assault charges against the suspect. In addition, investigators charged him under the Land Transport Act.

Police said the vehicle involved was being used improperly for public transport purposes. Furthermore, investigators discovered that the suspect did not possess a public transport driver’s licence.

Consequently, the case expanded beyond a simple assault allegation.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

Separately, investigators examined records linked to the vehicle and ride-hailing account.

Their findings raised further regulatory concerns.

Police discovered the vehicle was registered in the name of the suspect’s father. However, the account used to accept passengers belonged to the suspect.

Previous complaints and account history raise questions over platform monitoring standards

Authorities are now reviewing whether additional offences may have occurred.

On another front, investigators examined the driver’s operating history on the platform.

According to police, the account had completed more than 2,000 trips before the incident. Yet records showed previous passenger complaints about the driver’s conduct.

Investigators found three or four one-star reviews linked to the account before the alleged assault. Those findings have intensified scrutiny of monitoring systems used by ride-hailing operators.

Questions are now being asked about complaint handling, driver supervision and passenger safety safeguards.

Meanwhile, the case reached the highest levels of consumer protection oversight.

Consumer protection officials intervene as the platform faces a demand for a formal explanation

On Tuesday, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi ordered urgent assistance for the complainant. She also directed officials to obtain a formal explanation from the platform by June 5.

Ms Supamas, who oversees the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, described the alleged assault as a serious violation of consumer rights under the Consumer Protection Act of 1979.

Under Section 3 of the law, consumer protections apply regardless of nationality. Therefore, she said, the Japanese businessman is entitled to the same protections as any Thai citizen.

Accordingly, the minister stressed that no passenger should be abandoned midway through a journey. Nor should any passenger face violence while using a transport service.

Under Section 4, consumers have the right to safety while receiving services. They are also entitled to seek compensation for damages.

Ms Supamas said the reported facts appeared to meet those criteria.

Government launches wider review of ride-hailing regulation and passenger safety systems

Beyond the criminal case, authorities are now examining wider industry practices.

Officials will review driver-screening procedures, disciplinary systems and platform oversight measures. Those discussions are scheduled for June 5.

Moreover, the minister said responsibility should not end with removing a driver from a platform.

“The fact that the victim is a foreigner makes it even more serious because it affects the country’s image,” she said.

“The platform must also take responsibility, rather than simply banning the driver and then considering the issue closed.”

She said the incident exposed broader weaknesses involving vehicles, drivers and screening systems.

Following that assessment, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board instructed several agencies to coordinate their response.

Multiple agencies mobilised as ride-hailing firms face scrutiny over standards and oversight

The Royal Thai Police will continue pursuing the criminal case. The Department of Land Transport will examine vehicle registration and licensing issues. The Electronic Transactions Development Agency will review digital platform oversight.

In parallel, officials will visit the complainant and provide legal assistance and counselling. A progress report is expected within 30 days.

Further action is already planned.

Representatives from approximately 13 ride-hailing operators will attend a meeting on June 12. The discussions will focus on service standards, consumer protection and industry regulation.

Finally, Ms Supamas praised the motorcycle taxi riders and bystanders who intervened during the attack. Their actions halted the assault and prevented the incident from becoming more serious.

Meanwhile, criminal proceedings against the suspect continue as prosecutors prepare for the next stage of the case.

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