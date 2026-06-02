Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra faces a renewed ฿17 billion tax battle as ex-Democrat Watchara Petchthong vows monthly pressure on authorities. The Shin Corp dispute that helped trigger the 2006 coup is back, alongside fresh legal and financial scrutiny.

Just weeks after regaining his freedom, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is facing mounting legal, financial and political pressure as a former Democrat Party lawmaker launches a relentless campaign to recover a disputed ฿17 billion tax bill linked to the fateful 2006 Shin Corp sale. With the Revenue Department now under pressure to act on a Supreme Court ruling, an unresolved lèse-majesté appeal still hanging over him and scrutiny of his parole conditions continuing, the legal battle over one of Thailand’s most powerful political figures has entered a volatile new phase. Meanwhile, questions are intensifying over the future role of the man who has shaped Thai politics for more than 25 years.

Former Democrat Party politician Watchara Petchthong has opened a new front in Thailand’s long-running battle over former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s finances. He has pledged to pursue the collection of a disputed ฿17 billion tax liability every month until the state receives the full amount.

In doing so, he has revived a controversy linked to the sale of Shin Corp, a transaction that helped transform Thai politics and contributed to the turmoil preceding the 2006 military coup.

On June 1, Mr. Watchara disclosed that he had received a formal reply from the Ministry of Finance. The letter, reference number GC 0102/1592, was dated May 22, 2026. It responded to his earlier submission of May 18.

Finance Ministry forwards Watchara’s demand over Thaksin tax case to Revenue Department for action

In that request, he urged Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanpraphas to proceed under the law to recover additional taxes allegedly owed by Mr. Thaksin. Specifically, he cited Supreme Court Judgment No. 6890/2568, issued on August 14, 2025.

According to the ministry’s response, the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Revenue Department. As a result, officials have forwarded the issue for consideration under the department’s statutory powers.

The ministry also informed Mr. Watchara that the Revenue Department would communicate its findings directly to him. In response, the former MP welcomed the letter while making clear that his campaign would continue.

“I would like to thank Mr. Ekniti Nitithanpraphas, the Minister of Finance, for instructing the Minister’s office to respond to my letter,” he said. He then outlined his next step. “I will follow up with the Minister every month until Thailand receives the 17 billion baht in tax revenue from former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as per the Supreme Court’s ruling.”

Watchara vows monthly pressure campaign as officials review Supreme Court tax recovery ruling

The pledge ensures that the tax issue will remain in public view. Moreover, it places continuing pressure on the Revenue Department. Each monthly inquiry is likely to generate fresh scrutiny. Likewise, every response from officials will attract attention. Consequently, a legal dispute stretching back two decades has returned to the political spotlight.

At the centre of the controversy is the sale of Shin Corp to Singapore’s Temasek Holdings in early 2006. At the time, the deal became one of the most contentious transactions in modern Thai history. Public criticism intensified rapidly.

Subsequently, anti-government protests gathered momentum. Before long, the dispute evolved into a broader political confrontation. Ultimately, the resulting turmoil contributed to the September 2006 military coup that removed Mr. Thaksin from office.

Nearly twenty years later, the financial consequences remain unresolved. Notably, the Supreme Court’s 2025 ruling reversed decisions issued by two lower courts. That judgment reopened the issue of tax liability connected to the transaction. Therefore, the case has re-emerged as both a legal and political issue.

Tax dispute returns as Thaksin leaves prison and supporters welcome former premier home

The renewed pressure comes at a significant moment for Mr. Thaksin. Only weeks ago, he regained his freedom after serving a prison sentence. Following his release on parole on May 11, supporters gathered outside his Chan Song La residence in Bangkok. There, the former premier greeted red-shirt followers who had assembled to welcome him home.

During that appearance, Mr. Thaksin offered a characteristically light remark about his time in custody. “I went into hibernation for eight months.

Now I can’t remember anything,” he told supporters. The comment drew attention. Yet few inside Thai politics interpreted it as a literal description of his period in prison.

For more than a quarter of a century, Mr. Thaksin has remained one of the country’s most influential political figures. Throughout that period, his political movement survived elections, protests, court rulings, military intervention and years of self-imposed exile. Even during imprisonment, many political observers believed his influence remained intact.

Questions grow over Thaksin’s future role as allies maintain links and legal risks remain

Behind the scenes, information reportedly continued to reach him. Meanwhile, close associates maintained contact. In parallel, experienced political figures were said to have continued coordinating political communication.

As a consequence, many within Pheu Thai never viewed his incarceration as a complete withdrawal from politics. Rather, they regarded it as a pause imposed by circumstance.

That perception helps explain the intense interest surrounding his release. Since returning home, speculation has focused on what role he might choose next. However, his immediate challenges extend well beyond political positioning.

Most importantly, the former premier still faces an appeal filed by Thailand’s Attorney General. The appeal challenges his acquittal in a lèse-majesté case pursued during the period of military rule. Although the trial court cleared him, the appeal means the matter remains active. Accordingly, one major legal battle has yet to conclude.

Parole conditions and billion-baht tax claim keep scrutiny focused on Thaksin’s every move

On another front, the tax dispute presents a potentially enormous financial challenge. The amount involved is approximately ฿17 billion. Consequently, it ranks among the largest tax claims associated with a former Thai political leader. Furthermore, Mr. Watchara’s campaign ensures that the issue will remain under constant public examination.

At the same time, Mr. Thaksin’s freedom remains conditional. His release came under parole arrangements rather than the completion of all legal obligations. Electronic monitoring requirements continue to apply. Likewise, probation conditions remain in force. As matters stand, his liberty is not unrestricted.

Separately, questions surrounding his stay on the 14th floor of Police General Hospital continue to attract attention. The issue remains politically sensitive. While distinct from the tax case, it adds another layer of scrutiny. Therefore, every public appearance by Mr. Thaksin is likely to be assessed carefully.

Pheu Thai faces transition while Thaksin retains influence over supporters and party ranks

The political landscape awaiting him has also changed considerably. Pheu Thai is no longer the dominant force it once was. Instead, the party operates within a more complex balance of power. Electoral dynamics have shifted. Coalition relationships have evolved. Consequently, the strategic choices available to Mr. Thaksin differ from those of earlier years.

Even so, his influence inside Pheu Thai remains substantial. Supporters continue to view him as the party’s central figure. Likewise, many politicians still seek his guidance. The scenes outside Chan Song La underscored that reality.

Supporters arrived in large numbers. In addition, politicians and allies continued visiting the residence. Taken together, those developments highlighted his enduring political relevance.

At the same time, Pheu Thai faces the challenge of generational transition. The party has attempted to promote younger figures into more prominent roles. Nevertheless, replacing a leader with decades of political experience is not straightforward. Name recognition matters. Political networks matter. Personal authority matters. On each measure, Mr. Thaksin retains significant advantages.

For that reason, questions about succession remain unresolved. Equally, uncertainty persists over the precise role he will play in the future. Some observers expect him to remain active behind the scenes. Others believe he may focus on economic policy and strategic advice. Either way, few expect him to disappear entirely from public affairs.

Legal battles and tax recovery campaign ensure continued pressure after Thaksin’s prison release

For now, however, the legal and financial challenges are unavoidable. The Attorney General’s appeal remains pending.

The Revenue Department must consider the tax issue. Meanwhile, Mr. Watchara has promised relentless follow-up. Month by month, he intends to press for progress. Month by month, he plans to seek updates from authorities.

As a result, the dispute has entered a new phase. What began as a tax question has become a recurring political issue. Moreover, it has emerged just as Mr. Thaksin attempts to navigate life after prison. The timing ensures continued attention from supporters, critics and political rivals alike.

For the former premier, freedom has arrived with significant complications attached. Legal uncertainty remains. Financial exposure remains. Political expectations remain. Meanwhile, the campaign to recover the disputed ฿17 billion shows no sign of slowing.

The next stage will depend on decisions by the courts, the Revenue Department and political actors. Until then, one of Thailand’s most consequential political figures remains at the centre of events. And one of the country’s most controversial financial disputes remains far from resolved.

Further reading:

Just an old man reporting on parole. Ex Premier in Mercedes Maybach reports to local Probation Office in Bangkok

Ex PM Thaksin’s release on Monday already celebrated by supporters and redshirts as he is granted parole

Corrections Department insists Thaksin’s parole in May 11th is entirely lawful and within regulations

Thaksin’s lawyers and family query ankle bracelet stipulation given his age and underlying health issues

Paetongtarn visits her Dad former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra in prison. Says he’s under mental stress

Thaksin may still be eligible for release sometime in March 2026 says top official amid election talk

Attorney General’s move to appeal Thaksin acquittal on lèse-majesté charge to impact 2026 election

Cambodia factor which came from nowhere in June suddenly threatens both Thai politics and its economy