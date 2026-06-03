Former Prime Minister Thaksin gains his full freedom after Royal Pardon to celebrate the Queen’s birthday

Thaksin Shinawatra wins full freedom after a royal pardon wipes out the final months of his sentence. The former PM ditches his ankle monitor and probation restrictions immediately, though a looming ฿17 billion tax battle still hangs over him.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has secured his full freedom after a royal pardon wiped out the final months of his sentence, ending probation restrictions and removing the requirement to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. The dramatic move, confirmed after publication of the 2026 Royal Decree on Pardons in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, placed Thailand’s most influential and controversial political figure among hundreds granted clemency ahead of celebrations marking the fourth-cycle birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Suthida. It brings an abrupt end to a sentence that was due to run until September.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to regain his full freedom after receiving a royal pardon under the Royal Decree on Pardons of 2026. As a result, he will no longer have to wait until Sept. 9, 2026, for his sentence to expire. Instead, the decree allows his immediate release under provisions covering eligible probationers and prisoners nearing the end of their sentences.

The development emerged on Tuesday, June 2, after publication of the decree in the Royal Gazette. Reports said Mr. Thaksin’s name appeared on the list of individuals covered by the measure.

Consequently, the former premier became one of hundreds of beneficiaries of a royal pardon issued ahead of celebrations marking the fourth-cycle birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on Wednesday, June 3.

Royal pardon places Thaksin among hundreds freed under decree marking Queen’s birthday celebrations

The decree establishes clear eligibility criteria. Under Section 7, probationers are entitled to a pardon and release unless they possess characteristics specified in Section 8. Meanwhile, Section 8(1) applies to individuals sentenced to imprisonment for one or more offences who have no more than one year remaining on their terms when the decree takes effect.

According to reports, Mr. Thaksin met those requirements. Therefore, he qualified for immediate release once the decree entered into force. The decision effectively removes the final months of a sentence that otherwise would have continued until September.

The royal pardon marks the latest chapter in a legal process that has evolved over recent months. Mr. Thaksin had already been released from Klong Prem Central Prison on May 11, 2026. However, that release did not end his sentence.

Instead, he remained on probation and was required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet for another four months.

Eligibility rules and remaining sentence allowed Thaksin to qualify for immediate release

That requirement now falls away under the terms of the decree. Consequently, the remaining restrictions linked to his sentence are removed. Rather than continuing under probation until September, he receives the benefit of a full pardon immediately.

The decree took effect upon its publication in the Royal Gazette on June 2. Thereafter, authorities began applying its provisions to eligible prisoners and probationers. Mr. Thaksin’s inclusion attracted particular attention because of his prominence in Thai politics. Nevertheless, the measure extends to hundreds of others who satisfy the same legal conditions.

Official explanations accompanying the decree state that it was issued on the occasion of the Queen’s birthday anniversary celebrations.

Furthermore, the measure is intended to provide convicted persons with an opportunity to reform and contribute to the country. The pardon therefore forms part of a broader royal initiative affecting prisoners and probationers nationwide.

Royal Gazette publication removed probation restrictions and ended remaining sentence obligations

For Mr. Thaksin, the legal consequences are direct. The remaining portion of his sentence is extinguished through the royal pardon process. As a result, the Sept. 9 expiration date no longer applies. Likewise, the supervision and monitoring requirements attached to his probation cease to have effect.

The announcement closes a period during which Mr. Thaksin had already left prison but remained subject to legal restrictions. Although he was no longer incarcerated, conditions linked to his sentence continued to apply. Now, however, those conditions are removed through the operation of the royal decree.

By Tuesday evening, reports confirmed that Mr. Thaksin had been included among those approved for release. Consequently, the former prime minister secured his full freedom under the Royal Decree on Pardons of 2026, issued to mark the fourth-cycle birthday anniversary celebrations of Her Majesty Queen Suthida.

Further reading:

Things have changed in politics but Thaksin still faces legal issues including a 17 billion baht tax debt

Just an old man reporting on parole. Ex Premier in Mercedes Maybach reports to local Probation Office in Bangkok

Ex PM Thaksin’s release on Monday already celebrated by supporters and redshirts as he is granted parole

Corrections Department insists Thaksin’s parole in May 11th is entirely lawful and within regulations

Thaksin’s lawyers and family query ankle bracelet stipulation given his age and underlying health issues

Paetongtarn visits her Dad former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra in prison. Says he’s under mental stress

Thaksin may still be eligible for release sometime in March 2026 says top official amid election talk

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