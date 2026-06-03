Police move to tighten the foreign ownership net now in Krabi. Luxury villas linked with Spaniards raided

Krabi’s crackdown on foreign nominee businesses intensifies after a raid on a luxury villa linked to two Spaniards. Investigators probe alleged illegal rentals and immigration breaches as 401 suspect firms across the province come under scrutiny.

A luxury pool villa linked to two Spanish nationals has become the focal point of a widening Krabi crackdown after investigators uncovered suspected nominee ownership, alleged illegal tourist rentals and possible immigration breaches. The court-backed raid is now feeding into a broader investigation of 401 businesses across the province as authorities scrutinise foreign-linked companies, land holdings and tourism ventures suspected of operating through Thai nominees.

Krabi authorities have launched a widening investigation into suspected foreign nominee business structures after raiding a luxury pool villa linked to two Spanish nationals.

The operation targeted a property in Nong Thale subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district, on June 2. Krabi Governor Angkoon Silatewakul led the search after officials obtained a warrant from the Krabi Provincial Court. The villa sits on more than one rai of land.

Investigators said the business was registered as a joint investment involving one Thai national and two Spanish nationals. Authorities believe the Spanish operators exercised actual control over the enterprise. That finding prompted scrutiny of the Thai shareholder’s role. Officials are examining whether the shareholder was used as a nominee to bypass restrictions on foreign business activity. In response, Krabi land officials have reportedly filed a complaint with Ao Nang police to begin legal proceedings.

Villa rented to tourists and immigration reporting records become a key focus of the widening crackdown

The raid uncovered concerns extending beyond the company’s ownership structure. Officials found evidence suggesting the villa had been rented out daily to foreign tourists. The property allegedly operated without a hotel business licence.

Authorities are now examining whether the operation breached the Hotel Act 2004. Notably, investigators are also reviewing immigration compliance linked to the business.

Under Section 38 of the Immigration Act 1979, accommodation operators must report foreign guests to Immigration authorities. As part of this inquiry, officials are checking whether those reporting requirements were followed. Investigators are reviewing guest records and other documents seized during the operation. The findings will form part of the broader legal assessment now under way.

Governor Angkoon said the case forms part of a province-wide review of suspected nominee activity. The review began after the Department of Business Development sent Krabi authorities a list of 401 businesses requiring closer examination.

Department list of 401 suspect firms triggers province-wide review of ownership and land holdings

The list identified companies suspected of operating through nominee arrangements. Authorities subsequently launched a broad screening programme covering ownership structures, business registrations and land holdings.

The review has already produced several cases for investigation. According to Thailand’s Daily News, officials have searched eight businesses on the list. One business has already faced legal penalties. Separately, investigators found six legal entities involving foreign nationals connected to six plots of land. Those cases remain under review as officials continue examining company and property records.

Governor Angkoon also called for stronger coordination between government agencies. He said the Department of Business Development should notify relevant authorities whenever company shareholdings change.

Governor urges faster alerts when foreign investors acquire shares in Thai registered companies

The recommendation applies to changes processed through government offices and online systems. More importantly, he said agencies should be alerted whenever foreigners acquire shares in Thai companies. Earlier notification, he argued, would help authorities identify suspected nominee structures before problems become entrenched.

The Krabi operation comes amid increasing scrutiny of foreign-linked business arrangements across Thailand. Authorities have stepped up investigations into companies suspected of using Thai nationals to hold assets on behalf of foreign investors.

Tourist destinations have become a particular focus because of sustained foreign involvement in property and hospitality businesses.

National crackdown expands as tourist destinations face scrutiny over suspected nominee structures

On another front, police recently launched a major operation on Koh Pha Ngan. More than 300 officers took part in coordinated raids targeting 32 companies. Investigators suspect those businesses used Thai nationals to hold land for foreign interests. The operation focused on ownership structures, land possession and investment arrangements. It ranks among the largest nominee-related investigations recently conducted in southern Thailand.

Back in Krabi, investigators continue to assemble evidence from the villa raid. Officials are reviewing shareholding records, business documents and land ownership information. In parallel, authorities are assessing possible breaches of business, hotel and immigration laws. No charges have yet been announced against the Spanish nationals or the Thai shareholder. Nevertheless, the investigation remains active.

For now, officials are focused on determining who controlled the business and how it operated. They are also examining whether regulatory requirements were followed.

Meanwhile, the wider review of 401 suspect businesses continues across the province. Additional inspections are expected as authorities expand their examination of foreign-linked companies, land holdings and investment structures in Krabi.

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