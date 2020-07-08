Maid at the Pattaya condominium remembered Mr Andrew Tomlinson as a quiet man who had lived there for 3 years without incident. His death, revealed on Saturday, initially generated some speculation as the man’s hands were bound behind his back.

Thai police have ruled that a middle-aged Australian online trader took his own life after his bound body with his head covered with a plastic bag was found at a Pattaya apartment complex on Saturday.

Police in Pattaya have now conclusively ruled the mysterious death of a 59-year-old Australian investor, living in Pattaya, as a suicide after his bound body was found last Saturday at his 4th-floor apartment in the resort city.

The death of Andrew George Tomlinson raised eyebrows when a police forensic examination of the scene where he died, showed that the man had a green plastic bag over his head secured with a plastic cable tie around his neck.

His hands were also secured behind his back with a similar fastening device.

Police indicated from the outset that this was suicide

However, from the outset, Pattaya police had indicated that the death was a suicide.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nithat Waewpradab confirmed the circumstances of the man’s death. He said that Mr Tomlinson was found on his bed wearing a T-shirt and underwear.

He was found by a maid at the apartment building.

‘We believe the man committed suicide and we are not looking for anybody else,’ he said. The police officer observed that there was no sign of a disturbance within the apartment unit.

Police noted an untampered safe which was empty as well as the man’s computer hardware.

No one found to have entered the apartment

Police later revealed that CCTV footage in the modern condo building showed that no other person had entered the man’s room prior to his death.

Police officers speculated that personal stress and circumstances had caused Mr Tomlinson to take his own life in a meticulously planned fashion.

One suicide counsellor in Pattaya revealed that the circumstances of the foreigner’s death sounded familiar to him as an increasingly common form of suicide.

Mr Tomlinson is reported to have been an online investor and stock trader.

Within his condominium unit, there were seven computer monitors.

Nearby, police found a notepad with a handwritten list of 10 popular hit songs and music acts among them Rihanna’s Don’t Stop The Music and the Linkin Park hit, In The End.

‘I never thought that he had any problems’

The maid in the building told reporters that Mr Tomlinson had lived there for three years and never drew attention to himself.

She said: ‘I never thought that he had any problems. He worked in his room so he was very quiet.’

An autopsy was carried out on the body and police are reported to have closed their file on the matter.

