The current rocky economic road could be longer than at first thought as growth prospects for 2021 have begun to evaporate while the government continues to do battle to recover economic growth, even in the short term, in a ‘best form of defence is attack’ strategy to avoid another massive contraction like that seen in 2020 and up to the first quarter of 2021.

The Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, on Thursday, warned that the Thai economy was facing a prolonged crisis to recover GDP growth but that there was no danger of a collapse due to the strength of the kingdom’s financial system and long term account surpluses. It comes as the current third wave surge, particularly in Bangkok, has shaken the confidence of the public with the kingdom recording its third-highest day of infection and 19 more deaths.

The Bank of Thailand Governor Mr Sethaput acknowledged on Thursday that this current economic crisis is more severe than the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997 due to its prolonged nature but has given assurances that the fundamentals of the Thai economy are both strong and capable of withstanding it.

He also made it clear that he did not see the current threat created by the devastating third wave of Covid-19 disappearing quickly.

‘We had thought this crisis would be severe but short, but it’s clearly shown that it won’t end quickly,’ he told his audience on PPTV, a digital TV station in Bangkok.

Smaller business concerns decimated by this crisis

He said this current crisis had decimated smaller business concerns and more vulnerable households but that the economy remains strong due to its robust export and manufacturing sectors as well as a strong financial system and environment.

A recent Japanese analyst firm in Tokyo identified consistently strong current account surpluses, driven by exports but even more so by foreign tourism receipts and investments over previous decades, which have placed Thailand’s financial system in a very strong position to withstand any form of external pressure or shocks.

This was referred to by Mr Sethaput who said that despite the setbacks for key parts of the kingdom’s economy it would remain stable, at least, financially.

He said there was adequate financial liquidity in the system although it may not be distributed evenly at this point.

Return to substantive growth is questionable

Mr Sethaput did however warn that any return to any substantial economic growth this year under current conditions and with the country’s record level of household debt was questionable.

The bank’s influential Monetary Policy Committee which met on Wednesday kept interest rates at a record low of 0.5% but warned that the growth rate of the economy would be hindered by lower foreign tourism numbers which are estimated now to be below 3 million visitors for the year.

‘Best form of defence is attack’ strategy

The government is also trying to avoid a sweeping national lockdown such as we saw last year after the combined GDP contraction rate in 2020 and the first quarter of this year came to just over 7%.

This can be described as a ‘best form of defence is attack’ strategy being pursued by the Finance Ministry with the support of the Bank of Thailand which centres on keeping exports flowing out of the kingdom and reopening the mass foreign tourism market as soon as possible.

Moves to reopen to foreign tourism still being pursued but the virulent third wave is a setback

Moves to reopen foreign tourism have been hampered by the virulent and deadly new wave of infection driven by the more infectious B117 or British strain of the Covid-19 disease.

On Thursday, the governor explained that while foreign tourism accounts for 20% of employment in Thailand and while an opportunity had existed this year with successful vaccination campaigns around the world to reopen the country, this is now on hold until the kingdom’s own vaccination campaign achieves its goals.

Exports could be up by as much as 11% but overall growth projections have been paired back to between 1 and 2% as the third wave embeds itself

On the other hand, he pointed out that both manufacturing and exports had been left unhindered by the latest wave, a point also made by the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday when it highlighted an upside in exports which it predicted to rise by over 11% this year.

The Finance Ministry has recently cut back the projected growth rate for Thailand to 2.3% although other financial analysts, this week, were already saying the outlook right now is in a range of 1 to 2% as the effects of the third virus wave deepen.

Further reading:

3rd virus wave now spells not just economic loss but financial danger as kingdom’s debt level rises

Still time to avoid lockdown says Health Minister as 3rd virus wave dwarfs all infections to date

Thai economy is still in reverse despite rising confidence and a virus threatening a 3rd wave

Reopening of Phuket still not officially approved although it is the ideal test for a broader move

Minister urged not to be afraid to borrow in 2021 as fears grow for a quick foreign tourism revival

Economy to rebound as the year progresses driven by exports and a return of mass foreign tourism

Door closing on quick foreign tourism return as economic recovery is delayed to the end of 2022

Phuket’s plan to self vaccinate on hold as Interior Ministry orders private sector out of vaccine deals

Refloat of foreign tourism in the 2nd half of 2021 with vaccines pushed by minister and industry for the sector

Fact – only 6,556 visitors arrived in Thailand last month compared to 3.95 million in December 2019

Desperate foreign tourism business concerns are clinging to straws as they try to survive the crisis

Finance Minister says economy must pivot away from tourism with a switch to S-Curve industries

Steady as she goes economy driven by exports and public investment with a 3.3% growth rate forecast for 2021

Thailand’s tourism boss targets thousands instead of millions as public health is prioritised above all

Thailand unlikely to reopen doors to mass-market tourism before the end of 2021 until after a full vaccination

Strengthening baht predicted as investors bet on a reopening of Thailand to mass tourism in 2021

World’s biggest free trade deal just signed will be a huge boost for the Thai economy and exports

US move against Thailand on trade is a warning as Thai exports to America boomed in September by over 19%

Thailand’s trade agenda may be complicated and thwarted by raised tensions in the Indo Pacific region

RCEP deal agreed as India opts out – busy Bangkok ASEAN summit concludes on a low key

Industry boss urges Thailand to join alternative Pacific trade pact and plan for a long recovery from virus debacle

Thailand’s economy has become dependent on government expenditure to stay above water

Industry boss urges Thailand to join alternative Pacific trade pact and plan for a long recovery from virus debacle

Thailand and US aim for a new more ‘proactive’ trading relationship as ambassador meets Prayuth

Rice price spike but drought conditions to recede – security concern for the Mekong river

US election will impact investment and moves by US firms from China to Thailand says new American envoy

Thailand faces a third shock after the virus if high debt and the informal economy are not prioritised