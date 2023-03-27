Officers at Nain Police Station in the Phichai District of Uttaradit were alerted on Saturday afternoon by shocked onlookers just minutes after the horrific crash between a white sedan and an oncoming six-wheeler truck.

The road carnage on Thailand’s roads continues with a shocking crash on Saturday which saw six people in a Toyota sedan car all lose their lives after the driver lost control of the vehicle on a large motorway while travelling to Chiang Mai in Uttaradit province.

Six people were confirmed dead by police in Uttaradit on Saturday when it is thought that a white Toyota Avanza car crossed from one side of a four-lane motorway to another, careering into an oncoming six-wheeler truck.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon before 2.30 pm when police and emergency services were alerted to the wreck and fearful scene on the road by passers-by.

Five men died instantly in the white Toyota Avanza car while travelling home to Chiang Mai together

The smash left the Toyota car mangled and torn apart with five men immediately dead inside and a monk, who was driving, seriously injured.

Rescue workers and police from the Phichai District of Uttaradit responded quickly to the emergency and were faced with harrowing scenes which saw emergency personnel having to lift the wrapped dead bodies to the waiting emergency vehicles.

The 7-seater sedan car is believed to have been making its way back to the Phrao District of Chiang Mai where all those travelling in the car are believed to have lived.

Two other people besides the monk, named as Phrakru Sophon Kittiyan, who was believed to be attached to the Nong O Temple in the same district of Chiang Mai, were injured and treated in hospital.

Truck driver suffered a broken leg

These were the truck driver and a passenger with the driver suffering a broken leg from the lethal impact which left the destroyed sedan in the island area between both sides of the motorways identified by police as the Asia Road Highway between Uttaradit and Phitsanulok.

Responding to the emergency, police officers from Nain Police Station in the Phichai district of Uttaradit led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Arichai Ariyasup, a deputy inspector at the station, were present at the scene.

Police name dead men from the Phrao District in Chiang Mai as the monk who was driving later died at Phichai Hospital after being cut from the wreck

The five dead men were identified as Mr Somchai Raksa, a 62-year-old from the Wiang sub-district of Phrao District in Chiang Mai which was home to all five deceased including 60-year-old Mr Tawatchai Charoenpattanakul, Mr Narongchai Inthiya, Mr Nawaphat Buajentham and 64-year-old Mr Chalong Na Tham.

Emergency workers had to use cutting equipment to extract the injured monk and bodies from the car.

Phra Khru Sophon Kittiyan of Nong Or Temple later died in Phichai Hospital where the two others, travelling in the truck, were taken after the horror smash.

Police are investigating the accident and are working on the theory that the long, straight road may have led the driver of the vehicle to fall asleep at the wheel.

Further reading:

Fiery death of 11 in LNG-powered passenger van travelling at speed just before it crashed in flames

Six students cut out of passenger van smash after driver is killed on the road to Bangkok in the early hours

Confusing traffic lights and reckless driving may have caused death of French tourist in Ayutthaya

Police investigate Ukrainian teacher’s death after a hit and run traffic incident in Sa Kaeo province

Tragic death of a beauty queen and two others in a road accident near Khon Kaen University is a loss

Another fatal passenger van crash in Sa Kaeo claims at least 5 lives as a car ploughs into it after losing control

Young woman killed in a moment as pickup driver opens his door on a quiet Chonburi road last Friday

5 people die including 4 young men hurled from a pickup truck in early morning road tragedies on Monday

World Bank report warns Thailand of huge potential economic loss caused by road carnage

Another fatal crash as express train smashes car off the tracks in Phetchaburi – woman killed

GPS policing to be studied for all cars and motorbikes in Thailand to curb road accidents, deaths and carnage

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>