Thailand’s slowdown deepens as exports, tourism and domestic demand weaken while imports surge, widening trade and current account deficits. Rising fiscal pressure and digital outflows fuel dual deficit fears as external buffers erode rapidly.

Thailand’s economy is under simultaneous pressure across trade, tourism, consumption, and investment, according to official and market data. Moreover, weakening exports and falling tourism revenues are colliding with a sharp surge in imports, led by oil, electronics, and electric vehicles. Consequently, the current account deficit is widening and the trade gap has hit record levels. At the same time, domestic indicators show weaker consumption, falling confidence and employment sentiment at a 40-month low. Furthermore, rising fiscal deficits, higher government borrowing and accelerating payments to foreign digital platforms are adding further strain. Together, the data point to a rare convergence of external and domestic imbalances, eroding Thailand’s long-standing external strength.

Economic data from Thailand point to a broad-based slowdown across key sectors. Moreover, indicators show weakening external balances and softer domestic demand. The downturn reflects pressure on exports, services income, and tourism receipts.

At the same time, imports have risen sharply across multiple categories. Consequently, external accounts show a widening imbalance.

Recent assessments indicate a potential decline in Thailand’s current account position. Furthermore, the shift is described as potentially long-term in nature. The economy faces simultaneous headwinds in goods exports and service revenues. In particular, tourism income has weakened across key source markets. As a result, service receipts remain under sustained pressure.

Structural pressure builds as tourism weakens and imports surge across multiple major external channels

At the same time, payments from Thai consumers and firms to foreign digital platforms are rising. These include streaming services, cloud systems, AI tools, and online advertising. In addition, shipping and transport costs have increased foreign service outflows. Consequently, pressure on the services balance has intensified. Overall, analysts point to a structural shift in external payments.

One leading financial analyst has warned of rising fiscal and external imbalances. Moreover, the economy is entering a phase of higher government borrowing and expenditure. At the same time, the current account deficit is widening further. This combination has been described as a dual deficit condition. Consequently, concerns over external stability have increased.

On Saturday, the Bank of Thailand warned of weaker tourism income and subdued consumer confidence. Moreover, it reported that economic activity slowed in April. The slowdown was linked to conflict in the Middle East. In addition, higher energy costs and uncertainty weighed on demand. As a result, both tourism and private consumption were affected.

Bank of Thailand signals April slowdown as tourism drops, consumption weakens and confidence falls

On 29 May 2026, the Bank of Thailand released its April economic and financial report. Assistant Governor Chayawadee Chaiyanan presented the findings. She stated that the economy slowed compared with the previous month. Furthermore, she identified external factors as the main cause. In particular, she cited geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.

Tourism activity declined significantly during the period. Moreover, both arrivals and revenue fell. Growth in foreign tourist arrivals dropped by 3.9 per cent month on month. In addition, key markets such as China, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India slowed. As a result, regional tourism momentum weakened further.

At the same time, airlines reduced flight capacity on several routes. This followed higher global fuel costs. Meanwhile, arrivals from Europe and the Middle East remained weak. Consequently, tourism revenue declined across major segments. In addition, spending in hotels and restaurants softened.

Private consumption contracted by 2.1 per cent in the same period. Moreover, non-durable goods saw sharp declines. These included consumer products and fuel. In addition, earlier front-loaded purchases reduced current demand. As a result, household spending weakened further.

Consumption, investment and sentiment weaken as employment drops to lowest level in 40 months

Consumer sentiment also deteriorated further. Furthermore, the consumer confidence index fell for a second consecutive month in April. The Bank of Thailand linked this to cost-of-living pressures. At the same time, employment conditions weakened further. Consequently, the employment index fell to a 40-month low.

Private investment declined by 5.0 per cent year on year. Moreover, spending on machinery, computers, and vehicles contracted. However, construction investment expanded slightly. In particular, condominium, hotel, and commercial building projects increased. In addition, developers maintained selective expansion.

Merchandise exports excluding gold still recorded modest growth. Specifically, exports rose by 1.3 per cent. Moreover, electronics and technology products led the expansion. Strong demand came from the United States, China, and Singapore. In addition, automotive and machinery exports remained stable.

Imports jump sharply as oil, electronics and EV inflows widen trade gap and strain external accounts

However, imports surged at a much faster pace. Overall, import value increased by 16.5 per cent. Moreover, crude oil imports rose sharply from the Middle East. These imports were used to rebuild domestic energy reserves. In addition, imports of electronic components from Taiwan increased. Meanwhile, electric vehicle imports from China expanded further.

Consequently, the trade balance deteriorated sharply. Imports outpaced exports by a wide margin. At the same time, government expenditure increased strongly. Central government spending rose by 12.3 per cent year on year. Moreover, stimulus measures supported education and infrastructure budgets. In addition, transport sector investment contributed further.

Industrial production remained broadly stable overall. However, sector performance varied significantly. Automotive, rubber, and plastics industries improved. In contrast, chemical production declined due to higher raw material costs. Meanwhile, the sugar industry contracted after earlier production gains.

The service sector declined by 0.8 per cent. Moreover, weak tourism weighed heavily on activity. However, freight transport increased due to imports and electric vehicle deliveries. In addition, logistics activity expanded after the Motor Show. As a result, transport-related services showed partial strength.

Inflation rises as energy and food costs climb while labour and income conditions remain uneven

Agricultural income rose by 4.4 per cent year on year. Moreover, higher palm oil and rubber prices supported farm earnings. In addition, durian production and rubber output increased. Consequently, rural income showed steady improvement despite broader economic weakness.

Inflation returned to positive territory during the period. Overall inflation rose to 2.89 per cent year on year. Moreover, energy prices were the main driver. Global crude oil increases pushed domestic fuel costs higher. In addition, fresh food prices rose due to weather-related constraints.

Core inflation stood at 0.83 per cent year on year. Furthermore, energy cost pass-through affected processed food and transport fares. However, price increases remained uneven across sectors. At the same time, limited purchasing power restrained broader inflation. Consequently, demand-driven inflation remained subdued.

Meanwhile, labour market indicators showed modest improvement. The number of insured workers under Section 33 increased. However, broader employment conditions remained fragile. Consequently, confidence indicators continued to weaken across households.

Current account deficit widens as tourism weakens, imports surge and external buffers erode further

Thailand recorded a current account deficit of 7.6 billion US dollars for the month. Moreover, the deficit was driven by both trade and services gaps. Imports rose faster than exports. In addition, tourism revenue weakened seasonally. As a result, external balances deteriorated further.

The real estate sector remained broadly stable in early 2026. Moreover, demand increased slightly after easing loan-to-value rules. However, new supply declined as developers delayed launches. In addition, firms focused on clearing existing inventory. Consequently, promotional activity supported absorption.

The Bank of Thailand identified multiple external risks ahead. Furthermore, the Middle East conflict remains a key uncertainty. In addition, energy price volatility continues to affect costs. Changes in US trade policy also remain under observation. Moreover, climate risks such as El Niño add further pressure.

At the same time, Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group warned of dual deficit risks. Chief economist Pipat Luengnaruemitchai highlighted simultaneous fiscal and current account deficits. Moreover, he noted that imports have surged faster than exports. This has widened Thailand’s trade imbalance significantly. Consequently, external vulnerability has increased.

Trade deficit deepens sharply as imports surge 45 per cent and exports lag behind rising external demand

Thailand’s trade deficit reached 10 billion US dollars in April. Moreover, imports surged 45 per cent year on year. Imports totalled 41.6 billion dollars. In contrast, exports reached 31.5 billion dollars. As a result, the monthly gap widened sharply.

During the first four months, the deficit deepened further. Imports reached 47 billion dollars in total. Meanwhile, exports totalled 28 billion dollars. Consequently, the cumulative trade deficit stood at 9.5 billion dollars. In addition, import growth consistently outpaced export performance.

Historically, Thailand maintained strong external surpluses for years. Moreover, export earnings exceeded import costs consistently. This supported a stable currency environment. As a result, the baht remained relatively resilient in global markets.

Post-pandemic shift sees tourism surplus weaken while digital payments abroad rise rapidly

However, that position has shifted since the pandemic. Furthermore, the services surplus linked to tourism has weakened. Tourist arrivals have recovered closer to pre-pandemic levels. However, service income has not fully recovered. Consequently, external buffers may erode over time.

At the same time, digital payments abroad have increased sharply. These include streaming subscriptions, cloud computing, and AI services. Moreover, digital advertising has expanded across platforms. As a result, a widening digital services deficit has emerged. In addition, transport and shipping costs have added further pressure.

Foreign direct investment in digital infrastructure has also increased import demand. Moreover, data centre development requires high-value imports. These include servers, semiconductors, and cooling systems. In addition, import content is estimated at 80 to 90 per cent. Consequently, early-stage investment significantly raises import demand.

Fiscal expansion and dual deficit risks raise concerns as capital flows and competitiveness pressures grow

Government fiscal expansion has added further pressure. Moreover, budget deficits continue to widen. As a result, fiscal and external imbalances are expanding simultaneously. This has been described as a dual deficit structure. Consequently, concerns over long-term stability have increased.

Market analysts warn of potential financial implications. Moreover, foreign capital flows may become more volatile. Currency depreciation pressure could build over time. However, analysts note that exchange rate adjustments alone are insufficient. In addition, structural improvements in productivity and competitiveness are required.

Overall, economic indicators point to simultaneous pressures across sectors. Moreover, external accounts, consumption, and investment are weakening together. At the same time, imports continue to surge at pace. Consequently, the gap between inflows and outflows has widened further across the economy.

Further reading:

Top Finance Ministry official says Thailand needs technology, investment and a leap in productivity

Thailand progresses 175 billion baht borrowing despite decree review by Constitutional Court

Finance Minister defends 400 billion baht loan decree as opposition files Constitutional Court challenge

Thai cabinet approves 400 billion baht loan to combat the Middle East War energy crisis and inflation

Thai government to steady the ship with a 500 billion loan decree as public finances come under pressure

Budget Bureau warns Finance Minister that Thailand’s economy faces acute crisis with rising public debt

Hardline foreign tourism confirmed by new minster. More charges, shorter visas and mandatory insurance

Visa entry period to go from 60 to 30 days. Agreement in principle as foreign tourism numbers fall by 10%

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>