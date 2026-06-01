68-year-old Canadian educator arrested on rape charge after being hired as a tutor for a teenage girl

Canadian educator James Inkster, 68, has been arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan over a teenage student rape case after police say he was released on bail, sold assets, relocated south and was tracked down by specialist investigators.

A Canadian educator who spent three years tutoring a teenage girl in Nakhon Ratchasima has been arrested after a police hunt ended in Prachuap Khiri Khan, reviving a high-profile criminal case that investigators say escalated after he was released on bail, allegedly sold assets and relocated across provinces. The arrest of 68-year-old James Inkster, a former assistant principal at an international school near Khao Yai, has intensified scrutiny over his position of trust and long-standing access to the student’s family, while investigators continue examining evidence, including pornographic material recovered from his mobile phone.

An elderly Canadian educator has been arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan after police tracked him down in a case involving a teenage student he had tutored for years in Nakhon Ratchasima.

James Inkster, 68, was apprehended on Sunday by officers from the Anti Trafficking in Persons Division. The arrest was confirmed on Monday by Pol Col Korkiat Wuthichamnong, superintendent of the division.

Police say the case stems from an incident in Pak Chong district on Oct 20, 2025. Pol Lt Gen Nathasak Chaonasai, chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, identified Mr Inkster as the suspect under investigation.

Tutor’s three-year role with the family comes under scrutiny as police outline the origins of the case

At the time, the Canadian was an assistant principal at an international school near Khao Yai. In addition, he provided private mathematics tuition to a 15-year-old girl at her family home. According to investigators, the arrangement had continued for three years. The girl’s parents had hired him to teach her twice each week.

The case involved allegations of rape.

Police allege the incident occurred while the teenager’s parents were away from the house. Subsequently, investigators launched a criminal inquiry and began gathering evidence. As the case progressed, officers moved forward with legal proceedings.

However, the investigation did not end with the initial arrest. According to police, Mr Inkster was previously taken into custody and later released on bail. Thereafter, investigators claim his circumstances began to change.

Police allege he gradually sold off assets, including gold, while the case remained active. Notably, investigators believe he later left Nakhon Ratchasima and relocated to Prachuap Khiri Khan. As a result, officers intensified efforts to trace his movements and establish his whereabouts.

Police trace suspect to coastal province after alleged asset sales and relocation southward

In response, investigators gathered information from multiple sources and tracked leads beyond the province. Eventually, those efforts pointed police towards the coastal province. The search culminated on Sunday when officers moved in and made the arrest.

According to police, the suspect was found staying with a friend. He was taken into custody without resistance. Following the arrest, investigators questioned him about his recent movements.

Pol Col Korkiat said the suspect told officers he had problems with his girlfriend. Consequently, he said he had decided to stay with a friend in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Separately, officers examined the suspect’s mobile phone during the operation. Police reported finding numerous pornographic video clips stored on the device. They also said pornographic photographs were recovered.

Investigators seize phone and examine digital material recovered during arrest operation

However, authorities have not publicly linked the material to the allegations under investigation. Nevertheless, investigators retained the files for further examination.

The arrest has drawn attention because of the suspect’s senior position within the education sector. Equally significant is his long-standing relationship with the student’s family through private tuition.

For years, investigators say, he visited the home regularly to conduct lessons. As part of this, he became a familiar figure within the household. That background now forms part of a case being scrutinised by senior police officers.

Senior officers continue reviewing evidence as the investigation remains active and ongoing

Meanwhile, investigators continue reviewing evidence gathered during the inquiry. On another front, specialists are examining material recovered during Sunday’s operation. At the same time, officers are assessing information collected throughout the investigation.

Authorities have released only limited information concerning the teenager involved. Accordingly, identifying details have been withheld.

For now, police have not disclosed further details regarding future court proceedings. Even so, investigators confirmed the case remains active. The suspect remains subject to ongoing legal action as the inquiry continues.

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