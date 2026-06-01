Thailand launches nationwide celebrations for Queen Suthida’s birthday with royal ceremonies, cultural showcases and events worldwide, highlighting her growing international profile, gold-medal sailing success, cultural leadership and promotion of Thai silk, crafts and heritage both at home and abroad.

Thailand has launched nationwide celebrations for the fourth cycle birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Suthida, with major ceremonies, candle-lighting events and cultural showcases unfolding across the kingdom and abroad. As the country prepares for the June 3 climax at Sanam Luang, the commemorations are also spotlighting the Queen’s rise from airline crew member to senior royal security officer, royal consort and Queen, while highlighting her role in promoting Thai silk, traditional crafts and Thailand’s cultural heritage.

Thailand has begun nationwide celebrations marking the fourth cycle birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Suthida. The programme, titled “The Celebrations on the Auspicious Occasion of Her Majesty the Queen’s 4th Cycle Birthday Anniversary”, is being coordinated by the Prime Minister’s Office with support from state agencies.

Events are taking place in Bangkok and across the provinces. Meanwhile, Thai embassies and consulates abroad are staging parallel commemorative activities. The celebrations began on June 1 and will culminate on June 3. The date marks Her Majesty’s birthday and is observed as a national holiday.

Bangkok hosts several of the programme’s flagship events. At the forefront is Wat Ratchathiwat Wihan in the Dusit district. Activities there run from June 1 to June 3. The schedule combines religious ceremonies, cultural performances and public exhibitions.

Temple ceremonies, royal history displays and cultural performances launch the nationwide celebration

Visitors can attend Buddhist chanting ceremonies throughout the period. In addition, exhibitions explore key moments in royal history. Academic seminars have also been organised. Alongside them, traditional performances highlight Thailand’s cultural heritage.

Khon performances feature prominently in the programme. Likewise, puppet theatre productions have been included. Nora performances are also scheduled. Together, the events showcase several of Thailand’s most established performing arts traditions.

A candle-lighting ceremony is scheduled at the temple at 7.29pm on Monday. Elsewhere, similar ceremonies are being held throughout the country. Provincial authorities have organised corresponding activities in support of the national programme.

Separately, Siam Paragon will host a commemorative exhibition from June 2 to June 7. The exhibition forms part of a broader public engagement campaign. Organisers expect strong attendance during the holiday period. As part of this, visitors will be able to view displays prepared specifically for the anniversary celebrations.

Sanam Luang ceremonies and nationwide events set to culminate Queen’s birthday celebrations

The focus will shift to Sanam Luang on June 3. There, the principal commemorative ceremonies will take place. The morning programme includes alms-giving for 149 monks. Later, another candle-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 7.29pm.

In parallel, provincial halls nationwide will stage matching events. Thai diplomatic missions overseas are doing the same. Consequently, celebrations will be conducted simultaneously across Thailand and abroad.

The Prime Minister’s Office has also commissioned 300,000 commemorative pins. The items are being distributed as part of the anniversary programme. Authorities have also encouraged public participation. Specifically, citizens are being invited to join merit-making and volunteer activities.

The celebrations coincide with the annual observance of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s birthday. Her Majesty was born on June 3, 1978, in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. She later pursued higher education in Bangkok.

From Songkhla to Bangkok, Queen Suthida’s early life and education are highlighted in a fairytale story

After completing her studies, Her Majesty graduated from Assumption University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication arts. Subsequently, she began a career in commercial aviation.

From 2000 to 2003, Her Majesty worked as a flight attendant with JAL Airlines. She then joined Thai Airways International. There, she served from 2003 until 2008. Her aviation career spanned nearly a decade.

Following that period, Her Majesty entered public service. She joined the Royal Guard Unit under the Royal Security Command. Thereafter, she served as an operations staff officer and assumed increasing responsibilities.

A significant advancement came in 2017. Her Majesty was appointed Deputy Chief Aide-de-Camp to His Majesty the King. The position was within the Royal Aide-de-Camp Department. The appointment carried the rank of Special General.

Senior royal security appointments paved the way for Queen Suthida’s rise to prominence

Later, she was appointed Deputy Commander of the Royal Security Command. Notably, she again held the rank of Special General. The appointments marked a major stage in her public service career.

A historic milestone followed on May 1, 2019. On that day, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya were united in marriage. The ceremony took place at Amphorn Royal Palace, also known as Ambara Villa.

Following the royal marriage, His Majesty granted her the royal title of Queen. Shortly afterwards, another landmark ceremony took place. On May 4, 2019, the Royal Investiture Ceremony formally conferred a new title.

At that ceremony, a royal command bestowed the title Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana. The investiture occurred just days after the royal marriage. Since then, Her Majesty has carried out royal duties throughout the kingdom.

Queen’s marriage and investiture marked a defining chapter in Thailand’s modern monarchy

According to official information, Her Majesty maintains a firm commitment to continuing the royal aspirations of the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. In particular, attention has focused on improving the quality of life and strengthening communities.

Equally important are efforts supporting local wisdom and traditional crafts. Furthermore, cultural preservation remains a central objective. These areas feature prominently in descriptions of Her Majesty’s public work.

Her Majesty is also recognised for promoting Thai silk. During official engagements, both domestic and international, she frequently wears Thai silk garments. As a result, Thai silk has gained wider recognition beyond Thailand.

The Queen has maintained a high-profile international schedule over the past year. Most notably, she joined His Majesty the King on a state visit to China, one of the Kingdom’s most significant diplomatic engagements. Separately, she attracted national attention at the Southeast Asian Games, where she led her sailing team to a gold medal. Meanwhile, her role extended beyond royal duties when she travelled to Italy as an ambassador for women’s hockey.

In addition, the Queen drew widespread attention during an official visit to Sweden alongside His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The trip coincided with celebrations marking King Carl Gustaf’s 80th birthday. Consequently, the visit placed the Thai royal couple at the centre of a major international royal gathering.

The Queen Consort remains widely admired throughout Thailand. Equally, she enjoys strong support among Thailand’s growing diaspora communities overseas. As her international profile continues to expand, her appearances at diplomatic, sporting and cultural events have attracted increasing public attention both at home and abroad.

Support for Thai silk and traditional crafts remains central to Queen Suthida’s public role

On another front, Her Majesty has supported traditional handicrafts produced through the SUPPORT Foundation. The organisation’s full name is the Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Related Techniques. It was established by the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

The foundation promotes traditional craftsmanship and community occupations. In turn, its products have become closely associated with efforts to preserve Thai cultural heritage. Her Majesty continues to promote these works during official duties.

As celebrations continue this week, participation is expected across multiple sectors of society. Religious observances, exhibitions and cultural performances remain at the centre of the programme. By June 3, commemorative activities will reach their peak nationwide.

Ultimately, the anniversary programme combines state ceremonies, public participation and cultural displays. Collectively, the events mark the fourth cycle birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana across Thailand and abroad.

Further reading:

King and Queen back in Bangkok after formal state visit to Sweden to mark King Carl Gustaf’s birthday

Thailand’s Queen Suthida lands in Italy for a visit in her role as an ambassador for women’s ice hockey

Queen Suthida centre stage as Southeast Asian games are opened in Bangkok by King Maha Vajiralongkorn

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