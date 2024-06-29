Thailand Elite Visa for Family members.

Easily secure long-term stays in Thailand for your family while enjoying exclusive benefits with Thailand Privilege.

One of the perks of being a Thailand Elite Visa holder is the ability to include family members in certain membership packages at a reduced price. This enables you to easily secure visa solutions for each member of your family at the same time while providing access to exclusive VIP benefits.

The Thailand Elite Visa is available through the Thailand Privilege Visa program. Three out of the 4 Thailand Privilege membership packages are suited for family applications.

While you could apply for Thailand Elite Visa Gold Membership packages, each of you would have to pay the full price and apply separately.

Platinum Membership Package Membership fee (primary applicant): 1.5 million baht Membership fee (additional applicants): 1 million baht Membership duration: 10 years Privilege points: 35 points per year Thailand Elite Visa Platinum Membership

Diamond Membership Package Membership fee (primary applicant): 2.5 million baht Membership fee (additional applicants): 1.5 million baht Membership duration: 15 years Privilege points: 55 points per year Thailand Elite Visa Diamond Membership

Reserve Membership Package (available via invitation) Membership fee (primary applicant): 5 million baht Membership fee (additional applicants): 2 million baht Membership duration: 20 years and more Privilege points: 120 points per year Thailand Elite Visa Reserve Membership

Thai Elite Visa Benefits

Being a long-term visa, the Thailand Elite Visa offers your family the convenience of long-term visas without the stringent eligibility requirements.

You also get access to an immense array of VIP perks to make your life in Thailand unforgettable. Any family members you include on this membership will be able to benefit from these perks.

Thailand Privilege membership offers a long list of benefits, including but not limited to:

A 5-year multiple entry visa for you and each family member that is renewable depending on the membership package

Opportunity to reside in Thailand for up to 1 year without leaving, resettable each time you re-enter the country

The right to travel into and out of Thailand without needing a re-entry permit

Access to the new privilege points system*, allowing for greater flexibility when choosing privileges through a points-based feature

Ability to upgrade your membership to higher tiers for better benefits

Faster-paced application process without any of the common visa application drawbacks

No annual fees to worry about

Ability to use the premium lane at Thai international airports in Bangkok, Phuket, or Chiang Mai, for fast-tracked VIP services

Access to Elite Personal Assistant (EPA) services upon arrival for a complimentary introduction to Thailand and free escort to the premium lane

Free yearly health checkups at top hospitals throughout Thailand, usable once per membership validity

Personal accident insurance during your first membership year (the number of times you can use it depends on the membership package you applied for)

Discounts at top-tier shopping malls, department stores, and high-end restaurants across Thailand

Seasonal gifts, free movie tickets, and buy-1-get-1-free promotions

Numerous family-friendly incentives consist of yacht rentals, birthday river cruises, special trips to movie theatres, and many more!

*NOTE: The Thailand Privilege Points feature is a major selling point of the Thailand Elite Visa. If you have included family members in your membership, they will share the same allotment of points you receive. For example, if you applied for a Thailand Elite Visa Diamond Membership package and added your family, the 55 privilege points you earn will must be shared but are usable by yourself and each additional family member.

Thai Elite Visa Eligibility Requirements

There are no age, asset, income, employment, or education requirements your family needs to fulfill.

However, there are still some basic requirements to meet before your family can receive their Thailand Elite Visas.

You and any additional applicant you add will need to meet these requirements:

A valid foreign passport with no less than 12 months validity remaining

Possess no history of being declared mentally incompetent or of unsound mind

Have no history of long bankruptcy periods and must not be currently bankrupt

Have no record of lengthy overstays or any penalties pending

Have no serious criminal activity or imprisonment on file

Are not a current or past holder of a Thai Volunteer Visa

Must not apply with a passport from any of the following UN-sanctioned countries:

○ Asia: Afghanistan, North Korea, Pakistan

○ Africa: Central Africa, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan

○ Middle East: Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Syria, Yemen

Connecting with a General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA)

When applying for a Thailand Elite Visa, it’s always best to consult a government-approved General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA) for assistance.

GSSAs use their experience and knowledge to guide you through your application, ensuring everything is accurate and complete before submitting your application. They provide a range of services to help with this, all free of charge thanks to government partnerships:

Meet at in-person consultation sessions to explore your needs and interest in a Thailand Elite Visa

Answer all questions that you may have about the program and subsequent visa

Share with you an overview of the Thailand Privilege program and its benefits

Liaise with Thai government authorities on any updates regarding your application

Perform a thorough review of your application before submitting it

Submit your application to the Thai government on your behalf

Reach out to a GSSA immediately to secure your Thailand Elite Visa quickly and efficiently with the highest likelihood of approval.

Required Documentation

Applying for a Thailand Elite Visa also entails submitting important documents.

Don’t worry your GSSA will help pull everything together for you as part of the service.

These mandatory items consist of:



Application fee of ฿50,000*

A Membership Application Form (Core Member) for the membership you’ve chosen

A Membership Application Form (Next Members) for any additional family members

A Membership Application Fee Payment Form

A photocopy of each applicant’s passport bio page

A passport-sized photograph of each applicant

Documents proving the current status of your legal relationship with each relevant family member (such as a birth or marriage certificate)

Completed Education Visa Holder Acknowledgment Form (only applicable if you or your family members are current or previous holders of an ED Visa)

*NOTE: The application fee must be paid before your application can proceed through a compulsory background check. If your background check is a success, then the application fee will be deducted from your total membership fee. When it’s time to pay your membership fee, you only need to pay the remainder. A failed background check will result in a refund, but voluntarily withdrawing your application surrenders this fee.

Thailand Elite Visa Application Timeline

Once you have reached out to a GSSA, they will work alongside you and any family members you want to add to your membership to prepare your application and ensure it is appropriately submitted.

The timeline for your application is estimated to be between 1 to 3 months.

Here are the stages you will need to complete



After selecting your GSSA and informing them of your interest in a Thailand Elite Visa, they will send a checklist detailing all the mandatory items. Gather all the required items and send them to your GSSA for review. Your GSSA will instruct you to pay the application fee. After paying the fee, send a copy of the receipt to them. After receiving your application packet, your GSSA will carefully review it. Once everything is all in order, they will submit your application to the Thai government through the Thailand Privilege online application portal and send you the login details so you can continue to monitor your application status. The Thai government will appoint an immigration officer to assess your background history. The background check will last 4 to 6 weeks and the Thai government will notify you via email if you are successful or not. Upon completing your background assessment, you will receive an approval letter and a document with payment instructions. You then have a total of 30 days to pay your membership fee. Upon completing your payment, you will receive a welcome package in 5 to 10 working days. This package will include a welcome letter and your membership ID. The date you receive this will mark the start date of your Thailand Privilege membership. Book an appointment to affix your Thailand Elite Visa to your passport by phoning the member contact center. You can also apply for a physical Thailand Privilege card for yourself and any family members you’ve included. This is helpful as some organizations will ask for it before giving you access to a privilege.

After passing through these steps, you will have earned yourself a Thailand Elite Visa, enabling you to make use of all the available benefits and reside in Thailand long-term until your membership expires.

Contact Siam Legal to begin your Thailand Elite Visa application

Despite being easier to acquire compared to other long-term visa applications, applying for a Thailand Elite Visa is still strenuous.

You have to adhere to strict guidelines, go through the hassle of gathering multiple items, and proceed through a tedious application journey, and at the end, you may be rejected if you make a mistake preparing your application. To streamline your application, contact Siam Legal International to get started.

As a leading GSSA in the country in service for over 20 years, we have the knowledge and expertise to ensure you earn your visa with minimal delays. Our multicultural team of highly qualified experts will review and submit all your documents to Thailand Privilege on your behalf, so you can rest assured your application has the best chance of approval.

If you’re seeking the most hassle-free way to acquire your Thailand Elite Visa and secure your family’s stay in the country, contact Siam Legal’s Thailand Elite team today to kickstart your application: