Pattaya police trying to find out how UK man Michael Ward had a .38 revolver in Russian Roulette tragedy

Brit tourist Michael Ward remains critical after shooting himself in the head during Russian roulette in Pattaya. Thai police probing how he obtained loaded .38 revolver as cannabis link reignites controversy over Thailand’s relaxed drug laws.

UK national Michael Ward is still understood to be fighting for his life in a Pattaya hospital. It is now over a week since the 30-year-old shot himself in the forehead after playing a lethal and daring game of Russian Roulette. In the meantime, police are still investigating the incident. In particular, they are trying to understand how a British tourist in Thailand could find himself in possession of a loaded .38 calibre handgun. At the same time, the tragedy has sparked further questions about Thailand’s controversial legalisation of cannabis since 2022.

The 30-year-old British man who shot himself in the forehead is still fighting for his life at a Pattaya Hospital, reportedly in critical condition. Michael James Ward, a British national from Birkenhead in Merseyside, committed the tragic act while high on cannabis and nitrous oxide (laughing gas) on Tuesday night, April 8th last.

According to investigators, Ward had been staying at a luxury condominium complex in Bang Lamung, Pattaya. He was staying with a Lithuanian companion, 29-year-old Alichanovas Emilijus.

British man began Russian roulette in drug-fuelled state with a loaded gun before collapsing with a head wound

It was there, sometime before 9:36 pm, that Ward, said to be euphoric from the combination of marijuana and nitrous oxide, allegedly began playing Russian roulette with a .38 calibre revolver.

Pattaya police are particularly trying to discover how he came to be in possession of a 0.38 calibre handgun. Certainly, the explosive mixture of drugs, gas and a loaded firearm was an extremely dangerous combination.

Witness Emilijus later told police that Ward had suffered what he called a “nervous breakdown” after consuming the drugs. Indeed, that was shortly before asking him if he wanted to take part in the notorious game of Russian roulette. Emilijus declined the lethal game of fate and went to bed, fearful of what might happen.

The violent and shocking incident, along with other deaths and injuries has been linked to freely available cannabis. At length, questions are being asked about the impact on Thailand’s tourist trade. Especially in the light of rising concerns for tourist safety in the kingdom.

Case renews concerns about drug use among young Westerners since cannabis decriminalisation in 2022

Basically, it seems to be particularly linked to issues with young Western adults. Indeed the same pattern is being seen in Thailand’s hospitals since the drug was decriminalized in June 2022. This is according to medics and senior officials at the Ministry of Public Health.

Michael reportedly spun the revolver’s chamber and pulled the trigger once, with no discharge. But then he tried a second time. A live round fired, striking him in the forehead. He collapsed to the floor, blood pouring from his wound. The noise of the gunshot jolted Emilijus from his room.

Certainly, in this particular incident, the principal witness, 29-year-old Lithuanian Alichanovas Emiliju offers a valuable insight.

For instance, he revealed that the young Brit suffered what he termed a ‘nervous breakdown’ after taking the combination of drugs. In Europe and the United States, frequent or heavy cannabis use has been linked to mental instability in peer-reviewed studies.

Roommate describes terrifying moment Brit pulled trigger and collapsed with blood gushing from his head

“Mike invited me to play Russian roulette, but I declined and went to bed because I was scared I would hurt myself,” Mr. Emilijus said afterwards.

“While I was in bed, I first heard the trigger being pulled without firing. However, he tried again, and this time, a loud bang followed. I came out of my room and found him in a pool of blood. I screamed his name and ran to call for help from the security guard.”

Emergency services arrived soon after, finding Ward still alive but bleeding heavily from his head. Blood was reportedly still gushing from the wound. Eventually, medics administered life-saving treatment at the scene before rushing him to a nearby hospital. He was admitted and placed in intensive care.

Meanwhile, police set about questioning the Lithuanian. Indeed, the foreign national was taken to Pattaya City Police Station for intensive interrogation. Firstly, police wanted to know about the origin of the .38 calibre handgun with a revolving chamber. Later, police suggested they accepted the European’s testimony.

Cannabis, nitrous oxide and used balloons found in flat as investigators probe firearm possession by Ward

During their search of the apartment, authorities recovered cannabis, a tank of nitrous oxide, several used balloons, and the firearm believed to have been used. The presence of these substances has further intensified the debate surrounding Thailand’s relaxed cannabis laws.

Following that, investigators suggested that the Lithuanian’s story held up. However, they still hope to speak to Mr. Ward if or when he regains consciousness after what happened.

At this time, there has been no update from either police or UK consular officials regarding Mr. Ward’s status. The last reports were just 24 hours after the incident, suggesting that he was in critical condition. In addition, he was being treated in intensive care.

At the same time, the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office issued a statement. It said it was assisting with the case of UK nationals hospitalized in Pattaya.

Ongoing investigation focuses on firearm source as officials await Ward’s recovery to give statement

Police Captain Pansan Klongsit of the Pattaya City Police Station said: “We have coordinated with Chonburi forensic police to collect evidence from both the room and the man’s roommate, including gunshot residue.

“The roommate was brought in for thorough questioning to investigate how the British man came to possess the firearm involved in the incident.”

As Michael Ward remains in intensive care, police say they are continuing their investigation and hope to interview him directly, should he regain consciousness. In the meantime, the circumstances of how a foreign tourist came to possess a loaded firearm while under the influence of narcotics remain a major concern.

Cannabis with less than 0.2% THC was decriminalised in Thailand in June 2022. It was initially seen as a boost for farmers. It was also widely seen as a plus for tourism despite denials by the party promoting it, the Bhumjaithai Party. However, there has been growing backlash from public health officials and law enforcement. This is due to the spike in incidents involving both tourists and locals abusing the drug.

Surge in tourist medical cases and antisocial behaviour linked to a widespread availability and use of cannabis

In tourist-heavy areas such as Pattaya, Bangkok and Phuket, reports have emerged of increasing antisocial behaviour, overdoses and medical emergencies.

This can be tied to recreational cannabis use—prompting renewed calls from Thai officials to curb or reverse the current law. Indeed, the former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin insisted on this before he was forced to climb down on his promise last year. Later, he was toppled from power.

The legalisation of cannabis, however, remains controversial in Thailand. A majority of the public is in favour of recriminalising the drug.

