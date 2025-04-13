Two tourist boats burst into flames within 24 hours off southern Thailand, prompting urgent safety concerns. All tourists were rescued but two young crewmen suffered burns. The fires follow a fatal March incident that killed a 26-year-old UK diver near Ko Tao.

Thailand has seen two potentially dangerous boat accidents in the last 48 hours, with incidents on Friday and early Saturday morning. Luckily, all tourists on the vessels were rescued and brought to safety. Both situations involved engine fires breaking out. There has been a spate of fires in southern Thailand, particularly in the last month offshore. All have involved engine fires or explosions, leading to boats being evacuated and ultimately destroyed. A 26-year-old UK tourist, Alexandra Clarke, died in one incident on March 16th.

Authorities are investigating a second tourist boat fire in as many days after 26 people escaped a burning vessel off Phangnga early Saturday morning. The MV Dirace Class B caught fire 13 nautical miles off Pakarang beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga province. The boat was carrying 16 Thai and foreign tourists, along with 10 crew members.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday. A distress call was received at 4:15 am. The Maritime Enforcement Command Centre responded immediately.

All passengers and crew are rescued safely after an early morning fire breaks out aboard a coral tour boat

All passengers and crew were later safely evacuated onto a life raft. After that, rescue teams brought them safely ashore.

The vessel had been en route to Khao Lak National Park for a coral viewing trip. The tour included dives to view reefs and the wreck of the Boonsong, a former mining vessel.

Officials confirmed there were no injuries. However, an investigation has begun into the cause of the blaze.

The fire follows a similar incident on Friday involving the Aor Subpiti near Koh Kut in Trat province. That fire injured two crew members.

According to initial reports, the Aor Subpiti’s engine exploded during its return from a snorkelling trip. The boat had been chartered by a family of four staying at Koh Kood Cabana Hotel.

Family snorkelling trip turns to terror as speedboat catches fire returning from a reef near Koh Raet

The speedboat was returning from Koh Raet when the fire broke out. The engine reportedly caught fire at the stern.

The crew helped the parents and two children jump into the water. Although frightened, the family escaped without injury.

However, both crew members sustained burns while attempting to control the fire. One, a 16-year-old helmsman, suffered serious burns to his arms and face.

He and his colleague, 19-year-old Mr Manawat, were later found and rescued. A passing boat helped bring everyone safely to Ban Klong Mad. The Sawang Boon Chuay Foundation transported the injured crew to Koh Kood Hospital. They are receiving treatment.

Mr Phraiwat Soisang, Koh Kood District Chief, visited the group at the hospital. He confirmed six people were involved in the incident.

No fatalities were reported but recent accidents prompted alarm over marine safety ahead of Songkran

He said the boat met basic standards but admitted the event was unexpected. Still, he considered the outcome relatively fortunate. Significantly, no lives were lost in either fire. Nevertheless, the two incidents in 24 hours have raised urgent concerns about tourist boat safety.

Mr Pairat, another local official, provided details about the accident. He confirmed that the boat had left from Ban Klong Mad pier earlier that day. The group travelled to Koh Raet to snorkel. On their way back, the engine exploded and caught fire.

The flames began at the stern. Despite efforts to control the fire, the crew could not stop it from spreading. Eventually, both crewmen dropped anchor and jumped into the sea. They swam with the family to safety.

A nearby rescue team responded after spotting the smoke. They assisted all six people and took them ashore.

Teen crewman suffers burns in rescue effort as officials urge boat checks with thousands of tourists on the island

According to Mr Suphawat, the 18-year-old helmsman, everything had gone normally during the trip. He said the fire began suddenly. Mr Manawat, seated near the engine, said he suffered burns when it exploded. He had been working near the stern at the time.

Despite the trauma, he assisted the tourists into the water before attempting to extinguish the blaze. However, the flames spread rapidly. Officials have since advised all resorts and operators on Koh Kood to step up safety precautions. This is especially important as Songkran approaches.

Presently, between 3,000 and 4,000 tourists are on the island. More are expected over the coming days. Therefore, local authorities are urging vigilance. Boat owners are being reminded to conduct regular engine checks and rehearse emergency protocols.

Although the causes remain under investigation, both cases highlight the risks of marine tourism. Fire safety and crew readiness are now being examined.

Marine tourists urged to follow safety advice as peak holiday season sees risks on land and sea

Tourists have also been urged to verify safety standards before booking marine trips. Wearing life jackets and following instructions remain essential.

Both vessels involved were Thai-owned. Authorities are now working to determine whether mechanical failure or human error was responsible.

These two incidents come during one of the busiest travel periods in Thailand. Many visitors choose boat excursions as part of their holiday experience.

Presently, Thailand is celebrating its Songkran festival. It is a particularly dangerous time, with the country suffering a surge in vehicles in addition to accidents at sea, including drownings. These incidents are normally up 50% for the month of April.

March boat fire off Ko Tao claimed the life of a UK tourist after she returned to the vessel to use the rear toilet

Previously, a 26-year-old UK tourist lost her life in a boat fire in March. That incident was another engine fire on a fishing boat anchored off Ko Tao.

Alexandra Clarke was aboard in the ship’s rear toilet area. Earlier, she had emerged from diving to ask to use the boat’s toilet at the rear of the vessel.

Afterwards, the ‘David John’, owned by the Davy Jones Locker Company Ltd, caught fire and everyone aboard was evacuated. The ship later sank, and it was only when back at Ko Tao that it was discovered the woman was missing.

