Missing Welsh tourist Daniel Davies, 26, was found safe in Krabi after vanishing for over a month. Family launched a nationwide appeal in Thailand as fears grew. Case echoes a similar 2024 scare involving Australian Kieran James Cramer, also later found alive and well.

A missing 26-year-old UK tourist for over 31 days was found alive and well in Thailand over the last 24 hours. Just yesterday, widespread media appeals were launched trying to trace missing Welsh man Daniel Davies. The young British man is understood to have now contacted his family. This story is very similar to the story of Kieran James Cramer, who was reported missing by his family in July last year. That 27-year-old man was later found just days after his father travelled to Thailand.

There was good news on Tuesday from the United Kingdom, particularly from Wales, where the family of a UK tourist in Thailand, Daniel Davies, reported him safe after receiving a breakthrough communication from the missing man.

“We’ve heard from Daniel and he’s safe,” said a family member. However, no further details are available at this time. The UK tourist went missing on March 13th last. His phone was switched off when family members frantically tried to contact him.

Earlier, reports on Tuesday suggested that the 26-year-old was found in Krabi, Southern Thailand.

Police in Krabi located Daniel Davies at a hostel as concerns mounted following his month-long silence

As further information has since emerged, it now appears Daniel was located by Thai police at a hostel in the Muang district of Krabi. According to multiple Thai media outlets, including Thai PBS, officers confirmed the young man was found safe, though they gave no information on his condition, reasons for his disappearance, or plans going forward.

The family had been growing increasingly concerned over the past month, particularly after he stopped responding to calls or messages. A missing persons report was filed with Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales, which was subsequently passed on to the Thai authorities.

Daniel, originally from Llanelli, had reportedly last made contact while staying at the Hangover Hostel on Koh Phi Phi Don, a popular backpacker destination in Krabi province. That detail had initially caused confusion, as he had previously stayed in Bangkok and told friends he planned to travel south.

Missing tourist cases are not uncommon as Thailand’s appeal continues despite serious travel risks

Notably, such scares about the plight of young visitors are not an irregular occurrence in Thailand. This is because of Thailand’s reputation as a dangerous destination for adventurous tourists.

Certainly between the country’s notorious roads and a criminal underworld behind the country’s tourist hotspot, the threats are real.

Daniel’s aunt, Nicola Doran, had earlier posted an emotional plea for information on social media. She described the situation as deeply worrying and described Daniel’s silence as uncharacteristic.

“My nephew Daniel Davies has gone missing in Bangkok, Thailand. He’s been reported and is now a missing person. No one has had any contact in weeks,” she said in her online appeal.

Last year, 27-year-old Kieran James Cramer also went missing, terrifying his distraught parents in Australia. Afterwards, his father, Daren Cramer, came to Thailand to personally direct the search.

Family and friends of Daniel Davies had feared the worst amid similarities with earlier tourist vanishing

However, his son reappeared on July 24th. Despite this, there was no full explanation for that scare even though the media had launched an all-out campaign to find Mr. Cramer.

Meanwhile, for now, an extended family in Llanelli, Wales, are simply too relieved. Earlier, they had told reporters that it was ‘out of character’ for the 26-year-old to not contact his family.

“Daniel’s phone is switched off and no one has heard from him in weeks, which isn’t like him at all,” explained his pal Lucia to the UK tabloid The Mirror this week. Certainly, this underlines the character-changing effect Thailand has on many of its guests. Indeed, not all of these are young men.

Friend Lucia Froom had also urged people online to keep an eye out for Daniel, especially those heading to or already in Thailand. “If anyone knows anyone in Thailand or is planning a trip there soon, can people please keep an eye out for him,” she wrote.

Missing person charities joined the search as viral appeal gained traction among concerned communities

The case drew growing attention on social media and among international missing persons groups.

The UK-based charity Echoes of the Lost joined the appeal, as did the Welsh organisation SARS Cymru. In a statement, Echoes of the Lost said: “Daniel, if you happen to see this post, please get in contact with your family. They are worried. If you wish to message us to pass information along, please feel free to do so.”

British police had described Daniel as being around 6ft3 tall, slim, with blonde hair and a beard. He was also noted to have a distinctive tattoo sleeve on one arm.

The allure of the country holds a fascination for Western men, which can often turn either good or bad. Or to put it another way, death or life to the fullest extent.

Before he went missing on March 13, Daniel was incorrectly reported staying at the Hangover Hostel in Bangkok. That was before his planned trip to Krabi, a growing tourist favourite. Later, police located this hostel on Koh Phi Phi.

Daniel’s safe return sparks relief but a growing list of tragedies casts a shadow over Thailand’s tourism

His tourist visa is reportedly valid until the end of the month, but it remains unclear whether Daniel intends to continue his travels or return home to Wales.

The case has added to a broader anxiety among families of young Western travellers in Thailand, particularly as the country’s popularity remains high despite growing reports of disappearances and unexplained incidents involving foreign nationals.

According to recent statistics, at least two British tourists have died under unusual circumstances in Thailand in recent weeks. In addition, just days ago a UK national shot himself in the forehead at a drug party in Pattaya. He was playing Russian Roulette.

The British Foreign Office has confirmed it is aware of Daniel’s case and is offering consular assistance. For now, his safe recovery is a source of relief for his family and community—though the questions surrounding his prolonged silence remain unanswered.

